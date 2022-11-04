Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Another Former WWE Superstar Set For AEW Debut
This year saw many WWE favorites like Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe and Keith Lee join All Elite Wrestling. WWE stars making their way to the rival promotion is not uncommon. It seems we will see another former WWE Superstar appear on AEW television tonight. On the November 8th episode of...
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Changes Up Her Look After WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for several years now and is definitely one of the company’s hardest workers. She continues to make strides no matter what, and fans truly love her. Bliss also showed off a new look, right after WWE Crown Jewel. At WWE Crown Jewel,...
ringsidenews.com
Miro Is Totally Down To Let Liv Morgan Into His Marriage With Lana
Miro used to work as Rusev when he was in WWE and saw some measure of success until the company decided to bury him for getting over by himself. Fans would agree that Miro’s biggest accomplishment in WWE was marrying Lana. In fact, after Lana displayed some major public thirst over Liv Morgan, it seems Miro has an interesting idea in mind for their marriage.
ringsidenews.com
Gene Snitsky Spotted Backstage At WWE RAW This Week
Gene Snitsky made his debut in WWE back in 2004 and had a memorable run in WWE, but for all the wrong reasons. This included the time he punted a baby doll into the air back in 2006 and many other instances. He has long since retired, but also made an appearance backstage in WWE recently.
ringsidenews.com
Jade Cargill Shows Natalya Love After Recent Surgery
Jade Cargill is the longest-reigning TBS Champion, because she’s the only TBS Champion so far. Although Cargill represents AEW proudly, she still has love for women on other rosters. Jade ensures that she cares for everyone too. While her heel character may deny her that approach on television, she...
ringsidenews.com
Chelsea Green Is Ready For Christmas Early With Seductive Santa Outfit Photo Drop
Chelsea Green had a promising start in WWE back in NXT and even more so when she debuted on the main roster. Unfortunately, her time in WWE will only be remembered for her constant injuries. Her WWE releases saddened fans, but in hindsight, it was needed. She is now back to doing what she does best.
ringsidenews.com
Nick Jackson Makes First Public Appearance Since AEW All Out
The Young Bucks have kept a low profile since AEW All out, where they along with Kenny Omega were involved in a backstage altercation with CM Punk and Ace Steel. This altercation resulted in all parties being stripped of their respective titles and suspended. Since then, The Young Bucks haven’t...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Puts Back Ric Flair’s ‘Woo’ in Opening Intro
Ric Flair achieved great success during his illustrious career in the wrestling business. The Nature Boy created a lot of controversy with his antics as well. Tonight, he once again got his place back in WWE’s intro. WWE put back Ric Flair ‘Wooo0’ during the opening package for Raw...
ringsidenews.com
Grayson Waller Effect Added To WWE NXT
Fans of Grayson Waller are in for a big treat this Tuesday. WWE just announced on Twitter that “The Grayson Waller Effect”, Waller’s in-ring talk show, is set to return on the November 8 episode of WWE NXT. “The Grayson Waller Effect” made its debut on the...
ringsidenews.com
Jason Jordan Was Very Busy Backstage During WWE RAW This Week
Jason Jordan was promoted to the role of Lead Producer last year. This came after John Laurinaitis was moved to overseeing talent relations. Seth Rollins is one of the most popular and consistent performers on the WWE roster today. The Visionary has gained a reputation as an incredible storyteller inside the squared circle. It looks like Jordan produced all of Seth Rollins’ segments.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Making Big Plans For 30th Anniversary Of Monday Night RAW
WWE Raw is one of the most successful long-running programs in television history. It’s an achievement no one expected at all. Now the company is looking to celebrate their big 30th anniversary in style. According to WrestleVotes, when Vince McMahon was still running WWE, plans were in motion to...
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman Has Some Serious Heat On Him In WWE
Braun Strowman is back in WWE after Triple H re-signed the former black sheep of the Wyatt Family. Since his return to the WWE landscape, Strowman battled Omos, and he’s already stirred up a tremendous amount of controversy along the way. Ringside News was told by a tenured member...
ringsidenews.com
Baron Corbin Welcomes Austin Theory To The Club After Failed MITB Cash-In
Baron Corbin has had different runs in the WWE. He was once a constable of the Monday Night show and is now called the ‘Modern Day Wrestling God,’ as JBL accompanies him. This week on Raw, Austin Theory tried to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase on the United States Champion Seth Rollins. His attempt was foiled by a stomp from the champion after a lot of help from Bobby Lashley.
ringsidenews.com
Lana Reacts To Sasha Banks’ Emotionally Revealing Video
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw, and this irked everyone in WWE. They were indefinitely suspended, and then fans believed they would get fired as well. Just recently, Sasha Banks dropped a very emotional post, and it told quite a powerful story. Banks and Naomi...
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair Challenges Damage CTRL To WarGames Match
Damage CTRL debuted at SummerSlam and immediately entered into a feud with Bianca Belair, who gained new allies in Asuka and Alexa Bliss. Tonight, the E.S.T issued a challenge for a huge matchup. Bianca Belair and Damage CTRL once again came face-to-face during WWE Raw tonight. Alexa Bliss and Asuka...
ringsidenews.com
Zoey Stark Turns On Nikkita Lyons In Surprising Fashion On WWE NXT
WWE’s developmental brand continues bringing the best action they can to the USA Network on a weekly basis. This week, a big title match capped off the white and gold brand’s show, and it was a big night for Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark. After a long road,...
ringsidenews.com
JBL Responds To Fans Saying Kenny Omega Is The Only Wrestling God
JBL is a veteran in the pro wrestling world and began his career as Bradshaw back in the late 90s. He eventually became one of the biggest heels in WWE and developed a reputation for being a bully. He even had to respond to fans who believe Kenny Omega is the only wrestling god.
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Has Spoken To WWE Higher-Ups About WrestleMania 39 Appearance
John Cena’s star continues climbing in Hollywood, but he hasn’t shut the door on a WWE return. With the road to WrestleMania starting soon, John Cena’s name is popping up once again. A tenured member of the WWE creative team confirmed to Ringside News that, “Cena is...
ringsidenews.com
Hangman Adam Page Leaves Twitter After Elon Musk Takeover
Hangman Adam Page is the latest celebrity to leave Twitter following Elon Musk’s Acquisition. It’s only been a couple of weeks since Elon Musk purchased Twitter and announced a paid subscription for verified accounts. Ever since his acquisition, numerous athletes deleted their Twitter accounts for fear of what the platform will become.
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Shows Off Shredded Abs In Thirsty 52nd Birthday Selfie Photo Drop
Chris Jericho is a true veteran in pro wrestling, who has always managed to keep himself relevant in the past thirty years. He has continuously reinvented himself over time as well. The ROH World Champion had some issues regarding his weight, but he decided to show off the results of his hard work recently.
Comments / 0