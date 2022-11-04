Election 2022: If you need a ride to vote, Lyft is offering discounts

If you need a ride to the polls on Election Day, ride-sharing company Lyft maybe able to help.

The company will offer discounted rides to people looking to cast votes.

Lyft is offering 50% off rides across the country on Tuesday. Codes will be available to be used during voting hours in every time zone, and the discount will cover up to $10.

You can use the promo code VOTE22 to redeem the discount. You can preload the discount on your account before Election Day or you can do it on Tuesday.

According to the company, Lyft is also working with nonprofit organizations to distribute free ride codes to historically underserved communities.

These organizations are distributing those free promo codes:

· Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote (APIAVote)

· League of Women Voters

· National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)

· National Council on Aging

· National Federation of the Blind

· Voto Latino Foundation

· Warrior Scholar Project

