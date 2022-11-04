Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Related
Yardbarker
Watch: Aaron Rodgers throws tantrum after interception vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers offense had bad news early in their Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. They lost wide receiver Romeo Doubs and offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr., early in the game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was under early stress to have to do more to elevate the short-handed offense.
Yardbarker
Josh McDaniels is blowing his second chance as an NFL head coach
Maybe time is a flat circle. How else could one explain that after a 12-year gap, Josh McDaniels is the same head coach as he was when he went 11-17 in Denver? McDaniels hasn't evolved, and it's leading to the devolution of the Las Vegas Raiders. The team blew its...
Yardbarker
John Lynch impressed with 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo's "nearly flawless" performance vs. Rams
Jimmy Garoppolo turned in an impressive performance against the Los Angeles Rams. Some would argue that it was his most efficient outing in a long time. It was a divisional matchup, and a loss would have put the San Francisco 49ers two games below .500. The Niners are 3-0 against...
Yardbarker
Pat McAfee shares his thoughts on Colts' Jeff Saturday hire
The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim head coach has been met with ridicule by much of the NFL. One of Saturday’s former teammates, however, is not joining in. Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee learned of Saturday’s hire while live on the...
Yardbarker
Former Raiders Bust Is Outplaying Top Free Agent Signing
Following the trade of Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for Rock Ya-Sin, the Las Vegas Raiders were left without a defensive end to play opposite of Maxx Crosby. Many believed the Raiders would be among the strongest pass-rushing teams when they signed free agent Chandler Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract. The Jones deal has been largely a disappointment just nine weeks into the 2022 NFL season. To make matters worse, the Raiders are still among the league’s worst pass-rushing units. Another storyline from Sunday revolves around a former draft bust who was sent packing by the Raiders after failing to live up to expectations as a third-round selection in 2021. Well, what if I told you that he outplayed Jones on Sunday? We’re referring to Arden Key, now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense.
Yardbarker
Oregon coach has great response to question about Auburn rumor
Oregon coach Dan Lanning had a great response to a question about a rumor tying him to the Auburn job. Lanning is in his first year as Oregon’s head football coach after previously serving as Georgia’s head coach. Lanning’s Ducks lost their opener to Georgia badly, but they have won eight in a row since and are 8-1.
Colts interim HC Jeff Saturday recently bashed team he'll face in debut
While the Colts have struggled to a 3-5-1 record this season, the Las Vegas Raiders have been arguably worse. The Raiders were shut out in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints (when Saturday posted the tweet) and blew a double-digit lead in Week 9 to fall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire and FAAB Advice: Players to Target, Stash & Drop (2022)
Waiver Wire and FAAB Advice is brought to you by No House Advantage, where you can bet on player Over/Under props legally in over 30 US states! Play in PICK ‘EM contests against other people for BIG CASH PRIZES or test your skills VS THE HOUSE to win up to 21x your bet! Sign up now and receive a first deposit match up to $50 with promo code PROS2022.
Yardbarker
Steelers Next Offensive Coordinator Might Have Just Hit the Market
The Pittsburgh Steelers are sticking it out with Matt Canada as their offensive coordinator in 2022, but after the season, the expectation is that they make a change at the position. Canada's offense has struggled mightily in the two years under him, scoring less than 20 points in over half...
Sean McVay talks change after Rams fall to 3-5
Most teams would be in the hunt less than a year after winning a Super Bowl, but the Los Angeles Rams find themselves in third place in a surprisingly competitive NFC West and trending the wrong direction. So after watching their latest contest slip away late to the Tampa Bay...
Yardbarker
Bears QB Justin Fields makes NFL history in breakout performance
Justin Fields and the upstart Chicago Bears went tit-for-tat with a very good Miami Dolphins team in South Beach Sunday afternoon. Chicago lost by the score of 35-32 as its final series of the game ended with a turnover on downs. But the fact that it kept this game close tells us a lot about the team under first-year head coach Matt Eberflus.
Yardbarker
Watch: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins get into it on the sideline
Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are playing just their third game together this season after the latter was suspended to open the campaign. Heading into Sunday’s game against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, the two had made sweet music with one another. In fact, Hopkins caught 22-of-27 targets for 262 yards in his first two games this season.
Yardbarker
Watch: Mike McDaniel has hilarious sideline exchange with Justin Fields
The Miami Dolphins tried everything to stop Justin Fields on Sunday … even asking nicely. The Chicago Bears quarterback Fields had a (no pun intended) field day against Miami in Week 9 with a four-touchdown performance. Fields was especially devastating on the ground, running 15 times for 178 yards (including a 61-yard scamper for the end zone in the third quarter).
Yardbarker
Bills have apparent concerns about potential Josh Allen injury
The Buffalo Bills apparently have some concerns about an elbow injury Josh Allen suffered late in Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets. Bills coach Sean McDermott revealed Monday that Allen was dealing with an elbow injury and would likely be limited in practice this week. McDermott did not go into detail about the severity of the injury, stating that the team was waiting for more information after Allen is further evaluated.
Chargers Get More Crushing Injury News On Monday
Few NFL teams have dealt with more injuries this season than the Los Angeles Chargers. Unfortunately, the Chargers added another player to a long list on Monday. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley revealed that defensive tackle Austin Johnson suffered a fractured knee and an injury to his MCL ...
Yardbarker
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel explains his funny interaction with Bears QB Justin Fields
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel clarified what he was doing in his amusing interaction with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during Sunday’s game. Broadcast cameras caught McDaniel walking over to Fields at the end of a play Sunday and seemingly chastising him for gashing the Miami defense. The interaction was clearly light-hearted, and Fields walked away smiling.
Yardbarker
Jerry Jones has strong response to Odell Beckham Jr. rumors
The Dallas Cowboys are being mentioned more and more as a potential suitor for Odell Beckham Jr., and team owner Jerry Jones certainly seems interested in adding the veteran wide receiver. During his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday, Jones was asked about all the recent talk that the...
Yardbarker
Frank Reich Was Not Given A Fair Shot With The Colts
The Indianapolis Colts decided to move on from head coach Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start to the year. There is no question the Colts were underachieving this year, but was it fair to fire Reich?. In five seasons as Colts head coach, Reich had a record of 40-33-1. He...
Yardbarker
Steelers OL Coach Pat Meyer Says Blame Is On Coaches For Having The Most Downfield Penalties In NFL In 2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line has surprised many with their above-average play in 2022 through eight weeks. Led by first-year OL coach Pat Meyer, the group has shut out a lot of the criticism that came their way before the season began. Recently, the offensive line’s main struggles have come in the form of penalties.
Yardbarker
LSU head coach Brian Kelly explains why he went for 2 to beat Alabama
The LSU Tigers won one of the more dramatic games of the college football season in overtime Saturday against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The big moment came in the overtime period, when LSU coach Brian Kelly made the gutsy call to go for two and the win instead of taking the game to a second overtime period.
Comments / 0