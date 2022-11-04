Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Some U.S. cities want to change how police respond to 911 calls
(The Center Square) – Sparked by the murder of George Floyd in June 2020 by Minneapolis Police officers, some cities are working to find ways to have less civilian interaction with their police departments. Part of this "reimagining" of how police departments interact with civilians is a trend to...
Light morning snow and flurries
Mostly cloudy this morning with a few light snow showers, flurries or sprinkles. Breezy and a little sun this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid 30s-near 40 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 40s. An upper-level low off the northern coast of California is sending wrap around...
Shooting reported at high school in Seattle, suspect in custody
SEATTLE, Wash.- Seattle Police (SPD) responded to reports of a shooting at Ingraham High School on the 1800 block of North 135th Avenue and have secured the school. Although the school has been secured, students are not being released at this time. Parents should prepare to meet students at 135th and Meridian when they are released from school.
One dead after single car crash on I-90
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), one person is dead after a single-car crash on I-90 near milepost 92 in Kittitas County on Sunday. A Chevy Corvette was travelling eastbound when it struck the guardrail on the right side of the road, left the roadway and hit an embankment, then came to rest in a ditch.
Southridge Running Back Duo Leads Charge to Yelm
Southridge running backs Lucien Cone and Jimmy Rush have both eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing during the 2022 season. "They make some pretty special plays every Friday night, so it's fun to watch them go, and it's funny how they kind of alternate games," said Suns head football coach Matt Johnson. "One game it's going to be Jimmy getting three or four touchdowns and the next it's Lu, so they're a fun group to be around. I'm just glad we don't have to go against them."
Pillars of the program: These Huskies look to lead UW men's basketball to success in 2022-23 season
A break in a photo shoot allows Mike Hopkins a moment to do what he does best: teach and motivate. “It never stops,” he says. “You’re always looking for ways to connect. It’s like they say, ABC: Always be coaching.”. At this moment, Hopkins is explaining...
