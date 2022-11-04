Southridge running backs Lucien Cone and Jimmy Rush have both eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing during the 2022 season. "They make some pretty special plays every Friday night, so it's fun to watch them go, and it's funny how they kind of alternate games," said Suns head football coach Matt Johnson. "One game it's going to be Jimmy getting three or four touchdowns and the next it's Lu, so they're a fun group to be around. I'm just glad we don't have to go against them."

