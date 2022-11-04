Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Watch: Aaron Rodgers throws tantrum after interception vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers offense had bad news early in their Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. They lost wide receiver Romeo Doubs and offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr., early in the game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was under early stress to have to do more to elevate the short-handed offense.
Colts Rule Out 4 Ahead of Matchup with Patriots
The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out four players ahead of their matchup on Sunday with the New England Patriots.
Yardbarker
Bears QB Justin Fields makes NFL history in breakout performance
Justin Fields and the upstart Chicago Bears went tit-for-tat with a very good Miami Dolphins team in South Beach Sunday afternoon. Chicago lost by the score of 35-32 as its final series of the game ended with a turnover on downs. But the fact that it kept this game close tells us a lot about the team under first-year head coach Matt Eberflus.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/6: Teller Needs Help, AFC North Games, and Whither Twitter?
Today I want to continue to talk about Browns fans and their Internet communities. Yesterday, I wrote about the OBR forums, which I still think are the best way to talk about the team and are very important to the OBR and me personally. But I’m totally biased. Today...
The 10 players banned from the NFL
In any sports league, the intent is for fans to enjoy the players and teams that they support. The NFL is the most popular sport in the United States, and it gathers family and friends for the weekly games. However, in any sport, some negative circumstances cause people to start disliking the athlete because of various reasons.
Will Panthers turn back to Baker Mayfield in Week 10?
The winds of change may be blowing for the feel-good story of PJ Walker and the Carolina Panthers after a disastrous performance in Week 9. While former XFL standout stole many hearts in his three admirable starts, his fourth (and horrific showing) in Sunday’s 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals may keep him from getting to No. 5. Walker connected on just three of his 10 passing attempts for nine yards and two interceptions.
Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars: Everything you need to know about Week 9 showdown
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders have a lot in common. Both have lost multiple close games this season. Both expected to have more than two wins at the season's midpoint. And both expected big offensive numbers thanks to offseason trades and free agent signings. Yet, the Jaguars are...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers threw shade at Lions despite losing to them
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions on Sunday despite losing to them. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers lost 15-9 in Detroit in Week 9. The Packers quarterback went 23-for-43 for 291 yards, a touchdown and a very uncharacteristic three interceptions. The loss dropped Green Bay to 3-6...
Panthers fire cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni after Sunday’s loss to Bengals
New changes to the Panthers' coaching staff have been announced Monday morning.
SI:AM | The CFP Race Got a Lot More Interesting
Alabama and Clemson look like they’re done.
Yardbarker
Oops – Former Steelers’ QB Terry Bradshaw’s Troubling Comments During FOX Pregame Show Made Michael Strahan And Others Uncomfortable
The past year has been a rough one for former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw . Bradshaw has struggled with health issues including a cancer diagnosis that has affected him greatly for the past year. During a FOX pregame show earlier this season Bradshaw was seen struggling for air on camera and mixing up his words. In the following days concern for the mega-star’s health circulated on social media and it resulted in Bradshaw releasing a public statement.
Joe Burrow speaks out on Ja’Marr Chase’s injury recovery after win over Panthers
The Cincinnati Bengals have designs on getting back to the Super Bowl again this year, and quarterback Joe Burrow is ready to take them there even though they are without injured wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow answered questions about his No. 1 receiver after Cincinnati’s 42-21 triumph over the...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals thrash Panthers 42-21, enter bye week at 5-4
The Cincinnati Bengals heard all the criticism over the past six days. They responded with a massive 42-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Joe Mixon was the unquestioned star of the afternoon, and the offense came out the gate with a statement to make. Mixon became the fifth player in Bengals history to rush for 5,000 yards during the opening drive, which ended in Mixon’s first of FOUR rushing touchdowns on the day.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers
Browns GM Andrew Berry is confident that Deshaun Watson will be prepared for his first appearance in Week 13 but that they won’t ask him to entirely carry their offense. “We spent a lot of time with Deshaun in the spring in camp and banked a lot of good reps during the time,” Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “That being said, like I don’t think that our approach isn’t to, really any quarterback, but you know, certainly with the time that Deshaun has had off to expect him to shoulder everything. That’s not necessarily how the team is designed or, you know put together. I don’t know that that would be a fair ask for any quarterback. In a couple weeks, we’ll be in that world where we’re getting him ready to play and we’ll handle it appropriately.”
Andrew Luck Has Quietly Returned to His Childhood Passion 4 Years After Retiring From the NFL
Andrew Luck's return to Stanford University has been confirmed by the director of football. So what exactly is the former quarterback doing? The post Andrew Luck Has Quietly Returned to His Childhood Passion 4 Years After Retiring From the NFL appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear
The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
Yardbarker
Kirk Cousins had the time of his life following win over Commanders
Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings came out victorious on Sunday in his return to Washington, D.C., beating the Commanders by a score of 20-17 thanks to a field goal from kicker Greg Joseph with just seconds remaining. The win marked the very first time Cousins had faced his former...
Lamar Jackson will be exasperated with latest injury report ahead of Saints game
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens offense may be without several key contributors on Monday night against the New Orleans Saints. The Ravens offense took a major blow earlier in the week when second-year wide receiver Rashod Bateman was ruled out for the season. Bateman will be undergoing season-ending foot surgery.
NFL Analysis Network
Browns’ Myles Garrett Leads NFL In This Crazy Stat Through 8 Weeks
The Cleveland Browns saved their season by picking up a huge victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football to finish up Week 8. That pushed the Browns’ record to 3-5 as they head into their bye and regroup for the second half of the year. A big...
Yardbarker
Watch: Mike McDaniel has hilarious sideline exchange with Justin Fields
The Miami Dolphins tried everything to stop Justin Fields on Sunday … even asking nicely. The Chicago Bears quarterback Fields had a (no pun intended) field day against Miami in Week 9 with a four-touchdown performance. Fields was especially devastating on the ground, running 15 times for 178 yards (including a 61-yard scamper for the end zone in the third quarter).
