Former Meta and Pinterest Executive Joins Sequoia-Backed Decentralized Social as COO
Los Angeles, United States, 8th November, 2022, Chainwire. Seasoned tech exec brings deep expertise in business development, partner ecosystems, and go-to-market to DeSo, the leader in blockchain technology for creator content. Key Takeaways. Salil Shah, former Meta, and Pinterest executive, has joined DeSo, a new blockchain platform that has raised...
MarginX, World’s First Community-Based Decentralized Exchange, Launches on Function X Blockchain
Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, 8th November, 2022, Chainwire. MarginX, the world’s first community-based decentralized exchange (DEX), launches on the Function X blockchain today. It runs on a first-of-its-kind multi-chain and on-chain infrastructure that allows investors to trade with close to zero gas fees, ultra-high throughput and liquidity, and full ownership and transparency.
Crypto Newswire Service ChainWire Distinguished on Leading Software Marketplace
Cryptocurrency newswire service ChainWire has been awarded nine badges by leading software marketplace G2, with the badges coming in response to feedback from real users featured in the firm’s quarterly review form. According to a press release shared with CryptoGlobe, ChainWire’s awards include being most likely to be recommended...
$MATIC: Crypto Analyst Gives Multiple Reasons to Be Bullish on Polygon
On Monday (7 November 2022), Australian crypto investor and analyst Miles Deutscher explained why he is so bullish on $MATIC, the governance and utility token of the Polygon network. Polygon is “a decentralised Ethereum scaling platform that enables developers to build scalable user-friendly dApps with low transaction fees without ever...
$ADA: How to Make Plutus V2 Smart Contract Transactions With Your Ledger Device
French cryptocurrency hardware wallet manufacturer Ledger has added a new experimental feature for Cardano ($ADA) holders that allows them to make Plutus V2 smart contract transactions on their Ledger devices. Paris-headquartered Ledger was co-founded in 2014 by Eric Larchevêque, Nicolas Bacca, Joel Pobeda, and Thomas France. It currently makes three...
Polygon ($MATIC) Adds 46 Million Addresses in Six Months as It Outperforms Wider Crypto Market
The Polygon ($MATIC) network, an Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution, has added over 46 million new addresses to its network over the past six months while the price of its native token, used to pay for transactions fees and secure the network via staking, has been outperforming the wider crypto market.
KuCoin lists AirDAO’s $AMB token with a $USDT pair
Lausanne, Switzerland, 9th November, 2022, Chainwire. KuCoin has announced it will list AirDAO’s $AMB token with a USDT pair on November 9th. The announcement gives KuCoin’s 25 million global users the opportunity to participate in AirDAO’s up-and-coming DeFi ecosystem, boosting its rapidly growing international community and marking another exciting exchange listing for AirDAO. KuCoin is running a Net Holding competition as part of the events surrounding the listing, with $30,000 in $AMB tokens up for grabs for participants. Also, KuCoin will launch a Twitter airdrop and a participation reward campaign to promote the listing.
NFTs: Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal on the Tokenization of Everything
Recently, former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal explained why he is bullish on the NFT sector. Prior to founding macro economic and investment strategy research service Global Macro Investor (GMI) in 2005, Pal co-managed the GLG Global Macro Fund in London for global asset management firm GLG Partners (which is now called “Man GLG”). Before that, Pal worked at Goldman Sachs, where he co-managed the European hedge fund sales business in Equities and Equity Derivatives. Currently, he is the CEO of finance and business video channel Real Vision, which he co-founded in 2014.
Facebook extends its broad hiring freeze indefinitely amid mass layoffs and a new wave of frugality
The company has frozen most of its hiring since May, and this freeze has been extended for the third time with no specific end date.
One of South Africa’s Largest Supermarket Chains Now Supports Bitcoin Payments
Pick n Pay, which is one of South Africa’s largest supermarket chains, has reportedly started letting their customers pay for groceries via any Bitcoin Lightning-enabled wallet, such as Zap or BlueWallet. According to the company’s press release, this move “follows the successful completion of the first phase of a...
Choise.com Invites Investors to Become Crypto Company Co-Owners
Crypto-banking innovator Choise.com is preparing a major assault on the $250B crypto earnings sector and is opening its equity book for those who want to be part of the journey. Via the Seedrs crowdinvesting platform, Choise.com is offering a limited supply of equity to Seedrs and its own platform users.
Popular Crypto Analyst Predicts ‘Explosive’ Rally for Cosmos ($ATOM) and Dogecoin ($DOGE)
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has recited the prices of Cosmos ($ATOM) and meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin ($DOGE) could undergo an “explosive” rally in the near future as interest in altcoins recovers. Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst Kaleo has shared a chart with their over 500,000 followers on the microblogging platform Twitter...
