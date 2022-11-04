Read full article on original website
BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
(dollars in thousands except per share data) is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in a number of diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, licensing and media, restaurants, and oil and gas. The Company's largest operating subsidiaries are involved in the franchising and operating of restaurants. Biglari Holdings.
TRUPANION, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
We provide medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States ,. . Our data-driven, vertically-integrated approach enables us to provide pet owners with products that offer what we believe is the highest value medical insurance, priced specifically for each pet's unique characteristics and coverage level. Our growing and loyal membership base provides us with highly predictable and recurring revenue. We operate our subscription business segment similar to other subscription-based businesses, with a focus on achieving a target margin prior to our new pet acquisition expense and acquiring as many pets as possible at our targeted average estimated internal rate of return. We operate in two business segments: subscription business and other business. We generate revenue in our subscription business segment primarily by subscription fees from our direct-to-consumer products. Fees are paid at the beginning of each subscription period, which automatically renews on a monthly basis. We generate revenue in our other business segment primarily by writing policies on behalf of third parties. We do not undertake the marketing efforts for these policies and have a business-to-business relationship with these third parties. Our other business segment also includes revenue from other products and software solutions that have a different margin profile from our subscription business. We generate leads for our subscription business segment from a diverse set of member acquisition channels, which we then convert into members through our contact center, website and other direct-to-consumer activities. These channels include leads from third-parties such as veterinarians and referrals from existing members. Veterinary hospitals represent our largest referral source. We engage our "
CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read together with our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes appearing elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. This discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements included herein. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those identified below and those discussed in the section titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" as set forth elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Unless otherwise indicated or the context otherwise requires, references to "CCC," the "Company," "we," "us," "our" and other similar terms refer to.
DONEGAL GROUP INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
We recommend that you read the following information in conjunction with the historical financial information and the footnotes to that financial information we include in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We also recommend you read Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
The following discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to, our unaudited consolidated financial statements and the related notes that appear elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. These discussions contain forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and that include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our strategies, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, expectations regarding demand and acceptance for our financial products, growth opportunities and trends in the market in which we operate, prospects, and plans and objectives of management. The words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "predicts," "will," "would," "should," "could," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events, and/or performance to differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks set forth in our filings with the.
REWALK ROBOTICS LTD. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operation should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and the related notes included elsewhere in this quarterly report and with our audited consolidated financial statements included in our Form 10-K for the year ended.
AXIS Appoints Miranda Hunter as Head of Investor Relations
PEMBROKE , Bermuda --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AXIS Capital Holdings Limited. (“AXIS Capital” or "AXIS" or “the Company”) (NYSE:AXS) today announced the appointment of. will be responsible for leading AXIS Capital’s engagement with the investment community and proactively communicating the Company’s vision, strategy, and financial approach.
Arch MI Integration With Vesta Streamlines MI Rate Quotes and Ordering
Partnership provides direct access to Arch MI products while increasing efficiency and accuracy. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Arch Mortgage Insurance Company. (“Arch MI”), a leading provider of private mortgage insurance (MI) and a wholly owned subsidiary of Arch Capital Group Ltd., and Vesta, a next-generation loan origination system (LOS) and software-as-a-service company, launched a new integration providing customers with direct access to Arch MI’s industry-leading products and pricing tools.
Credit Risk Transfer Update: As of September 30, 2022
CREDIT RISK TRANSFER (CRT) UPDATE. This presentation may include "forward-looking statements" which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," or "potential" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: the impact of COVID-19 and related economic conditions; changes in or to.
Pediatrix Medical Group to Present at Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE: MD) today announced that it will present on. to investors attending the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference in. Rancho Palos Verdes, California. . The presentation will be broadcast through live audio webcasts. The investor conference call will be webcast and can be...
Quarterly Materials Document
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Regulatory agenda progress continues with electric rate case filed in. Safety, reliability, customer affordability and sustainability remain top priorities. MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - NiSource. (NYSE: NI) today announced, on a GAAP basis, net income available to common shareholders for the three months ended.
Ask Bob: How Do I Find a Company that Issues Fixed Index Annuities?
Have you any recommendations/suggestions for a bank or insurance company that issues fixed index annuities?. I really don’t recommend specific companies, says Tom Hegna, CLU, ChFC, CASL, but I would recommend dealing with an independent advisor who has access to literally thousands of annuities. Says Hegna, “I do think advisors today should use software (like Annuities Genius or CANNEX). These programs will sort through those thousands of annuities and will narrow them down based on age, sex, income vs growth, fee vs no fee, company rating, etc.“
NKF Appoints Prominent Marketing Expert to Board of Directors
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is proud to announce the appointment of Lynn Pina. , Chief Marketing Officer of GeoBlue, to its National Board of Directors. "We're so excited to have this incredibly talented executive join the NKF Board of Directors and share her extensive...
WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits
ITEM 2.02. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION. On November 7, 2022 , White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. issued a press release announcing its results for the three and nine months ended. September 30, 2022. . The press release furnished herewith is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-
Assurant Expands Availability, Coverage of Assurant EV One Protection℠ Vehicle Service Contract as EV Ownership Grows in U.S.
Assurant EV One Protection℠ now takes even more worry out of electric vehicle ownership. with expanded coverage, including traction batteries, and industry-leading transparency. NEW YORK. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects, and connects major consumer purchases like automobiles, today announced...
Third Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. ClickInformationalto edit MasterStatementsti le style. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA") provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. This release or any other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of. Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Seguros e Inversiones, S.A.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Seguros e. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect SISA’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong,...
World Insurance Associates Increases P&C Business with the Acquisition of Thorson Insurance Services
Iselin, NJ , Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“World”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Thorson provides comprehensive property and casualty insurance and risk management solutions for high-net-worth families, successful middle...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of KB Insurance Co., Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect KBI’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as...
Best's Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Negative Outlook on German Life Insurance Segment
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has maintained its negative outlook on Germany’s life insurance segment. AM Best expects the German life insurance segment’s growth prospects and profit margins to remain pressured by economic headwinds and investment volatility, despite rising interest rates. A new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Market Segment...
