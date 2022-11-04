Read full article on original website
Related
cryptobriefing.com
Ethereum Tokens Are Soaring. What’s Next for the Ecosystem?
The cryptocurrency market has jumped off the back of the Federal Reserve's latest 0.75% interest rate hike. ETH and other Ethereum-related tokens have rallied on the bounce. The Ethereum ecosystem could have high upside in the next crypto bull market. Many Ethereum-related tokens are outpacing ETH in the latest market...
bitcoinist.com
Become a Millionaire by Investing in These 3 Coins: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Polygon (MATIC), and Decentraland (MANA)
Yes, you’ve read that correctly! Become a millionaire the easy way by simply investing in Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Polygon (MATIC), and Decentraland (MANA). Polygon is down over 90% from its all-time high, making it a perfect buying opportunity, now after the Ethereum merge whilst Decentraland (MANA) is experiencing the same drop. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), on the other hand, is a newcomer, still in phase 1 of its presale, which is expected to increase over 6000% from its current price of $0.24.
cryptoslate.com
Breaking: Google Cloud becomes a Solana validator
Google Cloud has announced a ground-breaking partnership with Solana. One of the world’s largest cloud service providers will become an integral part of the Solana network and bring Solana into its wide array of products and services. The company said that it will be running a block-producing Solana validator...
cryptoslate.com
Canada launches consultations on crypto, stablecoins, CBDCs
Canada’s government announced it is launching consultations on cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies (CDBCs) to address illicit crypto activities, according to a Nov. 3 mini-budget fiscal update by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. Within The Fall Economic Statement’s “Addressing the Digitization of Money,” the government wrote that...
cryptoslate.com
Research: A fresh take on Bitcoin mining – Why using more energy can lead to abundance
Bitcoin mining and its energy consumption have recently been the subject of many heated debates. As governments and institutions around the world keep introducing new measures to combat pollution and climate change, Bitcoin’s energy-guzzling network sticks out like a sore thumb. Various data aggregators and trackers work around the...
u.today
Snowfall (SNW) Enters Presale Stage, As Ethereum and Mask Network Are Hitting Crypto Trends
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
getnews.info
ShibaNFT Officially Launched on Google Play Store, bringing its AR and AI Integrations to the Market
ShibaNFT is a cryptocurrency built on the XRP Ledger network. The project’s mission is to become a leader on the XRPL network through token utility and premium NFT development. Non-fungible tokens and blockchain technologies are steadily reshaping the landscape of the crypto space. With their soaring popularity, more and...
cryptoslate.com
Elrond Transforms Into MultiversX, Launches 3 New Metaverse Products
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Sibiu, Romania, 4th November, 2022, Chainwire — Elrond, the startup building internet scale blockchain technology, announces its transformation into MultiversX. The...
cryptoslate.com
Could Bitcoin miner sell pressure indicate further upside potential?
Bitcoin miners have been selling BTC holdings at a rate not seen since early 2021. Further, the persistence of the negative net position change has not occurred since 2017. Miners consistently sold Bitcoin for the past three months at an aggressive rate likely to cover liabilities such as energy bills and loans.
cryptopotato.com
Dark Side of Crypto: 98% of Projects Listed on Uniswap Are Scam (Study)
Some crypto traders think the report is outrageous, noting that the methodology used by the researchers is flawed. A new study has found nearly all crypto projects listed on Uniswap between 2018 and 2021 were malicious and scam-related. The study titled DO NOT RUG ON ME: ZERO-DIMENSIONAL SCAM DETECTION, was...
thecoinrise.com
Opera launches new NFT monitoring and exploration tool
Web3 browser Opera has introduced DegenKnows, a new non-fungible token (NFT) monitoring, tracking, and exploration tool with on-chain and off-chain statistics. The new tool intends to aid users in navigating NFT projects and gaining access to social media community information. DegenKnows aims to provide users with off-chain data from social...
salestechstar.com
AutoLeadStar, the Digital Customer Data and Experience Platform for the Automotive Industry that Transforms the Way Cars are Sold, Raises $40 Million Growth Round Led by Riverwood Capital
AutoLeadStar, the digital customer data and experience platform for the automotive industry that transforms the way cars are sold, announced today a $40 million growth round of financing led by Riverwood Capital with the participation of existing investors. AutoLeadStar is the leading AI-powered marketing automation technology for auto-dealerships and manufacturers...
nftgators.com
Web3 SaaS Platform Versify Labs Launches NFT Loyalty Solution on Polygon
Versify Labs has launched a digital collectibles loyalty offering on Polygon. The blockchain-based SaaS platform joins a growing list of web3 projects collaborating with Polygon to onboard web2 brands. Starbucks launched its Polygon-based loyalty program Odyssey in September. Versify Labs has launched a digital collectibles loyalty offering on Polygon. The...
cryptoslate.com
MSCI introduces digital assets classification system in partnership with Goldman Sachs, CoinMetrics
Critical decision investment support tools provider MSCI, crypto intelligence firm, CoinMetrics, and Goldman Sachs have jointly introduced a digital assets data system that tracks token use cases, performance, and risk management, according to a Nov. 3 announcement. The new data system, “Datonomy,” organizes tokens into classes, sectors, and subsectors based...
cryptoglobe.com
NFTs: Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal on the Tokenization of Everything
Recently, former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal explained why he is bullish on the NFT sector. Prior to founding macro economic and investment strategy research service Global Macro Investor (GMI) in 2005, Pal co-managed the GLG Global Macro Fund in London for global asset management firm GLG Partners (which is now called “Man GLG”). Before that, Pal worked at Goldman Sachs, where he co-managed the European hedge fund sales business in Equities and Equity Derivatives. Currently, he is the CEO of finance and business video channel Real Vision, which he co-founded in 2014.
cryptoslate.com
Web3 Foundation claims Polkadot’s native token DOT is software, not a security
Web3 Foundation’s chief legal officer Daniel Schoenberger argued that Polkadot’s native token DOT has “morphed” and is software, not a security. Therefore, the token should not be subject to federal securities regulations in a Nov. 4 blog post. He claims that Polkadot’s vision has not contemplated...
cryptoslate.com
NFT Marketplace Comparison | Quick Guide
In the last several years, dozens of NFT marketplaces have emerged targeting different segments of users and promising improvements to the OpenSea paradigm with various features and commission/pricing models. The differences are much more than landing-page deep. These marketplaces aim to build communities around themselves with their distinct characteristics. Which...
cryptoslate.com
Fears of Terra Luna style collapse of FTX native token FTT as Binance liquidates its holdings
FTX’s native token FTT has experienced a volatile weekend as Binance began liquidating its tokens due to “recent revelations that have came [sic] to light,” according to Binance CEO CZ. The FTT token is down 9.4% on the day as of press time. The local bottom for...
NEWSBTC
Blockchains like AVAX and MATIC struggle after Ethereum Merge – Supply Shock Imminent for Uniglo.io with Token Burn
Alternative layer one blockchains powered the 2021 bull run and made DeFi more accessible to ordinary investors unwilling to pay hundreds of dollars in Ethereum gas fees. However, this trend has reversed with the Ethereum Merge and the rapid rise in popularity of layer two scaling solutions. As the ecosystem...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analysts Forecast Extended Rally for Ethereum Rival Solana – Here Are Their Targets
A trio of widely followed crypto strategists believes that more rallies are in sight for top Ethereum (ETH) competitor Solana (SOL). Starting with pseudonymous crypto trader Cantering Clark, the analyst tells his 149,500 Twitter followers that Solana is in a position to rally toward his target after building a multi-month base and taking out its diagonal resistance.
Comments / 0