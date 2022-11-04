ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptobriefing.com

Ethereum Tokens Are Soaring. What’s Next for the Ecosystem?

The cryptocurrency market has jumped off the back of the Federal Reserve's latest 0.75% interest rate hike. ETH and other Ethereum-related tokens have rallied on the bounce. The Ethereum ecosystem could have high upside in the next crypto bull market. Many Ethereum-related tokens are outpacing ETH in the latest market...
bitcoinist.com

Become a Millionaire by Investing in These 3 Coins: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Polygon (MATIC), and Decentraland (MANA)

cryptoslate.com

Breaking: Google Cloud becomes a Solana validator

Google Cloud has announced a ground-breaking partnership with Solana. One of the world’s largest cloud service providers will become an integral part of the Solana network and bring Solana into its wide array of products and services. The company said that it will be running a block-producing Solana validator...
cryptoslate.com

Canada launches consultations on crypto, stablecoins, CBDCs

Canada’s government announced it is launching consultations on cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies (CDBCs) to address illicit crypto activities, according to a Nov. 3 mini-budget fiscal update by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. Within The Fall Economic Statement’s “Addressing the Digitization of Money,” the government wrote that...
u.today

Snowfall (SNW) Enters Presale Stage, As Ethereum and Mask Network Are Hitting Crypto Trends

cryptoslate.com

Elrond Transforms Into MultiversX, Launches 3 New Metaverse Products

cryptoslate.com

Could Bitcoin miner sell pressure indicate further upside potential?

Bitcoin miners have been selling BTC holdings at a rate not seen since early 2021. Further, the persistence of the negative net position change has not occurred since 2017. Miners consistently sold Bitcoin for the past three months at an aggressive rate likely to cover liabilities such as energy bills and loans.
cryptopotato.com

Dark Side of Crypto: 98% of Projects Listed on Uniswap Are Scam (Study)

Some crypto traders think the report is outrageous, noting that the methodology used by the researchers is flawed. A new study has found nearly all crypto projects listed on Uniswap between 2018 and 2021 were malicious and scam-related. The study titled DO NOT RUG ON ME: ZERO-DIMENSIONAL SCAM DETECTION, was...
thecoinrise.com

Opera launches new NFT monitoring and exploration tool

Web3 browser Opera has introduced DegenKnows, a new non-fungible token (NFT) monitoring, tracking, and exploration tool with on-chain and off-chain statistics. The new tool intends to aid users in navigating NFT projects and gaining access to social media community information. DegenKnows aims to provide users with off-chain data from social...
salestechstar.com

AutoLeadStar, the Digital Customer Data and Experience Platform for the Automotive Industry that Transforms the Way Cars are Sold, Raises $40 Million Growth Round Led by Riverwood Capital

AutoLeadStar, the digital customer data and experience platform for the automotive industry that transforms the way cars are sold, announced today a $40 million growth round of financing led by Riverwood Capital with the participation of existing investors. AutoLeadStar is the leading AI-powered marketing automation technology for auto-dealerships and manufacturers...
nftgators.com

Web3 SaaS Platform Versify Labs Launches NFT Loyalty Solution on Polygon

Versify Labs has launched a digital collectibles loyalty offering on Polygon. The blockchain-based SaaS platform joins a growing list of web3 projects collaborating with Polygon to onboard web2 brands. Starbucks launched its Polygon-based loyalty program Odyssey in September. Versify Labs has launched a digital collectibles loyalty offering on Polygon. The...
cryptoslate.com

MSCI introduces digital assets classification system in partnership with Goldman Sachs, CoinMetrics

Critical decision investment support tools provider MSCI, crypto intelligence firm, CoinMetrics, and Goldman Sachs have jointly introduced a digital assets data system that tracks token use cases, performance, and risk management, according to a Nov. 3 announcement. The new data system, “Datonomy,” organizes tokens into classes, sectors, and subsectors based...
cryptoglobe.com

NFTs: Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal on the Tokenization of Everything

Recently, former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal explained why he is bullish on the NFT sector. Prior to founding macro economic and investment strategy research service Global Macro Investor (GMI) in 2005, Pal co-managed the GLG Global Macro Fund in London for global asset management firm GLG Partners (which is now called “Man GLG”). Before that, Pal worked at Goldman Sachs, where he co-managed the European hedge fund sales business in Equities and Equity Derivatives. Currently, he is the CEO of finance and business video channel Real Vision, which he co-founded in 2014.
cryptoslate.com

Web3 Foundation claims Polkadot’s native token DOT is software, not a security

Web3 Foundation’s chief legal officer Daniel Schoenberger argued that Polkadot’s native token DOT has “morphed” and is software, not a security. Therefore, the token should not be subject to federal securities regulations in a Nov. 4 blog post. He claims that Polkadot’s vision has not contemplated...
cryptoslate.com

NFT Marketplace Comparison | Quick Guide

In the last several years, dozens of NFT marketplaces have emerged targeting different segments of users and promising improvements to the OpenSea paradigm with various features and commission/pricing models. The differences are much more than landing-page deep. These marketplaces aim to build communities around themselves with their distinct characteristics. Which...
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Analysts Forecast Extended Rally for Ethereum Rival Solana – Here Are Their Targets

A trio of widely followed crypto strategists believes that more rallies are in sight for top Ethereum (ETH) competitor Solana (SOL). Starting with pseudonymous crypto trader Cantering Clark, the analyst tells his 149,500 Twitter followers that Solana is in a position to rally toward his target after building a multi-month base and taking out its diagonal resistance.

