NBC Chicago

Chase Claypool Thanks Chicago Bears Fans for Warm Welcome

Chase Claypool thanks Bears fans for warm welcome originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chase Claypool joined the Bears at the perfect time. Justin Fields is soaring, the team is moving the chains and putting up points. For the first time in what feels like forever the offense wasn’t booed off the field by the fans at Soldier Field at any point.
CHICAGO, IL
fantasypros.com

Roquan Smith expected to play on Monday

Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald says to "expect [LB Roquan Smith] to be out there" playing on Monday night against New Orleans. (Clifton Brown, baltimoreravens.com) Fantasy Impact:. Roquan Smith was recently traded from the Chicago Bears to the Ravens ahead of the NFL's trade deadline. Macdonald said that Smith...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Missed Penalty Call On Sunday

The Miami Dolphins beat the Chicago Bears, 35-32, in controversial fashion on Sunday afternoon. Chicago was on the receiving end of a couple of questionable pass interference decisions in the loss to Miami. Former NFL head coach Tony Dungy is furious with the situation. "Watching so many of these games...
CHICAGO, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Jack Sanborn, former Wisconsin LB, looking forward to larger role with Chicago Bears

Jack Sanborn got signed by the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in May. He’s ready for a bigger role with the team after getting 13 defensive snaps in Week 8. Sanborn has played in every game so far for Chicago. His role is only going to increase as long as he keeps playing the way he does. Sanborn has 5 total tackles on the year.
CHICAGO, IL

