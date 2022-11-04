Jack Sanborn got signed by the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in May. He’s ready for a bigger role with the team after getting 13 defensive snaps in Week 8. Sanborn has played in every game so far for Chicago. His role is only going to increase as long as he keeps playing the way he does. Sanborn has 5 total tackles on the year.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO