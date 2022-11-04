ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Travis Kelce admits he hates one NFL team

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce was recently asked if he hates any other NFL franchises. He does, and the answer probably won’t surprise you very much given how much so many other people hate that team. Kelce, who has been making the rounds recently with brother...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Oklahoma Daily

Sooners in NFL: Baker Mayfield throws 2 touchdown passes in 2nd half of Panthers' loss to Bengals

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield started the second-half for the Carolina Panthers (2-7) in their 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) on Sunday. Mayfield hadn’t played in two weeks after P.J. Walker took over the starting job for Carolina, but Walker was benched Sunday after the Panthers were shut out in the first half and faced a 35-0 halftime deficit — the largest in franchise history.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NFL Analysis Network

Tom Brady Showing Interest In Playing With The 49ers?

2022 has been a difficult year for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. He retired earlier in the year, but that didn’t last very long as he was back with the Buccaneers less than two months later, ready to go for the upcoming season. However, things have not gone according to plan for him. Could he consider opting for a change of scenery and joining the San Francisco 49ers next season?
TAMPA, FL
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
thecomeback.com

College football world blasts terrible referee decision

Saturday afternoon’s game between the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs was an absolutely massive game in the College Football Playoff landscape. As a result, you’d expect everyone involved to be at their absolute best from the players, to the coaches, to the game’s officials. But apparently, the referees didn’t quite get the memo.
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the Steelers top 2023 NFL draft needs

Once the 2023 season ends, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have some big decisions to make in terms of the continued rebuilding of this roster. The Steelers pulled off a big trade at the deadline to land an extra high second-round pick which gets us thinking about the team’s draft needs. Here is our ranking of the team’s top NFL draft needs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss

A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
GEORGIA STATE
thecomeback.com

Carolina Panthers make huge quarterback move

The Carolina Panthers certainly had a rough game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, falling behind 42-7 in the fourth quarter before eventually scoring two garbage-time touchdowns to make the final score 42-21. The loss was so bad that Panthers head coach Steve Wilks fired multiple assistant coaches on Monday, and it looks like the team is making a big move at the quarterback position in preparation for next season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bears WR released by Kansas City Chiefs

A former Chicago Bears wide receiver was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. Former Chicago Bears draft pick Dazz Newsome is looking for a new home in the NFL as the season goes on. Newsome was released by the Bears during the preseason, failing to make the 53-man roster in his second year.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Panthers bench P.J. Walker in Week 9; Baker Mayfield to start second half

The Carolina Panthers have benched starting quarterback P.J. Walker in their Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Walker played good football over the past three weeks as the Panthers' starter, but was struggling mightily against the Bengals this afternoon. The team pulled the plug as they came out of the half trailing 35-0. The team put Baker Mayfield back at quarterback as they started the second half.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear

The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy