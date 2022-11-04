Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Related
Baker Mayfield Reacts to New Role as Carolina Panthers Backup QB
No NFL starting quarterback wants to get benched. It’s especially hard for players who were previously No. 1 overall picks in the draft. But Baker Mayfield seems to be handling his new role with the Carolina Panthers as well as you might expect. P.J. Walker stepped in for Mayfield...
thecomeback.com
Travis Kelce admits he hates one NFL team
Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce was recently asked if he hates any other NFL franchises. He does, and the answer probably won’t surprise you very much given how much so many other people hate that team. Kelce, who has been making the rounds recently with brother...
Oklahoma Daily
Sooners in NFL: Baker Mayfield throws 2 touchdown passes in 2nd half of Panthers' loss to Bengals
Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield started the second-half for the Carolina Panthers (2-7) in their 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) on Sunday. Mayfield hadn’t played in two weeks after P.J. Walker took over the starting job for Carolina, but Walker was benched Sunday after the Panthers were shut out in the first half and faced a 35-0 halftime deficit — the largest in franchise history.
NFL Analysis Network
Tom Brady Showing Interest In Playing With The 49ers?
2022 has been a difficult year for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. He retired earlier in the year, but that didn’t last very long as he was back with the Buccaneers less than two months later, ready to go for the upcoming season. However, things have not gone according to plan for him. Could he consider opting for a change of scenery and joining the San Francisco 49ers next season?
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
thecomeback.com
College football world blasts terrible referee decision
Saturday afternoon’s game between the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs was an absolutely massive game in the College Football Playoff landscape. As a result, you’d expect everyone involved to be at their absolute best from the players, to the coaches, to the game’s officials. But apparently, the referees didn’t quite get the memo.
Koll: Why is Tomlin keeping Matt Canada? Here’s a potential reason…
We all have been wondering what Mike Tomlin is waiting for in moving on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Many theories are out there…I’ll add in another one.
Ranking the Steelers top 2023 NFL draft needs
Once the 2023 season ends, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have some big decisions to make in terms of the continued rebuilding of this roster. The Steelers pulled off a big trade at the deadline to land an extra high second-round pick which gets us thinking about the team’s draft needs. Here is our ranking of the team’s top NFL draft needs.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss
A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
Longtime NFL Official Thinks Player Should Have Been Ejected From Georgia-Tennessee Game
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took a big hit from Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough as he was running towards the corner of the end zone. He ultimately forced his way in for a touchdown. McCollough may not have had bad intentions when he hit Bennett, but the end result was...
Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Reveals What Cost Washington in Loss vs. Vikings
Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was left lamenting his team's mistakes as they let a 10-point lead slip in the fourth quarter on Sunday in their 20-17 loss against the Vikings.
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette gives Tampa Bay waiter a $1,000 tip
A Tampa Bay waiter received a $1,000 tip from Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette. The waiter said the athlete came to eat at Zukku-San Sushi Bar and Grill last week in Lutz.
thecomeback.com
Carolina Panthers make huge quarterback move
The Carolina Panthers certainly had a rough game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, falling behind 42-7 in the fourth quarter before eventually scoring two garbage-time touchdowns to make the final score 42-21. The loss was so bad that Panthers head coach Steve Wilks fired multiple assistant coaches on Monday, and it looks like the team is making a big move at the quarterback position in preparation for next season.
WXII 12
2 coaches fired from Carolina Panthers, Sam Darnold added into mix as QB
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks made two changes to his coaching staff Monday morning in the wake of the 42-21 loss to the Bengals. The team is parting ways with cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. Click the video player above...
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears WR released by Kansas City Chiefs
A former Chicago Bears wide receiver was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. Former Chicago Bears draft pick Dazz Newsome is looking for a new home in the NFL as the season goes on. Newsome was released by the Bears during the preseason, failing to make the 53-man roster in his second year.
Colts Fire Coach Frank Reich, per Report
Owner Jim Irsay reportedly has fired his coach after an embarrassing loss in New England on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Panthers bench P.J. Walker in Week 9; Baker Mayfield to start second half
The Carolina Panthers have benched starting quarterback P.J. Walker in their Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Walker played good football over the past three weeks as the Panthers' starter, but was struggling mightily against the Bengals this afternoon. The team pulled the plug as they came out of the half trailing 35-0. The team put Baker Mayfield back at quarterback as they started the second half.
Yardbarker
Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear
The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
NBC Sports
John Lynch on possibly signing Odell Beckham Jr.: “We never say no”
As free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. looks for his next team, the 49ers aren’t closing the door on the possibility. Recently, coach Kyle Shanahan said he’s “always been a fan” of Beckham, but Shanahan also said he’s happy with the receivers the team has. G.M. John Lynch has reiterated that message.
Panthers Are Having Worst Performance Of NFL Season Today
The Carolina Panthers aren't having fun against the Cincinnati Bengals. They've struggled mightily on both sides of the ball and that led to them being down by 35 at halftime. Offensively, the only first down that they got came via a penalty. They also only had 32 yards of total...
Comments / 10