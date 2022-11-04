ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iselin, NJ

InsuranceNewsNet

Utah Business Insurance Company Wins Award for “Data and Analytics Innovator of the Year” at Excellence in Insurance Innovation, Sponsored by Insurity

UBIC received the award for successfully fostering a culture of predictive modeling to manage their risk portfolio more quickly and accurately over the long term. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that. Utah Business Insurance Company. (UBIC) is the...
UTAH STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Biden-Harris Administration Delivers Over $2 Billion in Federal Support for Floridians to Jumpstart Their Recoveries from Hurricane Ian

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Biden-Harris Administration announced today it has delivered over $2 billion for Hurricane Ian recovery in. in federal grants, disaster loans and flood insurance payments. FEMA. has provided. $710 million. to households and. $322 million. to the state for emergency response, while the. U.S. Small...
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Tropical Storm Nicole likely to become hurricane on Wednesday

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the entire Tampa Bay area as Tropical Storm Nicole gears up to make landfall on the east coast of Florida by Wednesday night, likely as a Category 1 hurricane. Austen Flannery, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’ s Tampa Bay office, said people in Tampa Bay area should have their storm preparations completed…
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Tropical storm watch issued for Tampa Bay as Subtropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida

The Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning for parts of the Bahamas, a tropical storm warning for much of the east coast of Florida and tropical storm watch for the west coast north of Bonita Beach, including Tampa Bay. The National Weather Service on Monday told the Tampa Bay Times that Nicole could bring up to 6 inches of rain to the Tampa Bay area and…
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

