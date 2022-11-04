Read full article on original website
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field WorkerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Man desecrates on ex-wife’s grave because he still had a ‘grudge’ 50 years laterIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
New VH1 Christmas Movie Featuring Big Names From NJ & NYBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Utah Business Insurance Company Wins Award for “Data and Analytics Innovator of the Year” at Excellence in Insurance Innovation, Sponsored by Insurity
UBIC received the award for successfully fostering a culture of predictive modeling to manage their risk portfolio more quickly and accurately over the long term. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that. Utah Business Insurance Company. (UBIC) is the...
World Insurance Associates Acquires CDR Insurance Group Inc.
Iselin, NJ , Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. CDR Insurance Group, Inc. (“CDR”) of. Waterbury, CT. on. October 1, 2022. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. CDR was...
Mass. voters approve ballot question to force dental insurers to adopt new spending rules
WBUR - 90.9 FM (Boston, MA) Dental insurance companies in Massachusetts will soon have to comply with new spending rules — which advocates hope will serve as a national model — under a law approved by voters Tuesday, according to. The Associates Press. . Bay Staters voted to...
Biden-Harris Administration Delivers Over $2 Billion in Federal Support for Floridians to Jumpstart Their Recoveries from Hurricane Ian
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Biden-Harris Administration announced today it has delivered over $2 billion for Hurricane Ian recovery in. in federal grants, disaster loans and flood insurance payments. FEMA. has provided. $710 million. to households and. $322 million. to the state for emergency response, while the. U.S. Small...
FEMA has paid millions to Florida residents for Hurricane Ian
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has paid more than $714 million. in individual assistance to victims of Hurricane Ian in. . The money was given to households in 26 counties designated by federal authorities as disaster areas following the historic storm. The. FEMA. funds go...
Judge: Washington AG can investigate potential discrimination by PEMCO and Progressive
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Attorney General Bob Ferguson today announced that a Thurston County Superior Court judge rejected an attempt by PEMCO Mutual Insurance Company and subsidiaries of the Progressive Corporation to stop his office's investigation of potential race discrimination against Washington drivers. The companies both use consumer credit...
Tropical Storm Nicole strengthens as hurricane warning and evacuations issued for parts of Florida
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) Weather will worsen across Florida’s southeast coast Wednesday, as Tropical Storm Nicole nears the state and achieves predicted hurricane strength by the time it reaches land. Palm Beach County. ordered coastal communities and vulnerable areas to evacuate in preparation for a possible direct hit,...
South Dakota approves Medicaid expansion over GOP resistance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota voters on Tuesday approved the expansion of Medicaid health insurance to tens of thousands of low-income residents through a constitutional amendment. The majority vote to support Constitutional Amendment D removes. South Dakota. from a list of 12 states that have not expanded...
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California. jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red. Powerball. was 10. The jackpot ticket was...
Storm debris from Hurricane Ian a concern as another storm approaches Florida
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) SARASOTA COUNTY (WFLA) - It's been nearly six weeks since Hurricane Ian ripped apart countless communities in southwestern. Debris from the storm is still scattered in some of those neighborhoods and it is a growing concern as another named system, Subtropical Storm Nicole, continues inching closer to.
Tropical Storm Nicole likely to become hurricane on Wednesday
A tropical storm warning is in effect for the entire Tampa Bay area as Tropical Storm Nicole gears up to make landfall on the east coast of Florida by Wednesday night, likely as a Category 1 hurricane. Austen Flannery, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’ s Tampa Bay office, said people in Tampa Bay area should have their storm preparations completed…
Tropical storm watch issued for Tampa Bay as Subtropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida
The Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning for parts of the Bahamas, a tropical storm warning for much of the east coast of Florida and tropical storm watch for the west coast north of Bonita Beach, including Tampa Bay. The National Weather Service on Monday told the Tampa Bay Times that Nicole could bring up to 6 inches of rain to the Tampa Bay area and…
Jury finds Cay Clubs executive guilty in second bank fraud, conspiracy trial
SOUTH FLORIDA - One of the principals in a now infamous Florida Keys real estate criminal fraud case has been found guilty of two counts of bank fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. A federal jury in. Miami. deliberated for less than a day on. Oct....
