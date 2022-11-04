Read full article on original website
Alexa down: Amazon Echo voice assistant stops working, along with Ring smart doorbells
Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant appears to have broken, and is refusing to talk to people.The problems also appeared to hit Ring smart doorbells, which are also owned and run by Amazon.
Best’s Special Report: Private Placements, Structured Securities Now a Bigger Part of Fixed Income Portfolios for Health Insurers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The share of private placements bonds and structured securities has risen markedly in the fixed-income portfolios of. health insurers in recent years as carriers have retooled investment strategies at the margin to bolster overall returns. In its Best’s Special Report, “Private Placements, Structured Securities Now a Bigger Part...
TRUPANION, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
We provide medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States ,. . Our data-driven, vertically-integrated approach enables us to provide pet owners with products that offer what we believe is the highest value medical insurance, priced specifically for each pet's unique characteristics and coverage level. Our growing and loyal membership base provides us with highly predictable and recurring revenue. We operate our subscription business segment similar to other subscription-based businesses, with a focus on achieving a target margin prior to our new pet acquisition expense and acquiring as many pets as possible at our targeted average estimated internal rate of return. We operate in two business segments: subscription business and other business. We generate revenue in our subscription business segment primarily by subscription fees from our direct-to-consumer products. Fees are paid at the beginning of each subscription period, which automatically renews on a monthly basis. We generate revenue in our other business segment primarily by writing policies on behalf of third parties. We do not undertake the marketing efforts for these policies and have a business-to-business relationship with these third parties. Our other business segment also includes revenue from other products and software solutions that have a different margin profile from our subscription business. We generate leads for our subscription business segment from a diverse set of member acquisition channels, which we then convert into members through our contact center, website and other direct-to-consumer activities. These channels include leads from third-parties such as veterinarians and referrals from existing members. Veterinary hospitals represent our largest referral source. We engage our "
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Seguros e Inversiones, S.A.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Seguros e. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect SISA’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong,...
REWALK ROBOTICS LTD. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operation should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and the related notes included elsewhere in this quarterly report and with our audited consolidated financial statements included in our Form 10-K for the year ended.
Berkley Accident and Health Releases 2022 Health Care Pressures Facing U.S. Employees
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- U.S. employees are feeling the pressure of health care costs, with 8 in 10 concerned about the cost of care and more than half reporting that they have skipped medical tests, office visits, or prescriptions. These findings come from the. 2022 Health Care Pressures Facing. U.S. Employees. report,...
Increases in Florida community association budgets require careful deliberation, communication | Opinion [Miami Herald]
The budgetary strains that Florida community associations are now beginning to experience have been daunting, and boards of directors and property managers are finding it particularly difficult to reconcile required increases with many community home and condominium owners. Significant increases in insurance and staffing costs, combined with the coming reserves and inspection requirements for many condominiums, are creating the need for budgetary growth that requires substantial raises to monthly association dues.
