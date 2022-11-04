Increases in Florida community association budgets require careful deliberation, communication | Opinion [Miami Herald]

Read full article on original website
Colorado marketplace health insurance cost to rise 10%
While the average monthly cost of health insurance on the marketplace is rising 10% in Colorado next year, some people will have lower-cost options. Open enrollment on the state-run marketplace started Tuesday and will end Jan. 15. People who want their coverage to start at the beginning of 2023 need...
Jury finds Cay Clubs executive guilty in second bank fraud, conspiracy trial
SOUTH FLORIDA - One of the principals in a now infamous Florida Keys real estate criminal fraud case has been found guilty of two counts of bank fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. A federal jury in. Miami. deliberated for less than a day on. Oct....
Medicare phone scammers want to slash your benefits and leave you with fewer in-network providers
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) You answer the phone and you’re greeted by a weird tone, followed by a few seconds of silence. Then comes a voice saying “I’m with Health Care Benefits” or “Medicare Services” or something else equally as generic. The voice...
World Insurance Associates Increases P&C Business with the Acquisition of Thorson Insurance Services
Iselin, NJ , Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“World”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Thorson provides comprehensive property and casualty insurance and risk management solutions for high-net-worth families, successful middle...
PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On October 31, 2022 , PR Cherry Hill STW LLC and Cherry Hill Center, LLC , both of. which is the guarantor under the Notes (as defined below), and New York Life. Insurance Company and. Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America.
Dentists, insurers weigh in on Question 2
Cape Cod Times (Hyannis, MA) A ballot question initiated by a Somerville orthodontist will either result in better dental health for an estimated 25% of. residents without dental insurance – or result in higher premiums and prompt employers to drop coverage for their workers. Question 2 on the. Nov....
Medicare enrollment help available
Gettysburg Times, The (PA) Medicare Annual Open Enrollment is in full swing, and Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight, PA MEDI, is available to help Medicare beneficiaries explore and understand their health insurance plan options. PA MEDI is. Pennsylvania's. State Health Insurance Assistance Program. (SHIP). PA MEDI, housed in the...
Reed: Annual Open Enrollment For Health Insurance Has Begun & RIers Can Save Big
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) When it comes to health insurance, HealthSourceRI's got you covered - and now that open enrollment season is here, Rhode Islanders can pick out a plan that's right for them. Health insurance open enrollment season kicked off this week and Rhode Islanders using HealthSource RI's...
SVMC: Take advantage of open enrollment for health care coverage
No matter your health condition - super healthy, looking to start a family, juggling your own health needs with those of your kids, taking preventive steps, or managing a chronic condition - having health insurance can provide peace of mind. Health insurance is available. Even if you don't get health...
