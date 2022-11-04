ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase Claypool Thanks Chicago Bears Fans for Warm Welcome

Chase Claypool thanks Bears fans for warm welcome originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chase Claypool joined the Bears at the perfect time. Justin Fields is soaring, the team is moving the chains and putting up points. For the first time in what feels like forever the offense wasn’t booed off the field by the fans at Soldier Field at any point.
Week 9 recap: QB Justin Fields makes NFL history in the Chicago Bears’ 35-32 loss to Miami Dolphins

The Chicago Bears defense struggled to slow the Miami Dolphins and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle for nearly three quarters Sunday at Soldier Field, but it finally came up with stops on three consecutive drives late in the game. However, a Bears offense that had been humming most of the game couldn’t come up with a winning drive as the Dolphins hung on for a 35-32 victory. ...
