Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Playing with instincts’: Stroud flashes legs in No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Chase Claypool Thanks Chicago Bears Fans for Warm Welcome
Chase Claypool thanks Bears fans for warm welcome originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chase Claypool joined the Bears at the perfect time. Justin Fields is soaring, the team is moving the chains and putting up points. For the first time in what feels like forever the offense wasn’t booed off the field by the fans at Soldier Field at any point.
Justin Fields Leaves Bears in Awe With ‘Dominant' Game Vs. Dolphins
CHICAGO -- There are few words to accurately describe what Justin Fields did Sunday at Soldier Field in the Bears' 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins, setting an NFL single-game record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 178. Words are my forte, but Darnell Mooney said it best after...
Packers Offered Two Draft Picks for Bears' Receiver Chase Claypool
Packers offered two draft picks for Chase Claypool originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Green Bay Packers offered the Pittsburgh Steelers their 2023 second-round pick and a late-round pick for Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool, according to ESPN. Despite the Packers offering more picks than the Bears, the Steelers...
Week 9 recap: QB Justin Fields makes NFL history in the Chicago Bears’ 35-32 loss to Miami Dolphins
The Chicago Bears defense struggled to slow the Miami Dolphins and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle for nearly three quarters Sunday at Soldier Field, but it finally came up with stops on three consecutive drives late in the game. However, a Bears offense that had been humming most of the game couldn’t come up with a winning drive as the Dolphins hung on for a 35-32 victory. ...
Chase Claypool active for Bears debut; Velus Jones Jr. a healthy scratch
New Bears receiver Chase Claypool is active against the Dolphins on Sunday and will make his debut with his new team, while rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. was a healthy scratch.
Panthers fire cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni after Sunday’s loss to Bengals
New changes to the Panthers' coaching staff have been announced Monday morning.
Chicago Bears Justin Fields makes history, records most QB rushing yards in regular-season game
Justin Fields made history Sunday afternoon. The former Ohio State quarterback recorded 178 rushing yards in the Chicago Bears' 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins, breaking the NFL record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a regular-season game. Fields broke quarterback Michael Vick's 173-yard record set when the...
Scott Leber live report on Justin Fields’ big day against the Dolphins
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Bears’ record dropped to 3-6 Sunday at Soldier Field when they lost to the Dolphins 35-32, but the Bears and Bears’ fans seemed to take the loss well because of what Justin Fields showed them. Fields rushed for 178 yards, and he threw three touchdown passes. He ripped off an amazing 61-yard […]
Ohio State football forgets to notice Denver Broncos DE Dre'Mont Jones' career day
After his performance with the Denver Broncos in Week 8, Dre'Mont Jones didn't get the attention he thought he deserved. The former Ohio State defensive tackle recorded three tackles-for-loss and a sack in the Broncos 21-17 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. However, in Ohio State football's weekly "Bucks...
Packers tried, failed to trade for Darren Waller in addition to Chase Claypool
The Green Bay Packers, like the rest of the NFL world, know that they need to surround Aaron Rodgers with more receiving options. They made efforts to make it happen at the trade deadline but couldn’t strike a deal despite numerous names being available. According to Adam Schefter of...
UCF vs. Tulane picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of AAC rivals meet up in New Orleans with the No. 1 position in the conference standings on the line as UCF and Tulane square off in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. UCF comes in at 7-2 overall with a 4-1 mark in conference play sitting at second in the league standings, while ...
Comments / 0