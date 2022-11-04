Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Orange Park Mall welcomes Santa Claus, other holiday eventsZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Motorist Alert: 2 new road projects, closures announced in Fleming IslandZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Green Cove Springs council approves higher water, wastewater ratesJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
Related
Jacksonville homecoming - Carla Harris on leading to win
Jacksonville, Fl — Carla Harris, a Jacksonville native and Harvard graduate, is an internationally respected leader, author and one of the most sought-after speakers in the United States. But she remembers her pre-teen years at St. Pius V - and how inspired she was to hear from successful graduates.
News4Jax.com
Those ‘down-ballot’ races: Don’t be surprised when you vote
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Unless you shut off all media -- TV, radio, social media, even email -- you can’t avoid the barrage of political ads and news coverage in advance of Tuesday’s election. Watch or read enough of those stories and you’ll hear references to “down-ballot races.”...
News4Jax.com
GOP has big advantage in Florida ballots already cast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly 4.8 million Floridians had already voted by Sunday night and statistics from the state’s Division of Elections show just over 321,000 more Republicans than Democrats have cast ballots prior to Election Day. But since election supervisors estimate that at least one-third of all voters...
News4Jax.com
Voting rights group hopes storm does not deter voters from showing up at polls Tuesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With early voting wrapping up this weekend, Duval County Elections officials said they saw good numbers and are hoping that the momentum remains the same on Tuesday for the general election. Across Florida, more than 4.5 million votes were cast through mail-in ballots and early voting....
Beyond the Ballot: AG Gancarski of Florida Politics joins GMJ ahead of midterm election
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With just days to go before the election, First Coast News continues to take you Beyond the Ballot with key information before you head to the polls. Saturday morning Rich Donnelly was joined by AG Gancarski of Florida Politics to examine some of the biggest races in Florida as well as Georgia.
Jacksonville sleep doctor says melatonin doesn't do what you think it does
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Those nights you can't fall asleep are miserable. Maybe you need a little help falling asleep so you reach for the melatonin. A study by Mayo Clinic Rochester shows millions of Americans are trying melatonin to help them sleep. It often comes in a small gummy or pill.
First Coast News
School closures, cancellations | Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County. The Jacksonville Veterans Day Parade is cancelled. Jacksonville Beach is prohibiting ocean swimming starting today. The Jacksonville Fair will close Thursday until Friday. All San Jose Schools will close Thursday and resume Monday. After-school activities are canceled from Wednesday through Sunday. All Horizon Institute...
jacksonvillefreepress.com
North Jax Trout River Manor Association Honored by City for Holiday Hayride
The 2022 City of Jacksonville’s Neighborhood Award Program highlighted Jacksonville’s neighborhood organizations and the volunteers that have completed exceptional community-based projects and events. The award program is designed to recognize the efforts of local groups that emphasize volunteer activities, leadership, partnership building, innovation, and grassroots collaborations. This year’s theme was ‘Make Every Connection,’ Count. All neighborhood organizations registered with the City were invited to apply for an award. The awards were given to organizations for outstanding projects that were developed and completed in 2021.
News4Jax.com
Mayor: Veterans Day Parade canceled Friday, Jacksonville Fair closing Thursday because of Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Among the closures and major schedule changes in preparation for Nicole, the Jacksonville Veterans Day Parade and breakfast on Friday will not take place, Mayor Lenny Curry announced Tuesday. Nicole was upgraded to a Tropical Storm on Tuesday and its biggest threat to the Jacksonville area...
villages-news.com
The Villages responsible for the overcrowding
My first thought is The Villages is responsible for the overcrowding. They are so intent on selling more homes and not providing adequate venues for dining and entertainment. Villagers south of State Road 44 have to come north for those venues. Why not add several country clubs with dining and shopping south of State Road 44? I moved here in 2013 and Brownwood was built with restaurants before homes.
Beyond the Ballot: Demings campaigns in hometown of Jacksonville, polls still favor Rubio
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida's Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Val Demings is fired up and pushing voters in her hometown to get out and vote. The former police chief weighed in on polarizing topics at a rally in Jacksonville Friday which included affordable housing, abortion and crime. "Protecting people's...
Clay County school board bids farewell to 2 board members, accepts grant for Clay County Education Foundation
School board members Tina Bullock and Janice Kerekes given farewells from Superintendent Broskie, board colleagues.Clay County District Schools. The Clay County school board was granted $15,000 toward the Clay County Education Foundation before saying their farewells to school board members Janice Kerekes and Tina Bullock during Thursday night’s school board meeting.
Tracking Nicole: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm
Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. -In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole, on-beach driving will be restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.
Almost 1,000 pounds of expired medications were taken and destroyed in NE Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Poison Information Center, Drug Free Duval, and Project Opioid partnered with local law enforcement for Drug Take Back. This event is to help prevent drugs from being misused, accidental poisonings, and overdoses from happening. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. “I want to say...
Orange Park committee considers business improvement micro-grant
The Town of Orange Park is considering a business improvement micro-grant. The grant would be given to businesses to make improvements such as landscape beautification, painting, and pressure washing, to name a few.
Nassau County teacher, superintendent say 'A' grade at risk if property tax increase on ballot fails
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nassau County voters must decide if they will pay more in property taxes to give money to Nassau County schools. A one mill property tax increase is on the ballot. The money would go toward teacher salaries to attract and retain teachers. "We've been an 'A'...
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Jacksonville 2022 FL: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Jacksonville 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Jacksonville, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Jacksonville as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Franklin Street leasing space at River City Station
Franklin Street leasing space at River City Station. The Franklin Street commercial real estate company is the leasing agent for the 26,000-square-foot River City Station retail center planned for development along Max Leggett Parkway and Hyatt Road. The site is near the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs clinic under development...
First Coast News
Don't know who to vote for as Jacksonville's sheriff? Here's a race recap
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's been a tumultuous road in the race for Jacksonville's sheriff, but it ends Tuesday... Then begins again in March. Jacksonville Sheriff Candidates Democrat Lakesha Burton, a retired JSO assistant chief, and Republican T.K. Waters, JSO's chief of investigations, are running to finish former Sheriff Mike Williams's term. Williams announced his retirement in June, days after a controversy over whether he violated the city charter by moving out of Duval County.
Neptune Beach food and diaper giveaway
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla — This Saturday Neptune Beach hosts a Food and diaper giveaway! The city of Neptune Beach, Neptune Beach Police Department, Beaches Chapel and Community First Credit Union are teaming up with the Safe Future Foundation to bring some much needed resources to the community. >>> STREAM...
Comments / 0