Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Those ‘down-ballot’ races: Don’t be surprised when you vote

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Unless you shut off all media -- TV, radio, social media, even email -- you can’t avoid the barrage of political ads and news coverage in advance of Tuesday’s election. Watch or read enough of those stories and you’ll hear references to “down-ballot races.”...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

GOP has big advantage in Florida ballots already cast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly 4.8 million Floridians had already voted by Sunday night and statistics from the state’s Division of Elections show just over 321,000 more Republicans than Democrats have cast ballots prior to Election Day. But since election supervisors estimate that at least one-third of all voters...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

School closures, cancellations | Tropical Storm Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County. The Jacksonville Veterans Day Parade is cancelled. Jacksonville Beach is prohibiting ocean swimming starting today. The Jacksonville Fair will close Thursday until Friday. All San Jose Schools will close Thursday and resume Monday. After-school activities are canceled from Wednesday through Sunday. All Horizon Institute...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
jacksonvillefreepress.com

North Jax Trout River Manor Association Honored by City for Holiday Hayride

The 2022 City of Jacksonville’s Neighborhood Award Program highlighted Jacksonville’s neighborhood organizations and the volunteers that have completed exceptional community-based projects and events. The award program is designed to recognize the efforts of local groups that emphasize volunteer activities, leadership, partnership building, innovation, and grassroots collaborations. This year’s theme was ‘Make Every Connection,’ Count. All neighborhood organizations registered with the City were invited to apply for an award. The awards were given to organizations for outstanding projects that were developed and completed in 2021.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages responsible for the overcrowding

My first thought is The Villages is responsible for the overcrowding. They are so intent on selling more homes and not providing adequate venues for dining and entertainment. Villagers south of State Road 44 have to come north for those venues. Why not add several country clubs with dining and shopping south of State Road 44? I moved here in 2013 and Brownwood was built with restaurants before homes.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Zoey Fields

Clay County school board bids farewell to 2 board members, accepts grant for Clay County Education Foundation

School board members Tina Bullock and Janice Kerekes given farewells from Superintendent Broskie, board colleagues.Clay County District Schools. The Clay County school board was granted $15,000 toward the Clay County Education Foundation before saying their farewells to school board members Janice Kerekes and Tina Bullock during Thursday night’s school board meeting.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
ESPN 690

Tracking Nicole: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm

Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. -In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole, on-beach driving will be restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Jacksonville 2022 FL: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Jacksonville 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Jacksonville, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Jacksonville as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Franklin Street leasing space at River City Station

Franklin Street leasing space at River City Station. The Franklin Street commercial real estate company is the leasing agent for the 26,000-square-foot River City Station retail center planned for development along Max Leggett Parkway and Hyatt Road. The site is near the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs clinic under development...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Don't know who to vote for as Jacksonville's sheriff? Here's a race recap

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's been a tumultuous road in the race for Jacksonville's sheriff, but it ends Tuesday... Then begins again in March. Jacksonville Sheriff Candidates Democrat Lakesha Burton, a retired JSO assistant chief, and Republican T.K. Waters, JSO's chief of investigations, are running to finish former Sheriff Mike Williams's term. Williams announced his retirement in June, days after a controversy over whether he violated the city charter by moving out of Duval County.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Neptune Beach food and diaper giveaway

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla — This Saturday Neptune Beach hosts a Food and diaper giveaway! The city of Neptune Beach, Neptune Beach Police Department, Beaches Chapel and Community First Credit Union are teaming up with the Safe Future Foundation to bring some much needed resources to the community. >>> STREAM...
NEPTUNE BEACH, FL

