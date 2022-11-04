Read full article on original website
Related
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of XL Bermuda Ltd and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of. ) and its subsidiaries. (Please see below for detailed listing). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect AXA...
AM Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Peace Hills General Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb+” (Good) from “bbb” (Good) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) of. Peace Hills General Insurance Company. (Peace Hills) (. Alberta, Canada. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings)...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Evergreen Insurance Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect EICL’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as...
AM Best Revises the Outlooks to Stable for Northern Mutual Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from positive and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Northern Mutual Insurance Company. (NMIC) (. Hancock, MI. ). The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect NMIC’s balance sheet strength,...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co., Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co., Ltd. (ZhongAn) (. China. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect ZhongAn’s balance sheet strength,...
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Lincoln National Corporation and its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A (Excellent) from A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) to “a+” (Excellent) from “aa-” (Superior) of. The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company. and its wholly owned subsidiary,. Lincoln Life & Annuity...
Ambac Acquires Specialty Insurance MGU All Trans Risk Solutions, LLC and Wholesale Broker Capacity Marine Corporation
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) (“Ambac”), a financial services holding company, today announced that it has acquired majority stakes in both. and Capacity Marine to our growing specialty P&C platform,” said. Claude LeBlanc. , CEO of. Ambac. . “These acquisitions add approximately. $60...
METROPOLITAN LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Index to Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results. of Operations Page Forward-Looking Statements and Other Financial Information 79 Business 79 Summary of Critical Accounting Estimates 81 Results of Operations 82 Adopted Accounting Pronouncements 88 Future Adoption of Accounting Pronouncements 88 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures 88 Risk Management 89 78.
Glow Raises $22.5 Million to Optimize Insurance for Small Businesses
SAN FRANCISCO , Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glow, the digital insurance agency for small businesses, announced that it has closed a. , Maiden Re, and others also participated in the round. The financing will fund innovation in Glow’s digital insurance platform, which automates the insurance process for small businesses. Glow uses data to ensure that a business is maintaining the correct coverage for all their insurance needs at a lower cost, not just when they purchase, but every year. Glow will also use the investment to expand into more states across the nation, serving small businesses across more vertical industries.
Aflac Incorporated Announces 5.0% Increase in the First Quarter 2023 Dividend, Increase in Shares Authorized for Repurchase
COLUMBUS, Ga. , Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL ) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the first quarter dividend of. , to shareholders of record at the close of business on. February 15, 2023. . This represents a 5.0% increase over the previously...
MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with our unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and related notes included elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (this "Form 10-Q" or this "Report"). References in this Form 10-Q to the terms "we", "us", "our", "the Company", "Maiden" or other similar terms mean the consolidated operations of.
ASSURED GUARANTY LTD – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
This Form 10-Q contains information that includes or is based upon forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements give the expectations or forecasts of future events of. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGL) and its subsidiaries (collectively with AGL,. Assured Guaranty.
Liberty Global Transaction Solutions Briefing Shines Light on Key Global M&A Insurance Claim Trends
BOSTON , Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Global Transaction Solutions (GTS), part of. , published its third annual analysis of its M&A insurance claims, providing buyers, sellers and deal advisors an unparalleled understanding of global M&A insurance claims by industry, region and cause. The Liberty GTS 2022 Claims Briefing...
HUB INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES PROFESSIONAL & EXECUTIVE RISK PRACTICE
PRNewswire/ -- (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the launch of its Professional & Executive Risk (ProEx) Specialty Practice. The new practice brings together over 100 HUB specialists with executive liability, professional liability, tech/cyber, and transactional risk insurance placement capabilities, and specialized risk and claims services. Together they'll advise clients on navigating the changing risk landscape to protect their personal and organization's reputation and assets from complex insurance issues that arise from claims and litigation exposures.
Kin Insurance Maintains Steady Year-Over-Year Growth in Third Quarter, Increasing 151% Year-to-Date
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kin, the direct-to-consumer home insurance company built for every new normal, today announced select preliminary operating results through the third quarter ended. September 30, 2022. :. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005686/en/. Kin finished the third quarter of 2022 with. $47.6 million. in...
Kingstone Insurance Company Goes Live with Insurity’s Sure AI Assistant to Continue Modernization Initiatives Delivering an Enhanced Customer Experience to the Claims Process
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced. , has gone live with its artificial intelligence (AI) powered Sure AI Assistant. Based in. New York. ,. Kingstone Insurance Company. , a carrier specializing in providing personal lines insurance in the Northeast,...
The first investment asset, the U.S. bond, leaves 20% losses in 2022
The U.S. 10- year maturity bond is this year shattering the mantra that defines it as the market's risk-free asset. The debt security of the world's leading economy is the number one investment asset on the planet. Institutions such as the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve have maintained a policy of stimulus based on 0% rates and massive debt…
Utah Business Insurance Company Wins Award for “Data and Analytics Innovator of the Year” at Excellence in Insurance Innovation, Sponsored by Insurity
UBIC received the award for successfully fostering a culture of predictive modeling to manage their risk portfolio more quickly and accurately over the long term. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that. Utah Business Insurance Company. (UBIC) is the...
Ahold Delhaize reports strong increase in Q3 sales and earnings, as our great local brands' value proposition continues to resonate well with customers
With high inflation levels in the U.S. and Europe , our brands are focused on helping customers efficiently manage their spending. Supported by our €850 million Save for Our Customers cost savings program, our brands are working with suppliers to mitigate cost increases for customers, introducing more entry-priced products, expanding high-quality own-brand assortments and delivering personalized value through digital omnichannel loyalty programs.
U.S. Consumers Understand Importance of Maintaining Good Credit and Support Lower Auto Insurance Costs for Those With Good Credit, IRC Study Finds
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. consumers understand the importance of maintaining good credit and support lower auto insurance costs for those with good credit, according to a new study from the. Insurance Research Council. (IRC), a division of The Institutes. The study, based on the results of an online...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
31K+
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0