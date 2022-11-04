Allsup Survey Finds At Least 4 in 10 Veterans Have Service-Related Disability, But Less Than One-Third File VA Disability Claims

Read full article on original website
Related
Patent Issued for Prepaid bundled health, dental, and veterinary services with virtual payment distribution (USPTO 11475498): Mdsave Shared Services Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Ketchel, III, Paul J. (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11475498, is. Mdsave Shared Services Inc. (. Brentwood, Tennessee. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the...
Workers' compensation costs and benefits declined sharply in the first year of the pandemic, with significant variation across states
Washington , Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Academy of Social Insurance. issued its 25th annual report on Workers’ Compensation Benefits, Costs, and Coverage – 2020 Data which contains updated data for 2016 – 2020. The report contains nineteen tables, seven figures, and five appendices covering national and state-level data relevant to workers’ compensation outcomes. These data range from benefits, costs, and coverage to.
Carver Insurance Services Offers a Variety of Whole Life Insurance in Murrieta and Temecula, California: Carver Insurance Services helps its clients secure their family's financial future by investing in life insurance plans.
Murrieta, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2022 -- Carver Insurance Services is an independent insurance agency that offers a dynamic range of risk management policies. Through them, one can easily invest in business, car, home, life, and. rental insurance in. Lake Elsinore. and. Temecula, California. . Whole life insurance is among...
Patent Issued for Automated data store access source code review (USPTO 11474812): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Anderson, Matthew (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11474812 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors:. “Field of the Invention. “Embodiments of the current invention relate...
$35 insulin caps for Medicare patients is not enough: advocates want price caps across the board
The sky-high cost of insulin is causing adults in the U.S. with diabetes to ration their medication. According to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), people with Type 1 diabetes need about two-to-three vials per month, which could total up to $1,000 or more. For those working to make ends meet, paying up to $300 a vial is near impossible, pushing people to either take less…
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Polygenic Score for Cardiac Heart Failure”, for Approval (USPTO 20220333169): Henry Ford Health System
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventor LANFEAR,. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Beta-blockers (BB) are one of the most important therapeutic options for heart failure (HF), especially those with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). However, individual responses to BB treatment vary. Improved methods to identify patients that are good candidates for BB treatment are needed. The present disclosure provides methods for identification of patients that are BB responders versus non-responders, and to derive and validate the first polygenic response predictor (PRP) for BB survival benefit in heart failure (HF) patients.
Patent Issued for Community-based digital transaction authentication (USPTO 11475489): United Services Automobile Association
-- A patent by the inventors Desai, Snehal ( Richardson, TX , US), Erickson,. , US), Hartshorn, Joel S. (Ollalla, WA, US), Khmelev, Yevgeniy Viatcheslavovich (. , by NewsRx correspondents. Patent number 11475489 is assigned to. United Services Automobile Association. (. San Antonio, Texas. ,. United States. ). The following...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
31K+
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0