NBC Sports

Jerry Jones: Tony Pollard showed he’s an outstanding weapon but it’s back to Zeke next week

Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones has always believed Ezekiel Elliott is worth the enormous resources Dallas has poured into him, first by drafting him with the fourth overall pick and then by making him the NFL’s highest-paid running back. Backup Tony Pollard‘s big game last week when Elliott was injured doesn’t change Jones’s view of the situation.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Dallas Cowboys reportedly to pursue Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly aren't standing pat even after not making moves at the trade deadline. The Cowboys (6-2) are interested in signing free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. when the star is fully recovered from his torn ACL, the NFL Network reported Sunday, citing unnamed sources. He will be fully cleared by the end of the week and needs to work on his conditioning, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A piece of Eugene in the NFL; The story behind Justin Herbert and Marcus Mariota’s custom cleats

If you tune into the morning slate of NFL games on Sunday in hopes of watching Oregon Duck legends Marcus Mariota and Justin Herbert battle it out on the gridiron, look closely during warm-ups. You might just see a little slice of Eugene down there on the field. Of course, both program-altering quarterbacks hold a big chunk of Oregon in their hearts each and every day, but this matchup between the Men of Oregon will hold a little special piece of Oregon artwork to go along with it. Both Herbert and Mariota are expected to be wearing a set of cleats designed by...
EUGENE, OR

