Jerry Jones calling Dan Snyder's bluff, says Commanders owner may not sell at all
Dan Snyder recently announced he was looking into potential offers for his Washington Commanders, but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is calling his bluff.
Cowboys Trade for WR Jerry Jeudy: Dallas Made Deadline Offer to Broncos - NFL Tracker
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
'Odell Beckham Jr. Wants To Sign with Cowboys,' Be Dallas' 'Savior' - Michael Irvin
"Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cowboys can tilt the balance to the Cowboys. Odell wants to come in and be savior. He can be that savior to the Cowboys.'' - Michael Irvin.
'Surprise' Sale? Cowboys' Jerry Jones Comments on Dan Snyder 'Noodling' Move with Commanders
The fact that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is exploring potential transactions involving his NFL franchise earlier this week does not come as a "surprise'' to colleague Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys. “Well, I don’t think I was necessarily surprised,'' said Jones on 105.3 The Fan. "These are...
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Not Convinced Dan Snyder Seriously Considering Selling Commanders
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder might talk about selling his NFL franchise, but another owner isn’t so sure. Jerry Jones doesn’t seem to believe that a transaction is on the horizon. Friday, Jones joined 105.3 The Fan in Dallas and fielded questions about Snyder’s announcement earlier this week....
Jerry Jones: Tony Pollard showed he’s an outstanding weapon but it’s back to Zeke next week
Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones has always believed Ezekiel Elliott is worth the enormous resources Dallas has poured into him, first by drafting him with the fourth overall pick and then by making him the NFL’s highest-paid running back. Backup Tony Pollard‘s big game last week when Elliott was injured doesn’t change Jones’s view of the situation.
Dallas Cowboys reportedly to pursue Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly aren't standing pat even after not making moves at the trade deadline. The Cowboys (6-2) are interested in signing free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. when the star is fully recovered from his torn ACL, the NFL Network reported Sunday, citing unnamed sources. He will be fully cleared by the end of the week and needs to work on his conditioning, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday.
Jordan Brand Releases First-Ever NFL Collaboration with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys
The first-ever NFL and Jordan collaboration has dropped featuring Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.
A piece of Eugene in the NFL; The story behind Justin Herbert and Marcus Mariota’s custom cleats
If you tune into the morning slate of NFL games on Sunday in hopes of watching Oregon Duck legends Marcus Mariota and Justin Herbert battle it out on the gridiron, look closely during warm-ups. You might just see a little slice of Eugene down there on the field. Of course, both program-altering quarterbacks hold a big chunk of Oregon in their hearts each and every day, but this matchup between the Men of Oregon will hold a little special piece of Oregon artwork to go along with it. Both Herbert and Mariota are expected to be wearing a set of cleats designed by...
