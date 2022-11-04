ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

The Eagles win turnover battle and Saints rivalry with season-defining trade

The Philadelphia Eagles wield impressive stats all around, but it’s their August trade for C.J. Gardner-Johnson that has them winning their Saints trade. Although some outside of Philly may find the city’s athletic success this year surprising, those who bleed green know that the Eagles have been building toward this undefeated moment for years. And for those who don’t know, general manager Howie Roseman made it abundantly clear.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

NFL Fines Philadelphia Receiver AJ Brown for Taunting the Steelers

AJ Brown made the Pittsburgh Steelers secondary look so foolish last Sunday. The NFL just let him know that a taunt after a touchdown will cost him. On Saturday, Brown learned that his actions right after he scored his third TD in a 35-13 win against the Steelers were a no-no. The Twitter account “Word on the Birds” caught the moment in question. After he scored, Brown pointed at Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ahkello Witherspoon. Call it a mild taunt.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Texans Re-Sign DE Demone Harris To Practice Squad

WR Drew Estrada (Injured) Harris, 26, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo back in May of 2018. He was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason and signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad. From there, Harris was on and off of the...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy