The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runsIBWAAWilliamsport, PA
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
The Eagles win turnover battle and Saints rivalry with season-defining trade
The Philadelphia Eagles wield impressive stats all around, but it’s their August trade for C.J. Gardner-Johnson that has them winning their Saints trade. Although some outside of Philly may find the city’s athletic success this year surprising, those who bleed green know that the Eagles have been building toward this undefeated moment for years. And for those who don’t know, general manager Howie Roseman made it abundantly clear.
Cowboys vs. Eagles: Can Dallas Catch Undefeated 'On Borrowed Time' Philadelphia?
The Dallas Cowboys play the Philadelphia Eagles next on Christmas Eve in Week 16.
Frank Reich out as Colts head coach ahead of matchup with Raiders
Today the Colts made the move to fire head coach Frank Reich. The Colts are coming off their third straight loss to fall to 3-5-1 after beginning the season above .500 at 3-2-1. The most recent loss was a 26-3 pummeling at Foxboro against the Patriots. And apparently that was...
NFL Fines Philadelphia Receiver AJ Brown for Taunting the Steelers
AJ Brown made the Pittsburgh Steelers secondary look so foolish last Sunday. The NFL just let him know that a taunt after a touchdown will cost him. On Saturday, Brown learned that his actions right after he scored his third TD in a 35-13 win against the Steelers were a no-no. The Twitter account “Word on the Birds” caught the moment in question. After he scored, Brown pointed at Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ahkello Witherspoon. Call it a mild taunt.
Cowboys Expected to Pursue Free Agent WR Odell Beckham Jr., per Report
Dallas is interested in adding the veteran wide receiver after failing to acquire a wideout prior to the trade deadline.
Texans Re-Sign DE Demone Harris To Practice Squad
WR Drew Estrada (Injured) Harris, 26, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo back in May of 2018. He was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason and signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad. From there, Harris was on and off of the...
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles, Jets go for defense; Giants get help for Daniel Jones in latest 1st-round mock
Talk about role reversal. The New York Giants and New York Jets each had a pair of top-10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. But in 2023, both teams could be sitting at the bottom of the first round. That’s what happens when you qualify for the playoffs, and both...
Bears Safety Eddie Jackson Confused By Front Office's Strategy Following Chaotic Trade Deadline Day
The Chicago Bears were one of the league's most active teams prior to Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. After a 3-5 start to the regular season, Chicago decided to trade pass-rusher Robert Quinn to the Eagles as well as moved linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. Additionally, the Bears ...
