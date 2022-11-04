ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
BBC

Sam Stone: Forward joins Salford Red Devils on two-year deal from Leigh

Salford Red Devils have brought in forward Sam Stone from Leigh Leopards on a two-year deal. The Australian-born second rower, 25, spent last season in the Championship, playing 28 times as Leigh were promoted to Super League. But he has made the short move to the AJ Bell Stadium from...
The Guardian

Brazil leave out Roberto Firmino for World Cup but Dani Alves called up

The Brazil coach, Tite, has named his 26-man World Cup squad for Qatar, including the 39-year-old defender Daniel Alves while leaving out the Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino as the five-times champions prepare for the tournament. The Aston Villa attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho is one who did not make the list...
ESPN

Southampton sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl following string of poor results

Southampton have have parted company with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, the Premier League club announced on Monday. The club are reported to have wanted to wait until after the World Cup break, but a string of poor results led them to act sooner. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more...
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it. There is something somewhat dull about not wondering the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, but just the number of his final tally. Haaland’s Premier League-leading 18 goals...
The Associated Press

Hasenhüttl fired by Southampton as relegation battle looms

Losing two games 9-0 didn’t bring down Ralph Hasenhüttl. The threat of relegation from the lucrative Premier League couldn’t save him from being fired by Southampton, though. Hasenhüttl’s near four-year stint at the south-coast club ended Monday, a day after the Austrian manager acknowledged he could see...
BBC

Former Archbishop of Glasgow Mario Conti dies, aged 88

The Emeritus Archbishop of Glasgow, Archbishop Mario Conti, has died at the age of 88. The Catholic Church's Bishops' Conference of Scotland said Archbishop Conti died peacefully on Tuesday after a short illness at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. He succeeded Cardinal Thomas Winning as Archbishop of Glasgow...

