Manchester United 1-3 Chelsea: Women’s Super League – as it happened
Goals from Chelsea’s Sam Kerr, Lauren James and Erin Cuthbert ended Manchester United’s perfect start to the WSL season
BBC
Sam Stone: Forward joins Salford Red Devils on two-year deal from Leigh
Salford Red Devils have brought in forward Sam Stone from Leigh Leopards on a two-year deal. The Australian-born second rower, 25, spent last season in the Championship, playing 28 times as Leigh were promoted to Super League. But he has made the short move to the AJ Bell Stadium from...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Gabriel Martinelli named in Brazil squad but Roberto Firmino misses out
Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has been named in Brazil's squad for the Fifa World Cup in Qatar but Liverpool's Roberto Firmino has been left out. Martinelli, 21, has scored five goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season, while Firmino, 31, misses out despite six goals in 12 games. Striker...
Brazil leave out Roberto Firmino for World Cup but Dani Alves called up
The Brazil coach, Tite, has named his 26-man World Cup squad for Qatar, including the 39-year-old defender Daniel Alves while leaving out the Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino as the five-times champions prepare for the tournament. The Aston Villa attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho is one who did not make the list...
BBC
England: Head coach Eddie Jones does not see 'really strong problems' despite Twickenham defeat
The element of surprise, the sleight of hand, the decoy and deception, arrived eventually. It was just too late to avert a 30-29 defeat by Argentina. After an England display soaked in perspiration, but light in inspiration, coach Eddie Jones put on a performance of his own. You might have...
Eddie Jones’s England suffer familiar failings after another slow start | Gerard Meagher
Defeat by Argentina means another campaign begins on the wrong foot as coach’s charges struggle to find cohesion
BBC
World Cup 2022: Awarding Qatar the tournament was a mistake, says former Fifa president Sepp Blatter
Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter says the decision to award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar was a "mistake". Blatter, 86, was president of world football's governing body when Qatar was awarded the tournament in 2010. The Gulf state has been criticised for its stance on same-sex relationships, human rights...
Southampton set to appoint Nathan Jones after sacking Ralph Hasenhüttl
Southampton are primed to appoint Nathan Jones as Ralph Hasenhüttl’s successor after being granted formal permission to speak with the Luton Town head coach
Women’s Super League: talking points from the weekend’s action
Frida Maanum is on a mission, Brighton have found renewed hope and Manchester United suddenly looked toothless
Liverpool FC: Off the pace in the Premier League, FSG owners would consider new shareholders
Liverpool FC's owners are exploring the possible sale of the iconic English football club, according to The Athletic and The New York Times.
CBS Sports
2022 World Cup squad list tracker: Brazil brings 39-year-old Dani Alves; Deadline dates for USMNT, England
The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Nov. 20 in what will be the first winter edition in the history of the competition. The best players in the world will take center stage in Qatar with the action running through the final on Dec. 18. You can watch all of the World Cup live on fuboTV (Try for free).
ESPN
Southampton sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl following string of poor results
Southampton have have parted company with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, the Premier League club announced on Monday. The club are reported to have wanted to wait until after the World Cup break, but a string of poor results led them to act sooner. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it. There is something somewhat dull about not wondering the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, but just the number of his final tally. Haaland’s Premier League-leading 18 goals...
Hasenhüttl fired by Southampton as relegation battle looms
Losing two games 9-0 didn’t bring down Ralph Hasenhüttl. The threat of relegation from the lucrative Premier League couldn’t save him from being fired by Southampton, though. Hasenhüttl’s near four-year stint at the south-coast club ended Monday, a day after the Austrian manager acknowledged he could see...
BBC
Former Archbishop of Glasgow Mario Conti dies, aged 88
The Emeritus Archbishop of Glasgow, Archbishop Mario Conti, has died at the age of 88. The Catholic Church's Bishops' Conference of Scotland said Archbishop Conti died peacefully on Tuesday after a short illness at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. He succeeded Cardinal Thomas Winning as Archbishop of Glasgow...
