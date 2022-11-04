ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At 8:37 p.m. on Nov. 7, Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) received reports of a head-on collision on SW 63rd Blvd south of Archer Rd. When units arrived on scene, they found the vehicles with heavy front-end damage from an offset head-on collision. One vehicle was off the roadway with the occupant trapped in the vehicle. The other vehicle was completely blocking the roadway with the driver still inside the vehicle. Crews used extrication tools to remove the door to package the patient for transport to the local trauma center. The crash had the roadway closed for an extended period of time. ACFR reminds all drivers to remain alert and keep your eyes on the road when driving.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO