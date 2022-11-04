Read full article on original website
The Veteran’s Day event at Camp Blanding for Friday, Nov. 11 has been canceled due to the impending tropical activity in the Clay County area. At this time there are no plans to reschedule the event, County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.
villages-news.com
Our roads cannot handle it
They need to stop building, our roads cannot handle it and besides, who is going to pay for upkeep? The Villages is a wonderful place to live, but all these developers are ruining this area. Sharon Marella. Village of Gilchrist.
News4Jax.com
Putnam County closing schools, opening shelters, recommending evacuations due to Nicole
Due to Tropical Storm Nicole, Putnam County is currently recommending evacuations for Zone F, which includes Sportsmans Harbor, Dunns Creek, Federal Point and other locations that experienced flooding during Hurricane Ian, according to Putnam County Department of Emergency Services’ Emergency Management Division. All schools in Putnam County will be...
Nicole forms - strong onshore flow to increase through the week
Jacksonville, Fl — Northeast Florida braces for a late season tropical disturbance as Subtropical Storm Nicole. Gusty winds, heavy rain bands, and isolated severe weather is possible by mid-to-late week. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says the beaches begin to feel impacts today through Wednesday. “This storm...
Clay County recycling bin delivery will begin early; residents getting credit for suspended recycling services
Clay County recycling bin delivery will begin early due to a high volume of requests, County Communications Director Laura Christmas said. Clay County curbside recycling resumes Dec. 5, 2022.Getty Images.
alachuachronicle.com
One person hospitalized after head-on crash on SW 63rd Blvd
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At 8:37 p.m. on Nov. 7, Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) received reports of a head-on collision on SW 63rd Blvd south of Archer Rd. When units arrived on scene, they found the vehicles with heavy front-end damage from an offset head-on collision. One vehicle was off the roadway with the occupant trapped in the vehicle. The other vehicle was completely blocking the roadway with the driver still inside the vehicle. Crews used extrication tools to remove the door to package the patient for transport to the local trauma center. The crash had the roadway closed for an extended period of time. ACFR reminds all drivers to remain alert and keep your eyes on the road when driving.
Tracking Nicole: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm
Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. -In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole, on-beach driving will be restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.
Neighbors say neigh to six horses in residential area
The Marion County Planning & Zoning Board approved a Special Use permit on Oct. 24 for a property owner to have six horses in the Forest of Golden Hills community in a 7-0 vote over objections from neighboring landowners, one of whom, Bernie Little, is the president of the group Horse Farms Forever.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Closed locations and canceled events as storm nears Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole nears Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, here is a list of locations that have closed or events that are being rescheduled or canceled throughout the area. This list will be updated as we get more information. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
News4Jax.com
Drought conditions are trying to develop in the area -- and it may get worse
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – The rainy season came to a quick end across the region in October, and we have moved into the typical drier pattern. But the early start to this drier pattern has been very dry. Since Oct. 1, the Jacksonville International Airport has had just 1.60″...
First Coast News
Three explosions inside Brunswick chemical plant leads to evacuations, shelter in place orders
Residences, businesses within one mile of Symrise have been evacuated. A three mile shelter in place radius, has been ordered. A firefighter was injured.
ocala-news.com
One killed, three injured in multi-vehicle crash at Ocala intersection
The Ocala Police Department is investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of NW 27th Avenue and NW 10th Street on Saturday evening. Shortly before the accident, a 66-year-old woman was traveling northbound on NW 27th Avenue, near the intersection of NW 10th Street, in a silver Honda Pilot, according to OPD.
WCJB
16 horses were rescued in Williston after they were left to starve
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriffs’ deputies are investigating an animal neglect case. They said 16 horses were left to starve in Williston. On July 27th, deputies first checked on the horses, when a concerned resident called in. “In the case of our July investigation all the horses...
News4Jax.com
Pedestrian killed after stepping into roadway during green light in Alachua County: FHP
ALACHUA COUNTY; Fla. – A woman was killed Friday morning after stepping into a roadway during a green light, according to Florida Highway Patrol. This happened around 6:45 a.m., according to FHP. The report said two vehicles were driving through a green light at the intersection of State Road...
mycbs4.com
Woman hit and killed Friday morning on Archer Road in Alachua County
Alachua County — Florida Highway Patrol says a woman died, after walking across Archer Road and SW 63rd Boulevard into traffic. As of 10:20 AM Friday, FHP had not identified the woman. They say two cars were driving east on Archer Road, when the woman was walking across Archer...
wogx.com
Police: Man upset over flight goes on carjacking spree, causing multiple crashes
SALT LAKE CITY - Authorities say a man, who was upset over a canceled flight, went on a carjacking spree before crashing into multiple vehicles. Sale Lake City Police said the 20-year-old suspect, John Joseph Thomas Green, carjacked two people and attempted to carjack more drivers. Authorities said the investigation...
Two late-night traffic fatalities mark 145 traffic related deaths in Duval this year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that the first of these two incidents took place just before 11 p.m. Saturday night. The victim, an adult male in his late 30s, was riding a sport-bike-style motorcycle southbound on Lane Avenue South. For an unknown reason, the victim left the roadway and struck a utility pole and a rock wall.
mycbs4.com
GPD investigates weekend drive-by shooting
The Gainesville Police Department says they are investigating a drive-by shooting involving four young adult victims. A spokesperson for GPD tells CBS4 News that bullets hit several buildings, cars and people. Police say no one received life threatening injuries. Gainesville police responded to a shots fired call around 1am Sunday...
thejaxsonmag.com
Five mid-century modern neighborhoods to know
Arlington may forever be known as Jacksonville’s first major post-war suburb built for the accommodation of the automobile. Affiliated with the Gulf Life Insurance Company, H. Terry Parker was a driving force behind the insurance company’s growth and the development of Arlington. Parker began purchasing land in the area around 1943, when Arlington was still considered to be rural. By 1959, he owned 1,800 acres of property, making him Arlington’s largest landowner. Following the opening of the Mathews Bridge in 1953, Parker’s developments led to Arlington becoming the fastest growing part of Jacksonville during the 1950s and 1960s. In addition to his land developments, in 1955 Parker donated thirty acres of land to the Duval County School Board for a high school, named Terry Parker High School in his honor.
WCJB
Lake City and Columbia County Chamber of Commerce will announce the business excellence awards
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City and Columbia County Chamber of Commerce announces the business excellence awards. The event is presented by Meskel and Associates Engineering. This year’s awards will take place at the historic and beautiful Blanche Hotel. The event will start at 5:30 and run...
