ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Butler, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

Our roads cannot handle it

They need to stop building, our roads cannot handle it and besides, who is going to pay for upkeep? The Villages is a wonderful place to live, but all these developers are ruining this area. Sharon Marella. Village of Gilchrist.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

One person hospitalized after head-on crash on SW 63rd Blvd

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At 8:37 p.m. on Nov. 7, Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) received reports of a head-on collision on SW 63rd Blvd south of Archer Rd. When units arrived on scene, they found the vehicles with heavy front-end damage from an offset head-on collision. One vehicle was off the roadway with the occupant trapped in the vehicle. The other vehicle was completely blocking the roadway with the driver still inside the vehicle. Crews used extrication tools to remove the door to package the patient for transport to the local trauma center. The crash had the roadway closed for an extended period of time. ACFR reminds all drivers to remain alert and keep your eyes on the road when driving.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WOKV

Tracking Nicole: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm

Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. -In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole, on-beach driving will be restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

One killed, three injured in multi-vehicle crash at Ocala intersection

The Ocala Police Department is investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of NW 27th Avenue and NW 10th Street on Saturday evening. Shortly before the accident, a 66-year-old woman was traveling northbound on NW 27th Avenue, near the intersection of NW 10th Street, in a silver Honda Pilot, according to OPD.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

16 horses were rescued in Williston after they were left to starve

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriffs’ deputies are investigating an animal neglect case. They said 16 horses were left to starve in Williston. On July 27th, deputies first checked on the horses, when a concerned resident called in. “In the case of our July investigation all the horses...
WILLISTON, FL
Action News Jax

Two late-night traffic fatalities mark 145 traffic related deaths in Duval this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that the first of these two incidents took place just before 11 p.m. Saturday night. The victim, an adult male in his late 30s, was riding a sport-bike-style motorcycle southbound on Lane Avenue South. For an unknown reason, the victim left the roadway and struck a utility pole and a rock wall.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

GPD investigates weekend drive-by shooting

The Gainesville Police Department says they are investigating a drive-by shooting involving four young adult victims. A spokesperson for GPD tells CBS4 News that bullets hit several buildings, cars and people. Police say no one received life threatening injuries. Gainesville police responded to a shots fired call around 1am Sunday...
GAINESVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Five mid-century modern neighborhoods to know

Arlington may forever be known as Jacksonville’s first major post-war suburb built for the accommodation of the automobile. Affiliated with the Gulf Life Insurance Company, H. Terry Parker was a driving force behind the insurance company’s growth and the development of Arlington. Parker began purchasing land in the area around 1943, when Arlington was still considered to be rural. By 1959, he owned 1,800 acres of property, making him Arlington’s largest landowner. Following the opening of the Mathews Bridge in 1953, Parker’s developments led to Arlington becoming the fastest growing part of Jacksonville during the 1950s and 1960s. In addition to his land developments, in 1955 Parker donated thirty acres of land to the Duval County School Board for a high school, named Terry Parker High School in his honor.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy