Read full article on original website
Related
astaga.com
Binance To Burn Terra Classic ($LUNC) On Monthly Basis
Crypto exchange Binance has switched from a weekly Terra Traditional (LUNC) burn mechanism to a month-to-month burn. Till now, Binance has burned 13.712 billion LUNC tokens from buying and selling charges on LUNC spot and margin buying and selling pairs. Furthermore, the Terra Traditional neighborhood efficiently burned over 26.361 billion...
astaga.com
These Events Will Be Key For Bitcoin And Crypto This Week
The Bitcoin and crypto market is kicking off what may very well be a particularly essential week. Whereas the market is at present overwhelmed by the information surrounding the battle between Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (“CZ”) and FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (“SBF”), the midterm elections and the discharge of the CPI knowledge within the US are two main occasions that may very well be of essential significance for the market.
astaga.com
FTX Token (FTT) Plunges Another 20% In One Hour, CZ Says He’s Not Selling
FTX Token (FTT), the native cryptocurrency of crypto change FTX has plunged by one other 20% over the past hour falling beneath $20. As of press time, FTT is buying and selling 19% down at a worth of $18.46 with a market cap of $2.4 billion. The latest sharp fall...
astaga.com
Binance Coin Holds Above $290 Amidst Crypto Purge; Are Bulls Still In Control?
BNB’s value loses its $340 assist as the value trades to a area of $290 earlier than bouncing off this area. BNB’s value continues to look bearish with the market’s present state, as issues look unsure for many merchants and traders. BNB’s value stays weak throughout all...
astaga.com
Binance Starts Liquidating FTT Token, CZ Confirms Transaction
As per his tweet, Binance CEO has confirmed a switch of almost $584 Million price of FTT token to Binance as a part of introduced liquidation course of. As reported by CoinGape, CZ announced right this moment that Binance will liquidate their FTT token holding in subsequent few months. What’s...
Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried Loses Entire Fortune in One Day
This day of Nov. 8, Sam Bankman-Fried will never forget it. The young 30-year-old billionaire was just before that day considered the tutelary figure of the crypto sphere. A sort of godfather to turn to when things go wrong. He owed this image to his tour de force during the...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Records Fresh Market Low At $17K, Was This The Bottom?
The crypto market is buying and selling within the pink, with Bitcoin and different cryptocurrencies recording double-digit losses over in the present day’s buying and selling session. The primary cryptocurrency retraces its income from final week and fallback into a brand new yearly low. On the time of writing,...
astaga.com
Chainlink (LINK/USD) price prediction as a breakout is now confirmed
Chainlink (LINK/USD) “under $10 feels prison.” These are the phrases of nameless crypto analyst Kaleo, who has 538,000 Twitter followers. In response to the analyst, Chainlink is experiencing accumulations on prime of main assist. For that reason, the analyst feels Chainlink is an enormous cut price at or under $10.
astaga.com
Bitcoin drops below $17,500 as Coinbase/Kraken report issues
Bitcoin value fell greater than 12% to the touch lows of $17,114 on crypto trade Coinbase. Bitcoin declined greater than 12% on Tuesday as a surprised crypto world descended into sell-off territory on information that Binance, led by Changpeng Zhao, had signed a letter of intent (LOI) for the acquisition of crypto exchange FTX.
astaga.com
Polygon (MATIC) Forms Support Above $1; Here Is Why $1.5 Is Possible
MATIC’s worth wants to remain above $1 for the worth to have an opportunity to rally excessive to a area of $1.5. MATIC’s worth continues to development, making a extra bullish bias as the worth purpose for $1.5, the place the worth might face resistance. MATIC’s worth stays...
astaga.com
FTX Clarifies Difficulty In Bitcoin Transactions Amid FTX-Binance War
Crypto trade FTX’s founder Sam-Bankman Fried earlier ensured users that deposits and withdrawals are working positive, clarifying rumors surrounding illiquidity. As customers confronted problem eradicating their Bitcoin holdings from the crypto trade, FTX revealed that the matching engine is working easily. Furthermore, Bitcoin (BTC) withdrawals are going through problem as a result of restricted throughput on nodes. Stablecoins redemptions will probably be affected till banks open.
astaga.com
Royalty-Enforcing NFTs Could Be A ‘New Asset Class’ Jack Lu
The most important NFT market on Solana, Magic Eden, is grappling with the problem of creator royalties for NFTs. Lately, Magic Eden misplaced almost 40% of Solana’s market share to optional-royalty NFT platforms. Magic Eden co-founder and CEO, Jack Lu, proposed a brand new NFT normal that might “implement...
astaga.com
CELO surges by 2% despite suffering a phishing attempt
CELO is up by greater than 2% immediately regardless of the community struggling a phishing assault over the weekend. CELO, the native coin of the Celo blockchain, is likely one of the greatest performers amongst the highest 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap. The coin has added greater than 2% to its worth immediately, outperforming the broader cryptocurrency market.
astaga.com
Ethereum Struggles To Trade Above $1,650 Again, Is $1,750 Possible For Bulls?
ETH’s value wants to remain above $1,500 for the value to have an opportunity to rally excessive to a area of $1,700. ETH’s value continues to pattern, making a extra bullish bias as the value intention for $1,700, the place the value may face resistance. ETH’s value stays...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Crashes Below $20,000 Amid FTX Contagion Fears
The value of Bitcoin has as soon as once more fallen beneath the essential $20,000 mark up to now few hours. The crash beneath $20,000 occurred round 12:00 pm EST amid considerations about whether or not the crypto market is at risk of one other Terra Luna/ Celsius catastrophe. Bitcoin...
astaga.com
Solana (SOL/USD) clears above the 50-day MA
Solana (SOL/USD) jumped to a 2-month excessive of $38.7 over the weekend. The robust recovery occurred after Google Cloud introduced it had change into a Solana validator. Google Cloud additional mentioned it could proceed working with the Layer-1 blockchain. The partnership will see the introduction of Blockchain Node Engine to the blockchain in 2023. Solana is now anticipated to change into the cost service for Google Cloud providers.
astaga.com
Crypto Market Sinks As Binance Acquires FTX
Crypto Worth At present Newest Updates: The crypto market is dealing with extraordinarily bearish circumstances because the FTX disaster continues to unfold. Bitcoin costs fell by greater than 8% within the final 24 hours. This brings BTC’s weekly loss to greater than 10%. It’s at the moment buying and selling at Rs. 14,95,988.
astaga.com
Bitcoin To Dump Even Lower? This On-Chain Metric May Suggest It
Bitcoin has sharply rebounded again to $20.4k, however is the decline truly over? This on-chain metric could counsel in any other case. Bitcoin Coin Days Destroyed Metric Has Spiked Up Over The Previous Day. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC Coin Days Destroyed is displaying a...
astaga.com
Alameda Research Already Blew Up During the Second Quarter
Nicely, after all of the drama that has been unfolding during the last 5 days round Alameda Analysis, FTX has lastly reached out to crypto trade Binance for a buyout. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao additionally confirmed the buyout with a tweet stating:. This afternoon, FTX requested for our assist. There’s...
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Tumbles, Why Recovery Could Be Round The Corner
Ethereum prolonged losses beneath the $1,400 help in opposition to the US Greenback. ETH is consolidating and would possibly recuperate if there’s a clear transfer above $1,340 resistance. Ethereum began a significant decline beneath the $1,400 and $1,350 ranges. The value is now buying and selling beneath $1,400 and...
Comments / 0