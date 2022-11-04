Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Sue Cleaver's sparkling white teeth are stealing the show on I'm A Celeb
Corrie actress Sue Cleaver sailed her way into the I’m A Celebrity camp last night, and her pearly white teeth and infectious smile was indeed memorable. If the show’s winner was determined on which star has a great smile, then she could snatch the crown. Make sure you’re...
realitytitbit.com
Inside 90 Day Fiancé's Pat Mendes' incredible 70lb weight loss transformation
90 Day Fiancé star Pat Mendes has shared his incredible 70lb transformation as he opens up over weight loss and changes to his exercise regime. The TLC alum took to Instagram to share his journey with fans and included a throwback photo from his High School years. Patrick, who...
realitytitbit.com
Chantel's ex-fiance Pedro's glow up now after more than 90 day Instagram hiatus
Since his split from 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett, Pedro Jimeno has kept a low online profile, but he has now returned to Instagram, with fans commenting on his glow up. The 31-year-old reality star debuted on season four of 90 Day Fiancé in 2016 and gained popularity...
realitytitbit.com
Ex-Disney star Zendaya shook Hollywood with '$300k' paycheck for 7-minute role
Ever since her breakout role on Disney’s Shake It Up, Zendaya Coleman‘s fame has skyrocketed. Since her first appearance as a teen, her performances have seen her transform into a Hollywood star. The actress has become a well-loved and popular face in Hollywood, starring in blockbuster films such...
realitytitbit.com
Who is Farrah Brittany's dad as she works with stepfather Mauricio Umansky?
Buying Beverly Hills star Farrah Brittany is one of Kyle Richards’ daughters, but has a different father to her siblings. She was born when the RHOBH star was 19 and married to a previous husband. So who is Farrah’s real dad?. She is starring on Netflix’s reality series...
realitytitbit.com
Face Off fans 'heartbroken' after reality star Laney Chantal's sudden death
Alaina Chantal Parkhurtstl, best known as Laney Chanal, left fans heartbroken following the news of her sudden death last week. As tributes poured in for the star, her iconic time on Face Off helped jump start her successful special effects and makeup artist career. After graduating in 2007, she moved...
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiance star Shaeeda's Instagram shows her love for yoga
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After star Shaeeda’s love for yoga is well known among the show’s fans and it’s also visible on her Instagram. One of the couples sharing their journey on Happily Ever After’s season 3 are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween. The duo first appeared on 90 Day Fiance’s season 9.
realitytitbit.com
Love And Hip Hop's Hazel-E claims she and De'Von Waller have split
US rapper Hazel-E took to Instagram on November 6, 2022 to claim she’s splitting from husband De’Von Waller as their marriage is over. The couple have been married for three years and share a daughter. De’Von Waller’s Instagram page is not currently active and he has yet to respond to Hazel-E’s claims.
realitytitbit.com
Why is Kyle Richards not on Buying Beverly Hills besides a quick FaceTime?
Mauricio Umansky and his daughters, Farrah and Alexia, are cast members of a brand new Netflix show in 2022. In a very Selling Sunset-esq series, fans are given a glimpse into life as a realtor at global real estate firm The Agency. While some of the Umanksy family members are on the show, fans want to know why Kyle Richards is not on Buying Beverly Hills.
realitytitbit.com
Tori Roloff's sweet message for 'Papa' Ronald in new tribute for loved one
As the holiday season is approaching, Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff took time to pay a sweet tribute to beloved ‘Papa’ Ronald, Zach’s grandad, who sadly passed away earlier this year. Ronald ‘Papa’ Roloff was an important paternal figure in the family, including Tori....
realitytitbit.com
Deadliest Catch star Jake Anderson's net worth shows how series made him rich
Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns stars the show’s veteran deck boss Jake Anderson, and we take a look at the reality celeb’s net worth in 2022. Discovery‘s latest spin-off of the hit show premiered on September 17. Now, close to two months into its run, the show has built a strong fan base.
realitytitbit.com
Boy George to be given vegan options for I'm A Celebrity trials
I’m A Celebrity is back which also means contestants will have to go through some grueling trials, but one thing that is certain is that Boy George will be offered vegan options during the show. The show is back with all new contestants and there is no doubt that...
realitytitbit.com
I'm A Celebrity's Horrifying Heights challenge explained as Babatúndé gets voted for trial
Funny man Babatúndé Aléshé has been forced to face his fears once again in tonight’s I’m A Celebrity Horrifying Heights challenge – but what exactly will his bushtucker trial involve?. I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here is in full force and, believe...
realitytitbit.com
Penelope Disick records sassy clip about people wearing Sketchers
Penelope Disick has never been one to shy away from showing her sassy side, and her latest TikTok has proven just that as she lip-syncs to audio making fun of Sketchers. The ten-year-old took to the social media platform, which she shares with mom Kourt, to talk about people who wear Sketchers trainers. But it was only a bit of fun, really.
realitytitbit.com
Who does Eliza pick on Bachelor In Paradise season 8?
Bachelor In Paradise season 8 is in full swing and fans are wondering who Eliza Isichei picks at the end of the show. The ABC show has kept fans entertained ever since it premiered season 8 on September 27th this year. Now, fast forward one and a half months, the love affairs on the beach have gotten messier than ever.
realitytitbit.com
Owen Warner's sweet secret signal if he misses his mum while on I'm A Celeb
I’m A Celeb contestant Owen Warner is planning on using a secret signal to connect with his loved ones during his stay in the jungle. Tonight, the first episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here airs after two consecutive years of being filmed in North Wales due to covid-19 restrictions.
realitytitbit.com
When does Bachelor in Paradise return after no episode on Tuesday?
Bachelor in Paradise didn’t air on Tuesday, November 8. The dating show usually shows an episode on Mondays and Tuesdays, but fans were left wondering when it would return and why no episode was on last night. As romantic connections develop on the beach-based series, and others – such...
realitytitbit.com
Khloé Kardashian sparkles brighter than Kim's lost diamond earring in crop top
Khloé Kardashian has sparkled brighter than any diamond in a stunning photo wearing a shimmery crop top and cut-out jeans. The Good American co-founder, who posed in the gorgeous outfit, updated fans on the latest collection to drop at her clothing brand. The 38-year-old didn’t disappoint as she paired...
realitytitbit.com
What happened to Rodney on Bachelor In Paradise and what does he do for a living?
Having returned in September for its eighth season, Monday (7 November) saw an emotional 12th episode of Bachelor In Paradise (BIP) and those who missed it will be keen to find out what happened to fan favourite, Rodney Mathews. With the series set to end on November 22, things are...
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiance's Tiffany shares smiling pic with 'keeper' Dan on Instagram
90 Day Fiance fans have been rooting for Tiffany and Dan ever since she first sat down on a date with him. After the TLC show was filmed, she shared a smiling pic with him – leaving viewers hopeful of a potential romance. Tiffany has appeared on spin-off show...
Comments / 0