The Brooklyn Nets have promoted Jacque Vaughn from interim to permanent head coach after a period of turmoil at the team. “Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “He has a proven ability to get the best out of our players, hold them accountable and play a cohesive, team-first style of basketball.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 17 MINUTES AGO