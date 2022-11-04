Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Cloudflare reaches $1B run rate, promises $5B in 5 years. Investors? Not impressed
Revenue, which was up 47% over the previous year, also beat the street’s estimate of $250.6 million. That win was offset by a third-quarter loss of $42.5 million, or 13 cents a share. Still, Cloudflare posted a much smaller loss than in the year-ago quarter when it reported losses of $107.3 million, or 34 cents a share, per MarketWatch.
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
6 Surprising ‘Strong Buy’ Blue Chips With Fat 5% and Higher Dividends
These six blue-chip stocks with big payouts have been ignored or abandoned and are trading incredibly cheaply. For long-term investors searching for stability and passive income, they offer strong total return potential for 2023 and beyond
$DOGE Due A Correction As Trading Volumes Drop By 63% In The Past Five Days
The price of popular memecoin DOGE rallied by over 100% in the last week, courtesy of Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition. On-chain data assessment revealed that the current market is marked by buyers exhaustion. Key indicators on the daily chart suggested that a price reversal is imminent. Courtesy of Elon...
Tractor Supply Stock Forecast Shows Deepening Moat
What is the Tractor Supply stock forecast? Learn more about TSCO to help you decide whether it should go in your portfolio.
electrek.co
Arrival (ARVL) receives non-compliance letter from Nasdaq because its stock share price is too low
EV startup Arrival announced that it has received a non-compliance letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, informing the company that the closing bid price has been below the minimum $1.00 per share for at least consecutive 30 days. Arrival now has until May to meet the minimum bid requirement to avoid being delisted on the stock market.
coinchapter.com
Meta Stock Price Plummets As Facebook Plans To Layoff Thousands Of Workers
LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Facebook’s parent company Meta is set to become the latest company to implement job cuts as rising inflation and economic recession continue to take a toll on the tech industry. In detail, a new report has revealed that Facebook (Meta) is planning to begin laying...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains in choppy trading after Oct jobs data
Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose in choppy trading on Friday after an increase in the October unemployment rate supported expectations that the Federal Reserve could deliver smaller rate hikes starting in December. The Labor Department's closely watched report showed unemployment rate ticked up 3.7% compared with...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Swing Wildly After October Jobs Data
The latest jobs report sent markets on a wild ride Friday. Early this morning, the October jobs report showed that nonfarm payrolls rose by 261,000 last month, well above economists' consensus estimate for 193,000. On the plus side, this marked a sharp decline from the 315,000 jobs added in September. Additionally, the unemployment rate edged up to 3.7% from September's 3.5%.
2 Momentum Stocks You Can Buy for Under $50 Now
The bullish sentiment surrounding the short-term outlook of the overall market has improved to a nine-week high. Therefore, investors could consider buying under-$50 stocks APA (APA) and Ovintiv (OVV), which...
Stock Market Déjà Vu…Part 2
Last week, we talked about how it felt like deja vu as the S&P 500 (SPY) embarked on its 3rd bear market rally of the year. Well, today it feels even more that way, as the market is rapidly giving back these hard-fought gains. The market is down 4% from yesterday's brief spurt higher when it seemed like the FOMC was endorsing a slowdown in the pace of hikes. But, these hopes were dashed during the press conference when FOMC Chair Powell pushed back against this notion and stuck to his hawkish leanings. In fact, he said that the terminal rate could go much higher which was the catalyst behind the selloff. In today's commentary, I want to break down the Fed meeting and then discuss why it's a bearish development for the market and confirmation of our bear market thesis. Read on below to find out more….
CNET
Here Are Today's Refinance Rates, Nov. 7, 2022: Rates Increase
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates increase. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also moved up. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate six times in 2022 to try to slow surging inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
Investor Alert: We Have NOT Hit Bottom!
Bears have been in charge for 2 months and likely going to take a rest for a while. So even though we have seen some mighty bounces this week...and could see more in coming days...do not be fooled. We still have a long way to go til bottom is found. Why is that the case? How much lower will the S&P 500 (SPY) go? How to profit in the weeks ahead? Read on below for the answers.
CNET
Current Refinance Rates on Nov. 7, 2022: Rates Rise
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates go up. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also moved up. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate six times in 2022 to try to slow surging inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
dallasexpress.com
Amazon Q3 Earnings Lower than Expected, Same Expected for Q4
The world’s largest online retailer, Amazon, reported lower-than-expected earnings for Q3. The tech giant has many revenue streams, including Prime Day and now NFL Thursday Night Football — both of which were expected to contribute to meeting or exceeding earning goals. Amazon’s Q3 earnings came in at $127.1...
kitco.com
Low silver inventories do not cause high silver prices
Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. After providing a brief update on gold and silver prices, CPM Group’s Jeffrey Christian discusses why high inflation and high interest rates have caused gold and silver prices to decline. He also discusses the fact that declining silver market inventories do not cause silver prices to rise.
Perfect Corp. Debuts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022-- Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) (“Perfect” or the “Company”), a global leader in providing augmented reality (“AR”) and artificial intelligence (“AI”) Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) solutions to beauty and fashion industries, today became a publicly listed company trading on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) with its Class A ordinary shares and warrants listed under the ticker symbols “PERF” and “PERF WS”, respectively. Alice Chang, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Perfect, together with Perfect’s senior management team, rang the bell to open the first trading day of Perfect’s shares and warrants at the NYSE at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, October 31, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005599/en/ Perfect Corp., a Leading AR and AI SaaS Solution Provider in the Beauty and Fashion Industries, Today Becomes a Publicly Listed Company Trading on the NYSE (Photo: Business Wire)
