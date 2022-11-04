Last week, we talked about how it felt like deja vu as the S&P 500 (SPY) embarked on its 3rd bear market rally of the year. Well, today it feels even more that way, as the market is rapidly giving back these hard-fought gains. The market is down 4% from yesterday's brief spurt higher when it seemed like the FOMC was endorsing a slowdown in the pace of hikes. But, these hopes were dashed during the press conference when FOMC Chair Powell pushed back against this notion and stuck to his hawkish leanings. In fact, he said that the terminal rate could go much higher which was the catalyst behind the selloff. In today's commentary, I want to break down the Fed meeting and then discuss why it's a bearish development for the market and confirmation of our bear market thesis. Read on below to find out more….

1 DAY AGO