FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
elonphoenix.com
Elon Closes Regular Season Saturday At Hampton
#18/21 ELON (7-3, 5-2 CAA) at HAMPTON (4-5, 1-5 CAA) Date | Time Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 | 1:00 p.m. ET. Location | Stadium Hampton, Va. | Armstrong Stadium (12,000) Video FloFootball -- Matthew White (pbp), Travis Oliver (analysis) Streaming Audio 12:30 p.m. ET (Varsity Network App) -- Taylor Durham...
elonphoenix.com
Elon Defeats Erskine, 80-55
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men's basketball team opened the Billy Taylor era with an 80-55 win over Erskine on Monday night, Nov. 7, at Schar Center. Torrence Watson led three players in double figures for the Phoenix (1-0) with his 16 points, tying game-high honors. Watson also paced the squad with a career-high nine rebounds while freshman Deandre Smart added 15 points off the bench in his collegiate debut.
elonphoenix.com
Women's Basketball Opens Season Monday At Wake Forest
ELON, N.C. — The Elon women's basketball team opens its 52nd season and its 12th under head coach Charlotte Smith on Monday when it travels to Winston-Salem, N.C., to face Wake Forest. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. COVERAGE. Monday's game will air...
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
WECT
$1 million prize won from Powerball drawing at gas station in Wilmington
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A $1 million win from the Powerball drawing that came with a ticket that matched all five white balls was sold at the Gas Center on South College Road in Wilmington. The Powerball drawings produced 10 wins in North Carolina, including a $1 million prize, one...
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in Greensboro
Located at 4218 W Wendover Ave in Greensboro, NC 27409, The Juicy Crab store #50 is excited to welcome the public to its grand opening at noon on November 7th. Check out their full menu here. Phone number is (336) 285-6299.
North Carolina Man Celebrates $500,000 Lottery Win By Surprising Wife
The lucky winner already has big plans for his massive prize.
North Carolina woman wins her second Cash 5 lottery jackpot in two years
A North Carolina woman won a $368,522 jackpot from a Cash 5 lottery drawing less than two years after collecting $824,160 from a previous drawing.
Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold in Greensboro; 7 more big wins across North Carolina
Lottery officials say eight Powerball tickets bought in North Carolina won big in Saturday night's historic drawing.
N.C. 74 East is closed in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — N.C. 74 East is closed in Forsyth County Tuesday. The left lane of N.C. 74 East is closed near Kernersville around U.S. 421 due to maintenance. The lane is expected to reopen at 2:30 p.m. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our...
‘It doesn’t want to be torn down’: An unsettling look into the old Central Carolina Convalescent Hospital in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Not every ghost story searches for an audience. While ghost stories become widespread local legends, like the story of Lydia’s Bridge or the Lawson family murders, others live only in the whispers of families or coworkers. It’s the dark recesses behind the basement stairs or that first anxious glance you steal […]
Fight among 3 women leads to deadly double stabbing in North Carolina, police say
Raleigh police said they arrested a woman for stabbing two women and killing one of them during a fight Friday night.
Man stabbed in the neck outside North Carolina motel
A man was stabbed in the neck, according to Raleigh police.
Centre Daily
Teen vanished from North Carolina six days ago. Now, police suspect foul play
A teenager was last seen in North Carolina six days ago — and now, police suspect foul play in her disappearance. Miyonna Jones, 16, was spotted along South 7th Street in Wilmington before she vanished early Nov. 1, according to the city’s police department. Almost one week later,...
‘Complete shock’: Woman drives around North Carolina for 2 months with $653K lottery ticket in passenger seat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro for more than a month not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $530,000 was sitting beside her, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “I didn’t know I won,” Edwards said. “I was riding around with it for two months with no […]
3 charged with involuntary manslaughter after deadly street race in North Carolina
EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are facing charges after a man died early Saturday in a crash during a street race, Eden police said. Daquinton Micrae Tatum was a passenger in a 2017 Dodge Charger that ran off the road, hit two utility poles and burst into flames, police said. The car had been […]
Drivers goes through two Greensboro homes
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is injured after a car crashed into two houses Sunday in Greensboro. Greensboro Fire Department Deputy Chief Dwayne Church said the crash happened around 3 p.m. Sunday on Peach Orchard Drive. "I think I'm just in shock," said LaTasha Henry. Neighbors still can't believe...
Police confirm victim killed by train on Franklin Boulevard in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro officers say the victim was confirmed dead after being hit by a train on Franklin Boulevard. At 11:40 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the report on Franklin Boulevard, near Burlington Road. Amtrak said Piedmont Train 75 was traveling from Raleigh to Charlotte when it hit a person, later identified as […]
Autryville woman, 24, dies in N.C. 24 wreck
A fatal wreck claimed the life of a 24-year-old Autryville woman Tuesday morning, a fatal collision that closed the eastbound lanes of N.C. 24
New stretch of Winston-Salem beltway eastern loop to open Monday
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A new portion of the Winston-Salem northern beltway, a project which started in December 2014, is set to open on Monday. It’s the latest piece of a planned highway that will arc around the city and provide a faster way to cross Winston-Salem. At 11 a.m. on Nov. 7, the Winston-Salem […]
