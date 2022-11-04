ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

elonphoenix.com

Elon Closes Regular Season Saturday At Hampton

#18/21 ELON (7-3, 5-2 CAA) at HAMPTON (4-5, 1-5 CAA) Date | Time Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 | 1:00 p.m. ET. Location | Stadium Hampton, Va. | Armstrong Stadium (12,000) Video FloFootball -- Matthew White (pbp), Travis Oliver (analysis) Streaming Audio 12:30 p.m. ET (Varsity Network App) -- Taylor Durham...
HAMPTON, VA
elonphoenix.com

Elon Defeats Erskine, 80-55

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men's basketball team opened the Billy Taylor era with an 80-55 win over Erskine on Monday night, Nov. 7, at Schar Center. Torrence Watson led three players in double figures for the Phoenix (1-0) with his 16 points, tying game-high honors. Watson also paced the squad with a career-high nine rebounds while freshman Deandre Smart added 15 points off the bench in his collegiate debut.
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Women's Basketball Opens Season Monday At Wake Forest

ELON, N.C. — The Elon women's basketball team opens its 52nd season and its 12th under head coach Charlotte Smith on Monday when it travels to Winston-Salem, N.C., to face Wake Forest. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. COVERAGE. Monday's game will air...
ELON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

N.C. 74 East is closed in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — N.C. 74 East is closed in Forsyth County Tuesday. The left lane of N.C. 74 East is closed near Kernersville around U.S. 421 due to maintenance. The lane is expected to reopen at 2:30 p.m. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

‘It doesn’t want to be torn down’: An unsettling look into the old Central Carolina Convalescent Hospital in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Not every ghost story searches for an audience. While ghost stories become widespread local legends, like the story of Lydia’s Bridge or the Lawson family murders, others live only in the whispers of families or coworkers. It’s the dark recesses behind the basement stairs or that first anxious glance you steal […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Drivers goes through two Greensboro homes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is injured after a car crashed into two houses Sunday in Greensboro. Greensboro Fire Department Deputy Chief Dwayne Church said the crash happened around 3 p.m. Sunday on Peach Orchard Drive. "I think I'm just in shock," said LaTasha Henry. Neighbors still can't believe...
GREENSBORO, NC

