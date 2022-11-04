ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Fans provide score predictions for Tennessee-Georgia game

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SfcX2_0iz3orUL00

No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) will play at No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 10.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

The Vols are No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, while Georgia is No. 3.

Kickoff between the Vols and Bulldogs is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the SEC East matchup from Sanford Stadium.

Tennessee is looking to win its first national championship since 1998. Georgia won its first national championship last season for the first time since 1980.

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup between Tennessee and Georgia, fans provided score predictions to Vols Wire on Twitter. Score predictions are listed below.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Video: SEC Referees Made Horrendous Mistake On Saturday

Kentucky topped Missouri, 21-17, on Saturday afternoon, to improve to 6-3 on the season, securing bowl eligibility. One bad call during the Wildcats vs. Tigers game appears to have gone overlooked, though. Sunday morning, a horrendous call from the Kentucky vs. Missouri game went viral on social media. Jim Weber...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

There's Now 1 Heisman Trophy Favorite Following Week 10

The betting lines for the Heisman Trophy continue to go back and forth like a seesaw. Going into last week, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was the top favorite until he had a bad performance against Georgia. Combine that with C.J. Stroud playing well against Northwestern, and it's no surprise that Stroud is now the favorite to win the award.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Uses 1 Word To Describe How Nick Saban Looks

It's not often anyone in college football questions Nick Saban's coaching acumen, but he's facing some scrutiny following Saturday's 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. Speaking to Matt Barrie on their ESPN Week 10 recap show (h/t Saturday Down South), Paul Finebaum said Saban seems "lost" on the sidelines. "I don’t...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
TheDailyBeast

Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game

Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
TENNESSEE STATE
Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star safety Jamel Johnson decommits from Texas

Four-star safety Jamel Johnson decommitted from the University of Texas on Monday. Johnson had been the longest tenured commit in Texas’ 2023 recruiting class, committing to the Longhorns back on Nov. 4, 2021. The Seguin native is rated the No. 19 safety in the country and the No. 49 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Predicts How Tennessee Will Finish Season

The Tennessee Volunteers suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday afternoon, falling to the Georgia Bulldogs on the road. However, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum is still very high on the Vols moving forward. The ESPN college football analyst believes the Vols will be in line to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Georgia football’s Stetson Bennett turned savage Tennessee celebration into comical NIL deal

Stetson Bennett recently flipped the script on Tennessee. The Volunteers were the best team in the nation heading into their previous showdown with Georgia football. Tennessee fans even leaked Bennett’s phone number the night prior to the game. Not only did Bennett and the Bulldogs still earn the win, but the QB is now set to profit off of a brand new NIL deal based off the leaked phone number incident, per onlineathens.com and The Players Truck on Twitter.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tigers tumble in USA TODAY’s latest College Football Re-Rank 1-131

As if Saturday’s heartbreaking loss at Notre Dame wasn’t enough, Clemson is continuing to suffer the consequences of its shortcomings in USA TODAY’s latest edition of its College Football Re-Rank 1-131, which was released on Monday. In the latest poll following Week 10, the Tigers fell five spots to No. 11. For the first time this season, Clemson now is an outsider looking into the top 10 with its playoff hopes hanging by a thread. USA TODAY sports writer Paul Myerberg’s top 5 saw a big shakeup despite Georgia remaining in the top spot. Following a tough loss to Georgia, Tennessee fell three...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon vs. Washington will get prime-time treatment after kickoff release

The Oregon Ducks game against the Washington Huskies is going to be a big deal for many reasons. Not only are both the Ducks and Huskies likely to be ranked inside the top 25 after Washingtons win over Oregon State on Saturday, but it will also be the first chapter of this rivalry under the coaching staffs of Dan Lanning and Kaleb DeBoer, both of whom have the programs going in the right direction. It’s a matchup that deserves prime time treatment, and it’s getting it. It was announced on Sunday morning that Oregon and Washington would kick off at 4 p.m. PT on Saturday afternoon in Autzen Stadium. The game will be televised on FOX for the nation to see. Back home at Autzen 🦆 Saturday’s game vs. Washington will kick off at 4 PM on FOX. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/YEMdT3fzrY — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 6, 2022 With the Ducks squarely in the playoff conversation after Saturday’s chaos, it makes sense that they will be on national television for the rest of the season.
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

169K+
Followers
226K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy