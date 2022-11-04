Fans provide score predictions for Tennessee-Georgia game

No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) will play at No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 10.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

The Vols are No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, while Georgia is No. 3.

Kickoff between the Vols and Bulldogs is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the SEC East matchup from Sanford Stadium.

Tennessee is looking to win its first national championship since 1998. Georgia won its first national championship last season for the first time since 1980.

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup between Tennessee and Georgia, fans provided score predictions to Vols Wire on Twitter. Score predictions are listed below.