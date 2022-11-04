ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 KHAK

Less Than 1% Of Iowa Casey’s Offer This Fuel To Drivers

We love our Casey’s, General Store here in Iowa. The Iowa-based gas station is known as a leader in renewable fuel sales in Iowa. In January, the station was recognized by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship with the Secretary’s Biodiesel Award. According to the department, over 1,000 Casey’s stores are currently offering biodiesel blends.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Midwest Teen Named ‘Superhero’ By Farmer In Need

We keep hearing about the community impact lately when it comes to finishing harvest when a family emergency happens. Someone hears about it, rallies the neighbors, and the field gets done in hours. But sometimes it only takes one person to make a difference to someone in need. Last fall,...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 KHAK

A Crashed Houseboat Blocked Traffic on I-35 This Weekend

Not too often do we talk about houses blocking traffic, boats causing car accidents, or anything nautical being applied to an interstate -- especially here in Iowa. Well, the times, they are a-changing. As reported by WHO NewsRadio, a Hummer hauling a houseboat on Interstate-35 on Sunday morning jack-knifed, ending...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Woman Wins Big in Lottery, No Not That One

Congratulations are in order to this Iowa woman, who won a bunch of money from the Iowa lottery. This woman out of Des Moines, Iowa, has not been announced the winner of the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, which may be at the top of your mind right now. Yesterday,...
DES MOINES, IA
Footwear News

The History of Von Maur Over 150 Years

Through two world wars, the Great Depression, recessions, massive retail consolidation and the rise of the internet and alternative shopping, the 150-year-old Von Maur has managed to survive and slowly grow through its 150-year history. The key to its longevity: operating pleasant, stress-free, easy-to-shop department stores; selectively opening and closing stores; maintaining a relatively large payroll to provide service on the selling floors; never assuming too much debt; taking a long-term view to growth; staying independent; and, perhaps most important of all, having a loyal customer base. 1872: J.H.C. Petersen & Sons Co. is founded on West Second Street in Davenport,...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Here are the results for Illinois's 17th District race

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Polls in Illinois close at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Click/tap here for election results. It's finally Election Day in the United States, and results for Illinois's 17th District Representative race are set to roll in after 7 p.m. Tuesday. Looking to replace long-time Rep. Cheri...
ILLINOIS STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa’s Favorite Muppet Is Complete Garbage!

Everyone has their own favorite Muppet character! A recent map of the United States has come out that CLAIMS to have discovered each state's favorite Muppet. A social media post blew up this week because of its controversial takes...on Kermit the Frog. I'll admit it, I've always had a soft...
IOWA STATE
Field & Stream

Iowa Hunter Tags Big Nontypical with Crazy Third Main Beam

Iowa deer hunter Justin Sieren tagged a monstrous 6 ½-year-old buck last most. He’s taken four great bucks in recent years, but this fall’s hunt was all about chasing this unique nontypical. Sieren told F&S that he wasn’t seeing the buck at his primary hunting spot, and thinking that the deer had to be nearby, he started map scouting.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Farmers Warn Iowans That Emus Are More Than Just Cute

Social media has done wonders for the farming community. Farmers have used it to squash misconceptions about the industry as well as educate. It has also helped inspire some people to try their hand at it. Emu farmers have started to run into this as people see others raising emus...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

How Iowa’s Daylight Saving Time Insanity Could End Very Easily

By now, you hopefully realize we have gone through yet another cycle of switching our clocks around, this time "falling back" one hour to return to Standard time. We are so close, yet so far away from abolishing this first-world problem from our lives, as the Senate has unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act. It's now in the hands of the House and who the heck knows what they are waiting for?
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

This Is Iowa’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish of 2022

Last year, according to a story we did from the website Zippia, Iowa's favorite Thanksgiving side dish was green beans. While their list for 2022 has not come out yet, the folks at Campbell's have just done their "State of the Sides" report and made a much different choice. In their report, it came down to just two options: mashed potatoes or stuffing.
IOWA STATE
Herald & Review

Yields offer pleasant surprise for many farmers across Illinois

NORMAL — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in Central Illinois, thought he might be set for a record-breaking year early in the season, but weather cut off some of the top end of the potential.
ILLINOIS STATE
westkentuckystar.com

3.2 quake felt near Current River in Missouri

An earthquake measured at 3.2 on the Richter scale shook the Current River area in Missouri on Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was centered about six miles north of Van Buren, or 42 miles west of Poplar Bluff, occurred around 1:45 p.m.
MISSOURI STATE
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy