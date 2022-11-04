Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two Eastern Iowa Women Split Massive Powerball Cash Prize
It seems that over the last 10 or so days, everyone in Iowa, and most of America, have had Powerball fever. With a jackpot that reached a record-shattering $2+ billion ($2.04 to be specific), it's easy to see why. As far as the winner of the record-breaking bucks, we reported...
Less Than 1% Of Iowa Casey’s Offer This Fuel To Drivers
We love our Casey’s, General Store here in Iowa. The Iowa-based gas station is known as a leader in renewable fuel sales in Iowa. In January, the station was recognized by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship with the Secretary’s Biodiesel Award. According to the department, over 1,000 Casey’s stores are currently offering biodiesel blends.
Midwest Teen Named ‘Superhero’ By Farmer In Need
We keep hearing about the community impact lately when it comes to finishing harvest when a family emergency happens. Someone hears about it, rallies the neighbors, and the field gets done in hours. But sometimes it only takes one person to make a difference to someone in need. Last fall,...
A Crashed Houseboat Blocked Traffic on I-35 This Weekend
Not too often do we talk about houses blocking traffic, boats causing car accidents, or anything nautical being applied to an interstate -- especially here in Iowa. Well, the times, they are a-changing. As reported by WHO NewsRadio, a Hummer hauling a houseboat on Interstate-35 on Sunday morning jack-knifed, ending...
Iowa Woman Wins Big in Lottery, No Not That One
Congratulations are in order to this Iowa woman, who won a bunch of money from the Iowa lottery. This woman out of Des Moines, Iowa, has not been announced the winner of the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, which may be at the top of your mind right now. Yesterday,...
The History of Von Maur Over 150 Years
Through two world wars, the Great Depression, recessions, massive retail consolidation and the rise of the internet and alternative shopping, the 150-year-old Von Maur has managed to survive and slowly grow through its 150-year history. The key to its longevity: operating pleasant, stress-free, easy-to-shop department stores; selectively opening and closing stores; maintaining a relatively large payroll to provide service on the selling floors; never assuming too much debt; taking a long-term view to growth; staying independent; and, perhaps most important of all, having a loyal customer base. 1872: J.H.C. Petersen & Sons Co. is founded on West Second Street in Davenport,...
Can You Legally Break A Car Window To Save An Endangered Child in Iowa?
Now that November is underway and temperatures will start to drop, hopefully, this is something you don't have to hear about for a long time. Everyone knows they shouldn't do it but it seems like every year we see and read scary stories of animals and/or children being left inside a hot car.
WQAD
Here are the results for Illinois's 17th District race
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Polls in Illinois close at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Click/tap here for election results. It's finally Election Day in the United States, and results for Illinois's 17th District Representative race are set to roll in after 7 p.m. Tuesday. Looking to replace long-time Rep. Cheri...
Iowa’s Favorite Muppet Is Complete Garbage!
Everyone has their own favorite Muppet character! A recent map of the United States has come out that CLAIMS to have discovered each state's favorite Muppet. A social media post blew up this week because of its controversial takes...on Kermit the Frog. I'll admit it, I've always had a soft...
Iowa Woman, Oldest Person in U.S., Celebrates Birthday [WATCH]
A big birthday cake, a ton of birthday cards, and all of her surviving children. That's how an Iowa woman, the oldest living person in the United States, spent her birthday on Monday. Bessie Hendricks has celebrated a lot of birthdays over the years and Monday's party was held at...
Iowa Hunter Tags Big Nontypical with Crazy Third Main Beam
Iowa deer hunter Justin Sieren tagged a monstrous 6 ½-year-old buck last most. He’s taken four great bucks in recent years, but this fall’s hunt was all about chasing this unique nontypical. Sieren told F&S that he wasn’t seeing the buck at his primary hunting spot, and thinking that the deer had to be nearby, he started map scouting.
Farmers Warn Iowans That Emus Are More Than Just Cute
Social media has done wonders for the farming community. Farmers have used it to squash misconceptions about the industry as well as educate. It has also helped inspire some people to try their hand at it. Emu farmers have started to run into this as people see others raising emus...
People In Iowa Are Waiting Until It’s Too Late To Turn On Their Heat
It's officially autumn in Iowa. I know, I know, it's been fall since late September, but it hasn't felt much like it, right? Temps in the mid-70s and beautiful, dry days. Since we got all that rain late last week and the weekend, it's really feeling like it's fall now.
How Iowa’s Daylight Saving Time Insanity Could End Very Easily
By now, you hopefully realize we have gone through yet another cycle of switching our clocks around, this time "falling back" one hour to return to Standard time. We are so close, yet so far away from abolishing this first-world problem from our lives, as the Senate has unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act. It's now in the hands of the House and who the heck knows what they are waiting for?
This Is Iowa’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish of 2022
Last year, according to a story we did from the website Zippia, Iowa's favorite Thanksgiving side dish was green beans. While their list for 2022 has not come out yet, the folks at Campbell's have just done their "State of the Sides" report and made a much different choice. In their report, it came down to just two options: mashed potatoes or stuffing.
Eastern Iowa Man Sets Guinness World Record for Clapping [WATCH]
As an elementary school student, he became interested in speed clapping after seeing a YouTube video of the man who was the fastest in the world. Years later, he now holds the honor. About two decades ago, Kent French was the record holder for clapping. On March 26, 2003, he...
Herald & Review
Yields offer pleasant surprise for many farmers across Illinois
NORMAL — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in Central Illinois, thought he might be set for a record-breaking year early in the season, but weather cut off some of the top end of the potential.
fox9.com
Riverboat casino that sank in Mississippi River resurfaces amid historic drought
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Record-low water levels in the Mississippi River have unearthed a flurry of rare finds. The latest? The nation’s first riverboat casino that sunk during a storm last year. The Diamond Lady, America’s first riverboat casino, set sail in 1991 and operated for a few years before...
depauliaonline.com
Grasping for straws: Republican’s reliance on fake news leads nowhere as Pritzker widens lead
As tomorrow’s election day swiftly approaches, the Illinois gubernatorial race is coming to a close. Republican challenger Darren Bailey’s best efforts to recruit independent voters has fallen short behind Democratic incumbent Governor J.B. Pritzker, who now leads by 13.5 points, according to FiveThirtyEight. Many feel any turn around...
westkentuckystar.com
3.2 quake felt near Current River in Missouri
An earthquake measured at 3.2 on the Richter scale shook the Current River area in Missouri on Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was centered about six miles north of Van Buren, or 42 miles west of Poplar Bluff, occurred around 1:45 p.m.
98.1 KHAK
Cedar Rapids, IA
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2