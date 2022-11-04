ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
93.1 WZAK

What’s Trending: I Slept With My Sister’s Boyfriend & Didn’t Tell Her! Are White Lies Ok?! [WATCH]

By @IndiaMonee
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BTrbg_0iz3oH9X00

Listen, some people say that a lie is a lie but some say white lies are ok! Some of the most famous white lies are, “I forgot”, “I didn’t see it”, or “It went to my spam email”. We’re discussing if white lies are harmless or since it’s a lie, is it still a big deal?

We asked our listeners what’s something they lied about recently and this is what they said!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

What’s Trending: I Slept With My Sister’s Boyfriend & Didn’t Tell Her! Are White Lies Ok?! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy