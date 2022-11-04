ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kdal610.com

Highway 53 Bridge Demolition To Begin

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The bridges on Highway 53 through Lincoln Park in Duluth will be demolished as part of the Twin Ports Interchange project. Beginning Monday, those in the Lincoln Park neighborhood can expect to hear some noise during the demolition mostly between the hours of 7 a-m and 7 p-m.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth police: Level III predatory offender moving to West Duluth

On November 8, Duluth police sent out a notice to the public about a Level III predatory offender moving into West Duluth. According to the release, 80-year-old Daniel Harry Peria is now living on the 5600 block of Grand Avenue. According to the fact sheet sent by the Duluth Police...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

MNDOT Plans I-35 Bridge Replacements South Of Duluth In Hinckley

A series of four separate but geographically-connected I-35 bridge projects will impact traffic south of Duluth near Hinckley for a three year stretch, starting next summer. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is working to get the details out ahead of time to minimize unplanned disruptions. The work will occur on...
HINCKLEY, MN
MIX 108

Spooky Abandoned Art Found Near Duluth’s Lakewalk

Art abandonment is the act or hobby of working on a piece of art and leaving it somewhere for someone else to find. One spooky piece of art was found recently near the Lakewalk. Art abandonment has been sweeping the nation for a few years, but I haven't seen or...
DULUTH, MN
mprnews.org

Power outages sweeping through northern Minnesota from winds

Minnesota Power says they’re working to restore power after multiple outages were reported in areas ranging from Little Falls to Duluth Sunday. Outages were first reported Pillager at around 9 a.m., with more in Little Falls and Pierz around 12:30 p.m. By 2:30 p.m., Minnesota Power reported outages in...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Driver Hits Bear On Highway 2, Survives

VIRGINIA, Minn. — A driver hit a bear while traveling on Highway 2 on Thursday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The 43-year-old woman from Bemidji was in a 2015 Toyota Highlander heading east close to Itasca County Road 25. After hitting the bear, the SUV went outside...
BEMIDJI, MN
myklgr.com

Moose Lake man sentenced in Redwood County court for robbery in Milroy

A Moose Lake man, Sabyn Anthony Polfliet-Welvaert, age 22, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for several thefts near Milroy. According to court documents, on the morning of Sept. 19, 2020, Redwood County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a Milroy residence on a report of several thefts. The victims stated a number of items had been taken from their vehicles, including a checkbook, laptop computer, ThinkPad, purse, lunchbox, and a sweatshirt.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
MIX 108

Lake Superior Zoo Introduces New Baby Goral

This is the cute content that we need as winter starts to creep up on us! The Lake Superior Zoo just announced the birth of a baby animal, expanding their already sweet pack of animals. Back in August, a baby monkey was born at the Lake Superior Zoo. The monkey...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Midterm Voter Turnout In Duluth And Superior

DULUTH, Minn./SUPERIOR, Wis. — Tuesday is a big night across the nation with the midterm election that could see a historic turnout. Fox 21 took a look at some of the polling places in Duluth and Superior. Both cities saw a steady stream of people coming in throughout the day to cast their ballots.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Deer Processing Options In The Duluth – Superior Area

Deer season is upon us in the Northland. Archery and bowhunting seasons are currently in progress and the rifle season is about to start in both Minnesota and Wisconsin; the 2022 rifle season starts on November 5 in Minnesota - running through November 13 and it starts on November 19 in Wisconsin - running through November 27.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Essentia Health Relaxes Visitor Restrictions For Duluth + Superior

Good news arrived Thursday for those receiving care at Essentia Health's hospitals in Duluth. The visitor restrictions that had been in place have been relaxed, meaning patients are now being allowed more visitors. Essentia Health notified the public through a press release, which explained the details of the change as...
DULUTH, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Statewide Alert Issued for Missing Minnesota Man

Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a man last seen in the Duluth area. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen in Carlton on October 25. A bulletin says his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

MIX 108

Duluth, MN
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy