City Of Duluth Plans Raleigh Street Reconstruction Project For 2023
The City of Duluth is making plans for a reconstruction project on one of the busier "feeder" streets in West Duluth. During the 2023 road construction season, crews will work to make necessary improvements to Raleigh Street - between Grand Avenue/Highway 23 and 59th Avenue West. Looking at the task...
kdal610.com
Highway 53 Bridge Demolition To Begin
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The bridges on Highway 53 through Lincoln Park in Duluth will be demolished as part of the Twin Ports Interchange project. Beginning Monday, those in the Lincoln Park neighborhood can expect to hear some noise during the demolition mostly between the hours of 7 a-m and 7 p-m.
WDIO-TV
Duluth police: Level III predatory offender moving to West Duluth
On November 8, Duluth police sent out a notice to the public about a Level III predatory offender moving into West Duluth. According to the release, 80-year-old Daniel Harry Peria is now living on the 5600 block of Grand Avenue. According to the fact sheet sent by the Duluth Police...
MNDOT Plans I-35 Bridge Replacements South Of Duluth In Hinckley
A series of four separate but geographically-connected I-35 bridge projects will impact traffic south of Duluth near Hinckley for a three year stretch, starting next summer. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is working to get the details out ahead of time to minimize unplanned disruptions. The work will occur on...
Helicopter Tours Now Being Booked For 2022 Bentleyville “Tour of Lights” In Duluth
The Bentleyville "Tour of Lights" will soon be open for the 2022 season and while hundreds of thousands of people walk through the attraction each year, there is a unique and breathtaking way for you to see it all, as well as the city of Duluth. Bentleyville Helicopter Tours are...
Spooky Abandoned Art Found Near Duluth’s Lakewalk
Art abandonment is the act or hobby of working on a piece of art and leaving it somewhere for someone else to find. One spooky piece of art was found recently near the Lakewalk. Art abandonment has been sweeping the nation for a few years, but I haven't seen or...
mprnews.org
Power outages sweeping through northern Minnesota from winds
Minnesota Power says they’re working to restore power after multiple outages were reported in areas ranging from Little Falls to Duluth Sunday. Outages were first reported Pillager at around 9 a.m., with more in Little Falls and Pierz around 12:30 p.m. By 2:30 p.m., Minnesota Power reported outages in...
FOX 21 Online
Driver Hits Bear On Highway 2, Survives
VIRGINIA, Minn. — A driver hit a bear while traveling on Highway 2 on Thursday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The 43-year-old woman from Bemidji was in a 2015 Toyota Highlander heading east close to Itasca County Road 25. After hitting the bear, the SUV went outside...
myklgr.com
Moose Lake man sentenced in Redwood County court for robbery in Milroy
A Moose Lake man, Sabyn Anthony Polfliet-Welvaert, age 22, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for several thefts near Milroy. According to court documents, on the morning of Sept. 19, 2020, Redwood County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a Milroy residence on a report of several thefts. The victims stated a number of items had been taken from their vehicles, including a checkbook, laptop computer, ThinkPad, purse, lunchbox, and a sweatshirt.
Lake Superior Zoo Introduces New Baby Goral
This is the cute content that we need as winter starts to creep up on us! The Lake Superior Zoo just announced the birth of a baby animal, expanding their already sweet pack of animals. Back in August, a baby monkey was born at the Lake Superior Zoo. The monkey...
Bong Center In Superior Hosts Free Thanksgiving Meals For Military, Veterans + Active
It's a way to give back and say thanks to those who put their lives on the line for our freedom. For the fifth year in a row, the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior will host a free Thanksgiving meal to all active military, veterans, and their families.
City of Duluth Launches GetGreen App To Encourage Local Climate Change Behaviors
Living in a nature-rich part of the country like we do in the Northland, doing all we can to protect the environment just seems to come naturally. But there's always room for improvement. That's the impetus behind the launch of a new app that's tailored specifically towards Twin Ports residents.
Famous Actress & Singer Spends Time In Duluth, Shares Photos
Duluth is the place to be these days! We have had a bunch of celebrities in Minnesota as of late, with a few in our neck of the woods. The latest? Famous actress and singer Christina Milian. In September of last year, a member of the Backstreet Boys was in...
FOX 21 Online
Midterm Voter Turnout In Duluth And Superior
DULUTH, Minn./SUPERIOR, Wis. — Tuesday is a big night across the nation with the midterm election that could see a historic turnout. Fox 21 took a look at some of the polling places in Duluth and Superior. Both cities saw a steady stream of people coming in throughout the day to cast their ballots.
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
Superior Public Library Plans ‘In Person’ Return For Annual Love Your Local Artist Event
The organizers of a popular local fundraiser are planning for its return to an in-person event this winter. The annual Love Your Local Artist fundraiser at the Superior Public Library is planning for a return to its usual style on Friday, February 10, 2023. The return to in-person follows two...
Deer Processing Options In The Duluth – Superior Area
Deer season is upon us in the Northland. Archery and bowhunting seasons are currently in progress and the rifle season is about to start in both Minnesota and Wisconsin; the 2022 rifle season starts on November 5 in Minnesota - running through November 13 and it starts on November 19 in Wisconsin - running through November 27.
Take A Look Inside Duluth’s Central High School & Their Last Assembly
Duluth's Central High School closed in 2011, take a look inside the old high school before it's gone. There has always been some drama revolving around the building once home to Central High School. In June of this year, a sale was reported, however that deal ultimately fell through. Then...
Essentia Health Relaxes Visitor Restrictions For Duluth + Superior
Good news arrived Thursday for those receiving care at Essentia Health's hospitals in Duluth. The visitor restrictions that had been in place have been relaxed, meaning patients are now being allowed more visitors. Essentia Health notified the public through a press release, which explained the details of the change as...
Statewide Alert Issued for Missing Minnesota Man
Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a man last seen in the Duluth area. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen in Carlton on October 25. A bulletin says his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor.
MIX 108
