The Annual Friends of the Dallas Police Department Awards Banquet was held at the Hyatt Regency on November 7, 2022. Members of the department, both sworn and non-sworn, were honored for their dedication and commitment to the citizens of Dallas and the Dallas Police Department. A sworn and non-sworn employee is selected as Employee of the Year from the Office of the Chief of Police and from each of the assistant chiefs. The Officer of the Year and Non-Sworn Employee of the Year are selected from these award winners.

