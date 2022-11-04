ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

firstsportz.com

“You are taking away one of the crown jewels”- Lone Pine Golf Course to undergo subdivision as Riviera Beach City Council votes to build 250 homes

The Lone Pine Golf Course has itself involved in a battle with the Beach City Council here in Riviera, Florida. The City Council however has voted 3-2 against their own Planning and Zoning Board’s recommendation and finalized their plan to redevelop the 40-year-old golf course which is home to amateurs and a peaceful spot for the locals into a family residence.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: County-by-county closings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, businesses in our area are making preparations. Refer to this article to stay up to date on the latest closures county-by-county. Tri-Rail service will be suspended on Wednesday. The last northbound train (P630) will depart Miami Airport...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Read this before Nicole makes us sad

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. This will be short and sweet this week because of the approaching tropical cyclone, which, I'm sorry, just shouldn't be happening in November even though I know as the former and/or emergency go-to weather reporter that the season runs through Nov. 30.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit West Palm Beach? Here’s the latest forecast track

All of West Palm Beach is under a hurricane warning and is in the path of Tropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane and make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest update. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for Zones A and B in Palm Beach County, which included inland, flood-prone areas and the barrier islands ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Palm Beach County public schools to be closed Wednesday, Thursday due to Nicole

All Palm Beach County public schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the threat of Tropical Storm Nicole, Superintendent Mike Burke announced Tuesday. In a message to students, parents, and district employees, Burke said all athletic practices and competitions for middle and high schools will be canceled on Wednesday and Thursday, and all athletic practices are canceled for Tuesday.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

STUART, FL
cw34.com

Val Demings campaigns in Delray Beach before Election Day

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It’s the last Friday before Election Day. You can bet, right now, Florida candidates are not going into “weekend mode.” They are working back to back events and they want visibility. Registered Republicans in Florida outnumber Democrats, but if Democrats come...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Bands, marchers, sports cars, military vehicles highlight Clematis Street salute to veterans

WEST PALM BEACH — Thousands of people lined Clematis Street in West Palm Beach on Sunday afternoon for a Veterans Day parade featuring school bands and dancers, waving politicians and American flags — lots and lots of flags. Veterans Day isn't until Friday, but that did not stop those eager to doff their caps in honor of those who raised their right hands and served. ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As downtown Delray Beach thrives, there are even more growth plans ahead

Development along Delray Beach’s West Atlantic Avenue has significantly lagged behind its thriving counterpart east of Swinton Avenue over the years, but the corridor is finally beginning to show signs of life. Following a handful of new projects, developers are planning a new three-story, 16,000-square-foot office and retail building at 625 W. Atlantic Ave., seven blocks west of Swinton ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
PALM BEACH, FL

