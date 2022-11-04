Read full article on original website
Trump Confirms Voting For DeSantis Despite ConflictsDayana SabatinPalm Beach, FL
Support Movember with this mustache donut from The SaltyBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekendBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot serverBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
firstsportz.com
“You are taking away one of the crown jewels”- Lone Pine Golf Course to undergo subdivision as Riviera Beach City Council votes to build 250 homes
The Lone Pine Golf Course has itself involved in a battle with the Beach City Council here in Riviera, Florida. The City Council however has voted 3-2 against their own Planning and Zoning Board’s recommendation and finalized their plan to redevelop the 40-year-old golf course which is home to amateurs and a peaceful spot for the locals into a family residence.
Joseph's Classic Market opens at The Press along Dixie Corridor in West Palm Beach
Joseph's Classic Market just south of downtown West Palm Beach opened its doors to customers for the first time Tuesday, Nov. 8, a few days ahead of a planned grand opening complete with balloons and gift cards. Fronting the bustling strip of South Dixie Highway known as the "Dixie Corridor,"...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: County-by-county closings
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, businesses in our area are making preparations. Refer to this article to stay up to date on the latest closures county-by-county. Tri-Rail service will be suspended on Wednesday. The last northbound train (P630) will depart Miami Airport...
Read this before Nicole makes us sad
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. This will be short and sweet this week because of the approaching tropical cyclone, which, I'm sorry, just shouldn't be happening in November even though I know as the former and/or emergency go-to weather reporter that the season runs through Nov. 30.
Hurricane warning for parts of Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
A hurricane warning has been issued Tuesday for Boca Raton north to the Flagler-Volusia County line as Tropical Storm Nicole strengthens and pushes west toward Florida.
DeSantis In Boynton Beach: "Help Me Put Old Donkey Out To Pasture"
DeSantis said that he is monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to hit the state's east coast as a Category One hurricane later this week, but he told the crowd that the weather should be fine on election day.
5 things to know about Joaquín García whose name will adorn new Palm Beach County high school
Palm Beach County's newest high school will be the first to be bear the name of a Hispanic community leader when it opens as Dr. Joaquín García High School. The school, west of Lake Worth Beach on Lyons Road, will hold 2,600 students. It will open in fall 2023.
Will Hurricane Nicole hit West Palm Beach? Here’s the latest forecast track
All of West Palm Beach is under a hurricane warning and is in the path of Tropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane and make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest update. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for Zones A and B in Palm Beach County, which included inland, flood-prone areas and the barrier islands ...
wflx.com
Palm Beach County public schools to be closed Wednesday, Thursday due to Nicole
All Palm Beach County public schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the threat of Tropical Storm Nicole, Superintendent Mike Burke announced Tuesday. In a message to students, parents, and district employees, Burke said all athletic practices and competitions for middle and high schools will be canceled on Wednesday and Thursday, and all athletic practices are canceled for Tuesday.
WPBF News 25
South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
luxury-houses.net
Listed $12.9 Million, This Rare Yacht Lovers Dream Home in Stuart Comes with Dockage to Accommodate An 80ft Yacht
6819 SE South Marina Way Home in Stuart, Florida for Sale. 6819 SE South Marina Way, Stuart, Florida is a dream property in a guard gated oceanfront community Sailfish Point with dockage to accommodate an 80ft yacht and just minutes to the inlet and ocean. This Home in Stuart offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6819 SE South Marina Way, please contact Patrick Stracuzzi (Phone: 772-283-9991) at RE/MAX Community for full support and perfect service.
cw34.com
Val Demings campaigns in Delray Beach before Election Day
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It’s the last Friday before Election Day. You can bet, right now, Florida candidates are not going into “weekend mode.” They are working back to back events and they want visibility. Registered Republicans in Florida outnumber Democrats, but if Democrats come...
Bands, marchers, sports cars, military vehicles highlight Clematis Street salute to veterans
WEST PALM BEACH — Thousands of people lined Clematis Street in West Palm Beach on Sunday afternoon for a Veterans Day parade featuring school bands and dancers, waving politicians and American flags — lots and lots of flags. Veterans Day isn't until Friday, but that did not stop those eager to doff their caps in honor of those who raised their right hands and served. ...
As downtown Delray Beach thrives, there are even more growth plans ahead
Development along Delray Beach’s West Atlantic Avenue has significantly lagged behind its thriving counterpart east of Swinton Avenue over the years, but the corridor is finally beginning to show signs of life. Following a handful of new projects, developers are planning a new three-story, 16,000-square-foot office and retail building at 625 W. Atlantic Ave., seven blocks west of Swinton ...
allaccess.com
'The KVJ Show' Signs Multiyear Extension For Mornings At WRMF/West Palm Beach
HUBBARD RADIO Hot AC WRMF/WEST PALM BEACH has inked a ‘multiyear’ contract extension with morning stars ‘THE KVJ SHOW.’ For 23 years KEVIN ROLSTON, VIRGINIA SINICKI and JASON PENNINGTON have been part of the SOUTH FLORIDA landscape, boasting a ‘Volunteer Army,’ a large group of local fans who volunteer throughout the year for various community projects, and along with their work with 'Little Smiles,' helping kids and families across SOUTH FLORIDA.
New Glimpse of Coral Springs’ Cornerstone Development Now Released
Artist renderings of Cornerstone and Site Plans. {City of Coral Springs}. Cornerstone developers offer a peak into the future multiuse development with recently released floor plans and artist renderings of the North and South Blocks. The city’s architectural review committee will discuss these plans further at their meeting on Wed.,...
WPBF News 25
Treasure Coast emergency management officials prepare for Subtropical Storm Nicole
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Emergency management officials on the Treasure Coast are beginning their preparations forSubtropical Storm Nicole. St. Lucie County officials had a meeting with other local agencies Monday afternoon to discuss their plans for the storm. The county’s emergency operations center will be going to a level...
Western communities in Palm Beach County preparing for flooding ahead of Nicole
On Monday, crews lowered canals and cleared out back trees and power lines in preparation for any impact that may come from the storm— flooding being the biggest concern.
nomadlawyer.org
West Palm Beach : Things To Do In West Palm Beach , Florida
When planning your next vacation to West Palm Beach, Florida, make sure to visit the local botanical gardens. One of the oldest and largest public gardens in the state, Mounts Botanical Garden features over two thousand different types of tropical plants from six continents. The garden is divided into several distinct sections, including the tropical fruit garden, the herb garden, and the citrus and palms garden. The garden also offers interpretive education and literature on the plants.
getnews.info
CASA Pilates is Revolutionizing the Pilates Industry
Pilates equipment experts offer unparalleled service and expertise for Pilates reformer buyers. PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – CASA Pilates is changing the way consumers and businesses are purchasing Pilates reformers and equipment. Previously, Pilates studios and individual Pilates enthusiasts used to buy equipment directly from international manufacturers. The recent increase in demand for high-quality home exercise equipment has prompted a shift in the industry as consumers were looking for comparisons between Pilates equipment brands. Starting as the first e-commerce business solely dedicated to Pilates reformers and equipment from multiple brands, CASA Pilates quickly became the hub for Pilates enthusiasts.
