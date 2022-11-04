Read full article on original website
Cowboy Block Party Tonight In Lake Charles Featuring L.A. ROXX
Another installment of the Cowboy Block Party is scheduled for tonight on the campus of McNeese State University. All season long on Friday nights before every home game for the Cowboys football team, they have been having a free concert at the grove. So far this season, The Chee Weez,...
Gordon Ramsay Steak Coming To The Lake Charles Area
World renown chef and television star Gordon Ramsay will be opening up one of his Gordon Ramsay Steak restaurants right here in Southwest Louisiana. He has teamed up with the Horseshoe Casino in Westlake and Lake Charles area to open up the eatery. The Horseshoe Casino is a Ceaser's property...
LOOK: Dinosaurs Have Taken Over the Prien Lake Mall Lake Charles
They haven't come back to reclaim their land, they're here as part of the Jurassic Empire. It's quoted to be the "most realistic Dinosaur Drive Thru Event in Louisiana". Because they had cars back in prehistoric days. They are all set up and roaming free behind a temporary chain fence at the Prien Lake Mall this weekend for you to bring the family and kids to and enjoy. You may think a chain link fence wouldn't stop a dinosaur, but have YOU ever seen one break through a fence? Except for Jurassic Park, ok, I stand corrected.
Things To Do In Lake Charles And SWLA This Weekend Nov. 4-6
We finally made it to the weekend and are ready to get out and do something fun. There is a ton of concerts, football games, events, and other stuff to choose from this week. Want to see a national country or rock artist, take in a McNeese football game, or just go check out a fun festival or event? We have put together a list of things going on in the Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana area this weekend for you to choose from. Here ya go.
Lake Charles & Sulphur Voters May Be Voting In A New Location
The November 8 Midterm Open Congressional Primary Election is just days away and some voters in Lake Charles and Sulphur may be voting in a different location. The Louisiana Secretary of State, Kyle Ardoin, sent out a reminder to voters today (Friday, Nov. 4, 2022) in SWLA that the following polling places have been relocated due to hurricane damage repairs, and new construction or returning to original polling places.
Welsh to Increase Traffic Fines for I-10 Violations
Motorists who drive along I-10 in South Louisiana had better mind their P's and Q's when they travel through the town of Welsh. That's because that Jefferson Davis Parish town is stepping up its traffic enforcement game and they're beefing up the cost you'll have to pay should you violate a traffic law along the Interstate.
Highway Safety Enforcement – Drivers Be On Your ‘A’ Game!
Drivers in SWLA will need to make an extra effort to abide by the rules of the road. Now is also a good time to make sure all your vehicle paperwork, license, insurance, and registrations are current and up to par too. Yes. This is something we should all do anyway, but here's another reason. Tuesday, Nov. 2, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) announced they plan to hire more deputies and add more units on the roadway to enforce traffic safety.
