Mason City, IA

kiwaradio.com

Send-Off Ceremony Held Sunday For Iowa Guard Soldiers Headed To Poland For A Year

Mason City, Iowa — About 160 Iowa National Guard soldiers have begun their year-long deployment to support U.S. and NATO operations in Poland. The soldiers are from the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company, based in Mason City with a detachment in Iowa City. Iowa National Guard Adjutant General Ben Corell addressed the soldiers during a send-off ceremony Sunday in Mason City.
MASON CITY, IA
mystar106.com

MASON CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

More Details About Mission Of Northwest Iowa Soldiers In Europe

Iowa — Around 160 soldiers from the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company are going to be sent to Europe. And 15-20 soldiers from the 2168th Transportation Company based in Sheldon are going along. The 1133rd soldiers are from Mason City and Iowa City. The 1133rd and the...
MASON CITY, IA
mystar106.com

Hinson, Mathis make final pitches during stops in Mason City

MASON CITY — Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson and her Democratic challenger Liz Mathis made their final weekend trips through the new 2nd District over the weekend, with each making stops in Mason City. In talking with KGLO News after the sendoff for the 1133rd Transportation Company on Sunday morning,...
MASON CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa losing millions in rental assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Surprised, confused and disappointed. That's the reaction from a Des Moines nonprofit group after learning Iowa is set to miss out on millions of dollars in pandemic rental assistance funding. IMPACT Community Action Partnership says it learned this week the state plans to return $89.4...
IOWA STATE
davenportlibrary.com

A Trusted Friend: The murder of Rose Gendler

22-year-old Rose Gendler left her part-time job at M. L. Parker Co. in downtown Davenport a little after 9:00 p.m. on December 21, 1932. She had worked a full day in the toy department and still had to catch the Bridge Line streetcar to Rock Island. She had an important dress fitting scheduled before heading home for the night.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Hail falls across eastern Iowa

Dreams have become reality for multiple local business owners in Marion. Judge finds landlord illegally withheld security deposits from Univ. of Iowa students. A judge called a Johnson County property manager "dishonest" in ruling he committed fraud against former tenants. Linn County nonprofit talks the benefits of gratitude. Updated: 11...
MARION, IA
KCJJ

University of Iowa Hospitals and clinics faces two new lawsuits

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics face two discrimination lawsuits; one from a former employee and one from a student. The Daily Iowan reported that Faith Sang is a Kenyan woman who worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner and alleges in her suit that she was subject to hostility, harassment, and discrimination.
IOWA CITY, IA
kiow.com

Operation Green Light Begins Monday

Area residents are being encouraged during the week of Veteran’s Day to show their support for those that have served and are serving in the military by illuminating their residence with a green light. Mary Lou Kleveland with the Winnebago County Veterans Affairs says this idea began last year in New York.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
KIMT

3 injured in 2-vehicle crash north of Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday north of Clear Lake. The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened just after 8 a.m. at 300th St. and Grouse Ave. Authorities said a vehicle driven by De Saun Smith, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, failed...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Weekend: Puppies, Wolves, And Ogres Oh My!

Alex Wilson of Catch Des Moines and Julie Kraft of the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance preview Iowa weekend events featuring puppies, wolves, and a lovable ogre! Powered by Mr. Electric Of Central Iowa. Click below to listen:
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Iowa DCI identifies officers involved in fatal Davenport shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Investigators have released the names of the officers/troopers involved in a fatal shooting that happened on October 30 following a vehicle and foot chase. Those officers/troopers involved are:. - Trooper Kenneth Voorhees-Iowa State Patrol. - Trooper Dwight Swartz-Iowa State Patrol. - Officer Brandon Askew-Davenport Police Department.
DAVENPORT, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Waverly To Open First of Its Kind Retail Space

Locals will be able to check out a new sort of retail space in Waverly very soon. Late last week, news came out that downtown Waverly will be opening a fun spot for local businesses to sell their products. It's called the Waverly Market and this new space looks like it will be similar to NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids.
WAVERLY, IA
KCRG.com

Vehicle catches fire in Fairfax accident

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 800 block of Eagle Drive. Responders arrived and discovered that the driver of a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas turned into a lot and struck an electrical box on the property, causing it to arc, which in turn caught the vehicle on fire.
FAIRFAX, IA
mystar106.com

Police arrest teen who made email threat to Mason City Community School District

MASON CITY — Mason City police say they’ve arrested a teen after a threat was made against the school district. Chief Jeff Brinkley says the Mason City Community School District on Saturday reported receiving email threats of violence overnight from an unidentified email account. By early Saturday evening, law enforcement was able to identify that the threats had originated from a local residence, and a short time later, interviewed a suspect in the case.
MASON CITY, IA

