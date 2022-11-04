Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Election Update from Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee
Yesterday concluded the 45-day period of early voting for the General Election. More than 30 percent of registered voted have already cast their ballots--over 70 percent of them voting in-person in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex. 87 percent of voters receiving an absentee ballot have returned them...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Update on Early Voting in Laramie County
With just one day remaining for early voting, 28 percent of Laramie County’s registered voters have already cast their ballots. As of Friday, Nov. 4, 9226 voters had cast their ballots in the atrium of the Laramie County Government Complex, while nearly 4000 voters (82 percent) have returned their absentee ballots.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Holiday Cheer Coming to the Event Center at Archer
Laramie County Events announces its annual Spirit of Giving campaign during the month of December featuring a free Breakfast with Santa, “Grown-ups Night Out” Christmas Dinner and a Movie, Indoor Drive-In Movie, Pet Drive, and Coat Drive. The first Christmas event to kick off the month will be...
