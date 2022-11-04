Napa parking lot to become Oxbow South: Hotel, housing, retail proposed for downtown

Read full article on original website
Police find gun during arrest of passed-out driver in BerkeleyThe Berkeley ScannerBerkeley, CA
Headlands Brewery is Open in LafayetteThomas SmithLafayette, CA
Lafayette Schools to Provide Free Covid-19 Test Kits Starting 11/14Thomas SmithLafayette, CA
Opinion: Cal at the crossroads -- Part IClay KallamBerkeley, CA
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin County movie theater closes, and housing might replace it
Marin County has lost another movie theater in Century Larkspur Landing, but city officials are eying the property as a potential residential redevelopment opportunity. Cinemark, the Texas-based parent company of the theater chain, confirmed this week that the four-screen venue at 500 Larkspur Landing Circle permanently closed at the end of its lease term in September. In an email, a company spokesperson said the closure is the "normal course of business and the result of the careful and ongoing review" of its theaters.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
The impact of short-term rentals in Napa County
Whitney Farris has been running a city of Napa vacation rental in a secluded area of Brown Street, about half a mile from downtown, since late 2019. A Napa native, Farris also owns three other short-term rentals — a term which generally applies to properties rented for fewer than 30 days — in Bodega Bay, Mount Shasta and Phoenix. She personally manages the two North Bay units, and a management company handles the two others.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County travel-planning firm Wine Routes partners with wine, food platform Grabbi
Santa Rosa-based Wine Routes, a travel planning platform geared to help customers find and set up Wine Country itineraries, has partnered with Grabbi, a San Francisco-based wine and food tech firm. “Our intent from day one was to help consumers find new wineries, and wines, enabling the everyday wine traveler...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
These California Wine Country tours go beyond the grave
Tourists visit a lot of places in the North Bay. But why stop at a cemetery?. “There are groups that are really fascinated by cemeteries,” said Rebecca Yerger, a Napa-based architectural historian and historic preservation consultant. “Cemeteries are more than a place of rest. They are parks with public art.”
sfbayview.com
Trouble selling Treasure Island and Yerba Buena Island condos
According to D6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, rumors of San Francisco’s death are greatly exaggerated. Housing is in trouble nationwide. Kick this up a notch in the City and County of San Francisco. The formerly popular city itself is in jeopardy. You can watch more of Dorsey’s Coffee at this...
Michelin-starred Bay Area restaurant to close its doors by the end of the year
When famed chef David Kinch announced that he planned to sell Manresa a few months back, there was widespread hope that the 3-Michelin-starred fine dining establishment might be able to live on under new management.
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood to Look at $40 Million High Diversion Organics Operating Facility
On Tuesday, the City of Brentwood could begin the first step in a multi-year process towards developing a high diversion organics operating facility. The city council will take up the item on Tuesday where they will be asked to approve a memorandum of understanding with Anergia Services to investigate the facility to assist the city meet requirements to the organic waste disposal as required with SB 1383.
Rainfall adds up to impressive totals across SF Bay Area
Heavy rain soaked the San Francisco Bay Area overnight.
hoodline.com
San Francisco Italian restaurant institution Original Joe’s will expand to the East Bay
An Italian restaurant institution in San Francisco is about to expand to the East Bay for the first time in the business's storied history. Original Joe’s will open a location in Walnut Creek, inside the space in the Broadway Plaza center formerly occupied by Stanford’s Restaurant at 1300 South Main Street. When it comes to the new venue, it was apparently love at first sight for sibling co-owners John and Elena Duggan. “The minute we walked in through the doors to look at it for the first time, we immediately thought, ‘Oh my God, this is going to be the new Joe’s,’” owner Elena Duggan told The Chronicle.
mendofever.com
State Drought Manager and Atmospheric River Expert Featured in Sonoma County Town Hall on November 10th
The following is a press release issued by Sonoma Water:. Jeanine Jones, drought manager for the California Department of Water Resources, and Julie Kalansky, a climate scientist from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography and an expert on atmospheric rivers, will be the featured speakers at the County of Sonoma’s drought town hall meeting in November.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Widening tech, biotech job cuts could jolt broader Bay Area economy: experts
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Bay Area tech and biotech companies have recently revealed plans to chop thousands of jobs, layoffs that raise the specter that these cutbacks might haunt the region’s broader economy. Facebook app owner Meta Platforms is the latest Bay Area tech company that’s thought to...
foodgressing.com
Lucca Delicatessen San Francisco – Top Sandwich Spot [Review]
Lucca Delicatessen is an old-school family-owned Italian American deli that has been around since 1929. The deli uses locally-sourced produce, homemade sauces, Italian-imported meat, and fresh ingredients to prepare some of the best sandwiches in the Bay Area. The #1 Italian Combo is one of the most popular sandwiches, topped...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Braces for Heavy Downpour
Many people across the Bay Area are preparing for another significant round of rain Monday. For some people that means worries about possible flooding, and for one specific flood-prone San Francisco neighborhood, the storm is giving them a chance to test new improvements meant to keep the water out. Residents...
luxury-houses.net
Beautiful Remodeled Home with An Spacious Floor Plan is Perfect for Entertaining in Alamo California Asking for $3.2 Million
1941 Parkmont Drive Home in Alamo, California for Sale. 1941 Parkmont Drive, Alamo, California is beautiful remodeled custom home features a resort-like backyard with pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, built-in fire pit, bocce court, expansive level grassy area to play, sport court location, producing vineyard, vegetable garden beds, & fruit trees. This Home in Alamo offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 3,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1941 Parkmont Drive, please contact Jill Fusari (Phone: 925-817-7818) at The Agency for full support and perfect service.
marinmagazine.com
Beware of Deadly Death Caps, One of the World’s Most Poisonous Mushrooms
The death cap and its cousin, the destroying angel, are names coined for two of the world’s most poisonous mushrooms — the Amanita Phalloides and the Amanita Ocreata. A serious concern for dog lovers and mushroom foragers, these mushrooms are prolific in Marin County, Northern California and beyond. The nonnative death cap is thought to have been brought to California’s Central Coast in the 1930s by Spaniards importing cork oaks for the early wine industry.
1 dead, 1 rescued from storm-whipped waves in Pacifica surf
PACIFICA -- A man drowned Tuesday in the churning waters off Pacifica's Linda Mar Beach and a second person was rescued as a potent storm front moved through the Bay Area.Pacifica police said officers and personnel from the North County Fire Authority responded to Linda Mar Beach on the report of a subject in the water and in distress at approximately 2:48 p.m.Arriving crews discovered a desperate rescue attempt by Good Samaritan beachgoers underway as they tried to help two men caught in the turbulent waters.The National Weather Service had issued a high surf advisory, warning of waves...
brentwoodnewsla.com
How Much Does it Cost to Cool “The One” Megamansion in Brentwood?: Brentwood Real Estate Report – November 7th 2022
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside. * How Much Does it Cost to Cool “The One” Megamansion in Brentwood?. * Local Properties for Sale and Rent in Your Neighborhood!. . Host – @juliet.lemar. . Sponsored by Mark Handler.
Man drowns at Bay Area beach Sunday, just 1 day before High Surf Advisory goes into effect
In Pacifica, an officer could be seen walking with a boogie board from the ocean after two people had to be rescued at Linda Mar Beach.
Wealthy Bay Area city reportedly hit by 'trend' of home burglaries
Jewelry, firearms and other valuables were allegedly stolen from 11 homes.
Here’s where you can get a free sandbag in Contra Costa County
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Rain is expected to hit across the Bay Area this weekend. Sandbags can be a helpful tool to help with flooding, especially for those in unincorporated Contra Costa County. Contra Costa County is giving away free sandbags at stations located in these cities. Ambrose: 3105 Willow Pass Road (Bay […]
