Napa, CA

Napa parking lot to become Oxbow South: Hotel, housing, retail proposed for downtown

By JENNIFER HUFFMAN NAPA VALLEY REGISTER
northbaybusinessjournal.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin County movie theater closes, and housing might replace it

Marin County has lost another movie theater in Century Larkspur Landing, but city officials are eying the property as a potential residential redevelopment opportunity. Cinemark, the Texas-based parent company of the theater chain, confirmed this week that the four-screen venue at 500 Larkspur Landing Circle permanently closed at the end of its lease term in September. In an email, a company spokesperson said the closure is the "normal course of business and the result of the careful and ongoing review" of its theaters.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

The impact of short-term rentals in Napa County

Whitney Farris has been running a city of Napa vacation rental in a secluded area of Brown Street, about half a mile from downtown, since late 2019. A Napa native, Farris also owns three other short-term rentals — a term which generally applies to properties rented for fewer than 30 days — in Bodega Bay, Mount Shasta and Phoenix. She personally manages the two North Bay units, and a management company handles the two others.
NAPA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

These California Wine Country tours go beyond the grave

Tourists visit a lot of places in the North Bay. But why stop at a cemetery?. “There are groups that are really fascinated by cemeteries,” said Rebecca Yerger, a Napa-based architectural historian and historic preservation consultant. “Cemeteries are more than a place of rest. They are parks with public art.”
NAPA COUNTY, CA
sfbayview.com

Trouble selling Treasure Island and Yerba Buena Island condos

According to D6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, rumors of San Francisco’s death are greatly exaggerated. Housing is in trouble nationwide. Kick this up a notch in the City and County of San Francisco. The formerly popular city itself is in jeopardy. You can watch more of Dorsey’s Coffee at this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood to Look at $40 Million High Diversion Organics Operating Facility

On Tuesday, the City of Brentwood could begin the first step in a multi-year process towards developing a high diversion organics operating facility. The city council will take up the item on Tuesday where they will be asked to approve a memorandum of understanding with Anergia Services to investigate the facility to assist the city meet requirements to the organic waste disposal as required with SB 1383.
BRENTWOOD, CA
hoodline.com

San Francisco Italian restaurant institution Original Joe’s will expand to the East Bay

An Italian restaurant institution in San Francisco is about to expand to the East Bay for the first time in the business's storied history. Original Joe’s will open a location in Walnut Creek, inside the space in the Broadway Plaza center formerly occupied by Stanford’s Restaurant at 1300 South Main Street. When it comes to the new venue, it was apparently love at first sight for sibling co-owners John and Elena Duggan. “The minute we walked in through the doors to look at it for the first time, we immediately thought, ‘Oh my God, this is going to be the new Joe’s,’” owner Elena Duggan told The Chronicle.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
mendofever.com

State Drought Manager and Atmospheric River Expert Featured in Sonoma County Town Hall on November 10th

The following is a press release issued by Sonoma Water:. Jeanine Jones, drought manager for the California Department of Water Resources, and Julie Kalansky, a climate scientist from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography and an expert on atmospheric rivers, will be the featured speakers at the County of Sonoma’s drought town hall meeting in November.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Widening tech, biotech job cuts could jolt broader Bay Area economy: experts

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Bay Area tech and biotech companies have recently revealed plans to chop thousands of jobs, layoffs that raise the specter that these cutbacks might haunt the region’s broader economy. Facebook app owner Meta Platforms is the latest Bay Area tech company that’s thought to...
foodgressing.com

Lucca Delicatessen San Francisco – Top Sandwich Spot [Review]

Lucca Delicatessen is an old-school family-owned Italian American deli that has been around since 1929. The deli uses locally-sourced produce, homemade sauces, Italian-imported meat, and fresh ingredients to prepare some of the best sandwiches in the Bay Area. The #1 Italian Combo is one of the most popular sandwiches, topped...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Braces for Heavy Downpour

Many people across the Bay Area are preparing for another significant round of rain Monday. For some people that means worries about possible flooding, and for one specific flood-prone San Francisco neighborhood, the storm is giving them a chance to test new improvements meant to keep the water out. Residents...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
luxury-houses.net

Beautiful Remodeled Home with An Spacious Floor Plan is Perfect for Entertaining in Alamo California Asking for $3.2 Million

1941 Parkmont Drive Home in Alamo, California for Sale. 1941 Parkmont Drive, Alamo, California is beautiful remodeled custom home features a resort-like backyard with pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, built-in fire pit, bocce court, expansive level grassy area to play, sport court location, producing vineyard, vegetable garden beds, & fruit trees. This Home in Alamo offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 3,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1941 Parkmont Drive, please contact Jill Fusari (Phone: 925-817-7818) at The Agency for full support and perfect service.
ALAMO, CA
marinmagazine.com

Beware of Deadly Death Caps, One of the World’s Most Poisonous Mushrooms

The death cap and its cousin, the destroying angel, are names coined for two of the world’s most poisonous mushrooms — the Amanita Phalloides and the Amanita Ocreata. A serious concern for dog lovers and mushroom foragers, these mushrooms are prolific in Marin County, Northern California and beyond. The nonnative death cap is thought to have been brought to California’s Central Coast in the 1930s by Spaniards importing cork oaks for the early wine industry.
CBS San Francisco

1 dead, 1 rescued from storm-whipped waves in Pacifica surf

PACIFICA -- A man drowned Tuesday in the churning waters off Pacifica's Linda Mar Beach and a second person was rescued as a potent storm front moved through the Bay Area.Pacifica police said officers and personnel from the North County Fire Authority responded to Linda Mar Beach on the report of a subject in the water and in distress at approximately 2:48 p.m.Arriving crews discovered a desperate rescue attempt by Good Samaritan beachgoers underway as they tried to help two men caught in the turbulent waters.The National Weather Service had issued a high surf advisory, warning of waves...
PACIFICA, CA

