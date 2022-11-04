Read full article on original website
This Carrot Cake Only Uses 2 Simple Ingredients and Takes Less than 10 Minutes to Make
When it comes to pumpkin spice flavor, I admit I was late to the party. I never understood the hype. This year, however, I made a concerted effort to give it a fair try and much to my surprise, I loved it. From the classic pumpkin spice latte to pumpkin spice pancakes at IHOP, it’s safe to say I went total pumpkin spice fanatic.
Homemade bread from sourdough starter
Yesterday, I wrote an article to tell you how I make a simple sourdough starter. Today, I wanted to share one of my favorite bread recipes that uses part of the starter. When I make homemade bread, I usually always brush my bread dough with an egg wash, or melted butter. For this specific bread recipe, I prefer to use the egg wash, but either works great. However, if you prefer a buttery crust, you'll want to use melted butter.
How to Make Pumpkin Pudding Cookies
The season for all things pumpkin starts earlier every year. And while pumpkin desserts such as pumpkin pie and pumpkin bread shine in the spotlight, what about cookies? It’s time to put pumpkin pudding cookies at the top of your fall baking list. Adding a packet of pumpkin spice...
Woman Swears Adding This to Your Toilet Tank Will Keep the Bowl Fresh and Clean
What an easy hack for a great smelling bathroom!
4 One-Pot Recipes You Can Cook On Sunday And Eat All Week For Weight Loss
This article has been updated since its initial 10/21/21 publish date to include more recipes and information. For some, cooking is an exciting opportunity to try out new recipes and make healthy eating fun. For others, however, cooking can be stressful and time consuming while also making a mess of the kitchen and creating extensive cleanup with a variety of pots and pans. In order to make cooking more appealing to those living busy, fast paced lives, we gathered four recipes that require very little prep and only one pot in order to streamline your time in the kitchen. These meals are packed with ample protein, healthy carbs and fat, catering to weight loss without compromising flavor. Feeling uninspired by your current menu? We’ve got you covered.
Martha Stewart's Tip For Making The Best Thanksgiving Stuffing
Thanksgiving is a time for gathering, giving thanks, and gobbling up as much delicious food as we can stomach. No Thanksgiving is complete without a turkey, but for many people, the side dishes are the main event. According to Newsweek, Americans choose stuffing as their number-one side dish for the annual feast.
Pumpkin Pie Rice Krispies Treats
A fun Thanksgiving treat, these Pumpkin Pie Rice Krispies Treats are a fun, kid-friendly dessert that are not only cute, but flavorful and a cute addition to your dessert table!. A FUN PUMPKIN RICE KRISPIES RECIPE. I absolutely love Rice Krispies Treats! I love to play around with them and...
Chicken And Stuffing Casserole
For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
Keto-Friendly Pumpkin Cheesecake: Recipes Worth Cooking
This Keto-Friendly Pumpkin Cheesecake recipe delivers a low-carb and perfectly smooth dessert that is great for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and many more events. This pumpkin cheesecake takes 1 hour to prepare and 1 hour to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish
Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
Chocolate chip cannoli dip, popular anytime especially during the holidays
The holidays are just around the corner which means it is almost time to break out the special recipe books and start thinking about all the delicious desserts that you can make. Being Italian, I had the wonderful opportunity of getting to try so many different types of recipes from family and friends. One of my personal favorites, is a chocolate chip cannoli dip. It is a sweet treat that is just perfect for the holidays, or any get together.
White Chocolate Meringue Piecrust
Marshmallowy Italian meringue is baked until firm, dry, and crisp and then brushed with melted white chocolate, adding delicate sweetness while also creating a barrier that helps prevent this crust from getting soggy once the filling is added. Even though the crust is baked in a deep-dish pie plate, it holds the same amount of filling as a standard pie plate due to the extra-thick, pillowy crust. Pipe leftover meringue into small kisses to use as a crunchy garnish on finished pies. While the crust can be made up to 2 days in advance, add the filling and chill just until set and then serve immediately to prevent the crust from softening too much in the humidity of the refrigerator. If the temperature of your oven can only go as low as 250°F, bake the piecrust for 1 hour, removing meringue kisses when dry and no longer sticky, after 35 to 40 minutes. Turn the oven off, and let piecrust cool completely in oven until crisp, at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours.
Jennifer Garner Made Mini Pumpkin Loaves That Are "Impossible to Mess Up"
We love Jennifer Garner's #PretendCookingShow series on Instagram, and the newest edition showcases an incredibly delicious dessert just in time for gift giving. In a new Instagram reel sponsored by KitchenAid, Garner shares her favorite recipe for pumpkin bread. She likes to give out gifts at the beginning of the holiday season, and these mini pumpkin loaves are perfect for just that. Garner says one of the "best things you can do is to bake people you love a little something."
Quick Raspberry Cream Pies (15-Minute Recipe)
This is probably the perfect dessert – vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, grain-free…simply amazing! You will get delicious raspberry cream pies just in 15-20 minutes! Surprise your kids with these mini tasty raspberries cream pies – they will love them – they are healthy and tasty!. Servings 12...
Baileys Chocolate Mousse (10-Minutes Recipe)
This quick Baileys chocolate mousse recipe is so chocolaty and delicious and guess what – it will take you just 10 MINUTES to make it!. 16 oz soft tofu (GMO-free) 1 cup dark chocolate chips, melted (you can also use vegan chocolate) 1/3 cup Baileys Irish cream liqueur (you...
How To Make Cream Cheese
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. What do bagels, carrot cake, and cheesecake all have in common? Cream cheese! That rich, creamy, fresh cheese is the backbone of recipes enjoyed morning, noon, and night. Would you believe me if I told you that you can make cream cheese at home? It’s true and it only takes four ingredients and a bit of time — much of it hands-off!
Apple Pie Shortbread Bars
The best of apple crumble, apple pie, and dessert bars all in one. When it comes to apple desserts there are so many wonderful ways to make these fruits into really satisfying treats. From apple crumble to classic apple pie they are all delicious. There’s no apple dessert I’d turn down! But, these apple pie shortbread bars are a fun take on these classics, with a shortbread base that resembles a pie crust and a delectable crumble topping. It’s the best of both worlds in one bar.
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for movie night snacks
Is there anything better than movie night? Feet up, film chosen, food on tray. Ordering something in is often the way to go on such occasions, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Cooking a dish or two for a sofa session takes some planning, true, but a takeout is not the only way to spend a night in. Here are some of my movie-night favourites, dialled right up.
How to Make 4-Ingredient Chocolate Dump Cake
There are quite a few desserts that start with a box of chocolate cake mix, and this chocolate dump cake is no different. The best part about this super rich cake is that it doesn’t require much effort. There’s no cracking eggs and measuring out sugar and baking powder and shortening. You simply layer your ingredients into a cake pan, give everything a quick stir, and bake until set.
