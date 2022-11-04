Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Daily
Sooners in NFL: Baker Mayfield throws 2 touchdown passes in 2nd half of Panthers' loss to Bengals
Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield started the second-half for the Carolina Panthers (2-7) in their 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) on Sunday. Mayfield hadn’t played in two weeks after P.J. Walker took over the starting job for Carolina, but Walker was benched Sunday after the Panthers were shut out in the first half and faced a 35-0 halftime deficit — the largest in franchise history.
Kareem Hunt overcome with emotion before Bengals game; Josh Allen’s elbow being evaluated: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio -- Kareem Hunt came to tears during the national anthem before the Browns’ 32-13 Monday night victory over the Bengals, not knowing if it was his last game with this hometown team. “Definitely it was mixed emotions,” Hunt said Monday. “I love Cleveland. I’m from the city...
Former Patriots: Browns say Jacoby Brissett will lose starting QB job next month
Jacoby Brissett has done an admirable job keeping things duct-taped together so far this season amid the Cleveland Browns’ rocky 3-5 start. But that apparently won’t play a factor in the team’s quarterback situation next month when Deshaun Watson is set to return from his 11-game suspension following dozens of sexual misconduct allegations.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/6: Teller Needs Help, AFC North Games, and Whither Twitter?
Today I want to continue to talk about Browns fans and their Internet communities. Yesterday, I wrote about the OBR forums, which I still think are the best way to talk about the team and are very important to the OBR and me personally. But I’m totally biased. Today...
Saints Sign a RB Among Tuesday Moves
New Orleans adds some backfield depth in Tuesday signing.
Lamar Jackson makes young fan's day with huge surprise
Landon Berry, who suffers from a heart condition, got the surprise of a lifetime when his idol, Lamar Jackson, visited him and his family before the Ravens' win on Monday.
With trade deadline passed, Kareem Hunt seeks opportunities to help Browns win down the stretch
Running back Kareem Hunt, who asked for a trade in training camp, was not traded last Tuesday prior to the deadline and so he’ll finish the season with the Browns.
25 years ago 'The Reign Man' came to Cleveland: Shawn Kemp and the Cavs
On Sept. 25, 1997, the Cavaliers made what might have been the biggest roster acquisition in the franchise's history when all-star forward Shawn Kemp came to Cleveland as part of a three-team trade. Kemp was a 27-year-old five-time all-star with the Seattle SuperSonics, who was named second-team All-NBA three straight seasons from 1993-94 to 1995-96. He had finished in the top-10 in the league in rebounds for three consecutive seasons. ...
What is the timeline for Deshaun Watson’s return to the team, and how will the Browns handle it? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In this week’s Hey, Mary Kay! I answer questions about Deshaun Watson, Kareem Hunt, and more. Hey, Mary Kay: What is the timeline for Deshaun Watson’s return to the team, and how will the Browns handle it? — Sean N., Chicago, Ill. Hey, Sean:...
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solves
Down 35–0 at halftime, it was clear that the Panthers needed to do something different. In went Baker Mayfield, and things got a tiny bit better. They won the second half 21–7.
