Transactions Increase JARS Cannabis’ Retail Footprint to Service 290,000+ Cannabis Customers across 25+ Locations in the U.S. DETROIT — JARS Cannabis, a privately held, multi-state operating cannabis brand and retailer, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Euflora LLC, a premier collective of boutique recreational marijuana dispensaries in Colorado. Adding one cultivation center and greenhouse, along with 6 recreational storefronts to its portfolio, the completion of the transaction will increase JARS’ retail operations to include a total of 26 storefronts across three states and solidify its positioning as a leading purveyor of affordable and accessible cannabis products in the nation’s second and third largest cannabis markets.

COLORADO STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO