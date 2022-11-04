Read full article on original website
Pure Sunfarms First Licensed Producer to Adopt Hang Dry at Scale
Innovative Process Designed to Deliver Enhanced Consumer Experience. DELTA, British Columbia — Pure Sunfarms, a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF), announces the company’s transition to hang dry, a process adapted from the legacy market that helps protect the natural bud structure of the company’s beloved BC bud, contributing to an enhanced consumer experience. Pure Sunfarms is the first licensed producer to adopt hang dry processes at scale.
JARS Cannabis to Acquire Euflora, Expanding Retail Footprint in Colorado
Transactions Increase JARS Cannabis’ Retail Footprint to Service 290,000+ Cannabis Customers across 25+ Locations in the U.S. DETROIT — JARS Cannabis, a privately held, multi-state operating cannabis brand and retailer, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Euflora LLC, a premier collective of boutique recreational marijuana dispensaries in Colorado. Adding one cultivation center and greenhouse, along with 6 recreational storefronts to its portfolio, the completion of the transaction will increase JARS’ retail operations to include a total of 26 storefronts across three states and solidify its positioning as a leading purveyor of affordable and accessible cannabis products in the nation’s second and third largest cannabis markets.
Fernway Announces the Expansion of Their Recycling Program
The top cannabis vape brand in Massachusetts has expanded their recycling program and now offers the first vape recycling program in the state’s cannabis market. NORTHAMPTON, Mass. — Fernway, the #1 cannabis vape brand in Massachusetts, has announced its complete lineup of vape products is now recyclable. This includes their bestselling half-gram cartridges, full-gram cartridges, and Traveler all-in-one vapes. Customers can participate in the Fernway Recycling Program by depositing their finished Fernway vapes in branded Recycling Dropboxes installed in dozens of dispensaries across the state.
New in Arizona Cannabis: Shorties Launches Strain-Specific .35 gram Pre-Rolls
PHOENIX — As cannabis rituals rapidly evolve in the age of legalization, Shorties meets the shifting landscape with a .35 gram premium, strain-specific pre-rolls that invite cannabis enthusiasts to savor whole joints in fun, brisk sessions. With Shorties, the days of tapping out half-smoked spliffs, trying later to relight the scorched tips and then drawing on burnt, bitter flower are over.
Exclusive Brands Announces new Product Launches for Neno’s Naturals CBD
ANN ARBOR, MI — via NewMediaWire – Exclusive Brands (“Exclusive Brands” or “Exclusive”), Michigan’s premier, vertically integrated cannabis company composed of state-of-the-art retail locations, a processing and manufacturing facility, and licensed grow operations, as well as Michigan’s home to a breadth of iconic cannabis brands, announced today the addition of two new products to Neno’s Naturals’ extensive product line of tinctures, gummies, capsules and topicals.
Irwin Naturals THC Products to be Available In Mississippi Dispensaries
LOS ANGELES — Irwin Naturals Inc. (CSE: IWIN) (OTC: IWINF) (FRA: 97X) (“Irwin” or the “Company”) announced today a licensing and supply agreement with Mockingbird Cannabis, LLC (“Mockingbird Cannabis”) to produce and distribute Irwin Naturals THC products in Mississippi. Klee Irwin, CEO of...
