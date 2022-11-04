ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Trail Blazers at Phoenix Suns odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root
 4 days ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (5-2) open a 6-game road trip Friday with the first of 2 games against the Phoenix Suns (6-1). Tip-off from Footprint Center is at 10 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Trail Blazers vs. Suns odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Blazers are coming off a 111-106 home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday, covering the 5.5-point spread. They are 2-0 on the road but have lost 2 of their last 3 games.

The Suns’ only loss this season was a 113-110 overtime defeat at the Blazers Oct. 21. They have won 5 games in a row, all by at least 9 points.

Trail Blazers at Suns odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:30 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Trail Blazers +410 (bet $100 to win $410) | Suns -600 (bet $600 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Trail Blazers +10.5 (-101) | Suns -10.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 219.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Trail Blazers at Suns key injuries

Trail Blazers

  • G Damian Lillard (calf) out
  • G Gary Payton II (reconditioning) out
  • G Anfernee Simons (foot) questionable
  • F Trendon Watford (hip) doubtful

Suns

  • C Deandre Ayton (ankle) probable
  • F Torrey Craig (heel) probable
  • F Jae Crowder (not with team) out
  • G Cameron Payne (foot) questionable
  • F Ish Wainwright (personal reasons) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Trail Blazers at Suns picks and predictions

Prediction

Suns 122, Blazers 110

The Blazers had Lillard, who scored 41 in the 2-point overtime win, in their win over Phoenix earlier in the season. He’s out Friday.

Phoenix has rattled off 5 straight wins since that loss, and only their 9-point win over the Minnesota Timberwolves was by fewer than 13 points.

The Suns (-600) are playing great right now and should beat a shorthanded Blazers squad at home. However, the price isn’t worth having any action on the moneyline. PASS.

The Suns have covered the spread in all 5 games in their current win streak. Their average margin of victory in their last 5 games is 16.6 points.

The Blazers are 6-1 ATS this season.

However, with no Lillard and with the Suns basically at full strength, they should pull away as they have in their last few games.

BET SUNS -10.5 (-120).

Each of the Suns’ last 4 games has had more than 221 total points and they’ve averaged 124.5 points per game in that stretch.

Four games this season for Portland have had more than 221 points.

If the Suns keep up their offensive pace and hit 120, even in somewhat of a blowout, they can still hit the Over.

Bet OVER 219.5 (-108).

