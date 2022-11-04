ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 20

Puglover
3d ago

Standardized testing is necessary to determine how a child is learning the basics he/she will need in life. Dems want it abolished because it is much easier to influence/indoctrinate children who have fallen behind in education.

Reply(8)
3
Trump4prisonow
3d ago

I have a question, why won't the nazi debate josh, is it because Josh Shapiro is Jewish, or because he's terrified, even John Fetterman debated the television con man and John Fetterman had a stroke in May. must be because Democrats aren't afraid.

Reply
2
Related
WGAL

Election results: Pennsylvania governor

WGAL News 8 is your home for updated Pennsylvania election results - on air and online. Check back frequently for the latest midterm election results. On this page, we have vote totals for Pennsylvania's gubernatorial race between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano, including an interactive map showing how the state is voting and a look at the national balance of power for governors. If you don't see the interactive maps and balance of power breakdowns, go to this page.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

At stake in Pennsylvania governor race: Abortion, presidency

They are vying to succeed Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who is constitutionally barred from seeking a third term. Voters electing a new governor of Pennsylvania will choose between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano, with the future of abortion rights on the line, as well as management of the 2024 presidential election in a swing state that is often decisive.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Power balance in Congress on ballot for Pennsylvania voters

Pennsylvania's delegation has been redistricted twice in recent years and the state has lost one seat in Congress this year because of its anemic population growth. Three races among Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation have taken shape as some of the closer contests in the country this year as voters decide whether to shift majority control in the U.S. House from Democrats to Republicans.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

A judge did not change Pennsylvania’s ballot deadline for the 2022 election

Absentee and mail ballots must be returned to county election offices by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Some false claims are spreading on social media. This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

What is Pennsylvania voting for?

Election Day has arrived in Pennsylvania. Polls are open and will remain so until 8 p.m. In Pennsylvania, voters will be voting for the following:. Half of the state senators – those in even-numbered districts. All state House representatives. Where will candidates be?. On Election night, Pennsylvania's candidates will...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Pennsylvania counties must provide provisional ballots for voters who submitted undated ballot envelopes

All Voting is Local Pennsylvania sent a letter Monday night to elections officials in 10 counties across the state urging them to allow voters who submitted undated ballot envelopes to cast provisional ballots. The Pennsylvania Department of State has issued guidance instructing county elections offices to provide a provisional ballot at a polling place if a voter needs to correct the mistake of not dating or incorrectly dating the outer envelope of their mail-in or absentee ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

How disputes over vote certification could play out in Pennsylvania counties after 2022 election

Undated mail ballots, Philadelphia’s counting process could underlie objections and court challenges in the weeks after Election Day. This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Former Pa. governors ask candidates Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro to accept results of Nov. 8 election

Former Govs. Tom Ridge, Mark Schweiker, Ed Rendell, and Tom Corbett said the state’s election process will be “open and transparent.”. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Pennsylvania’s four living former...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

How to track your ballot in Pennsylvania

(WHTM) – If you’re among the more than one million Pennsylvanians who requested a mail-in ballot, you may have questions about when your vote is received and counted. Of the 1.3 million ballots sent by the Department of State, there have been more than one million returned, according to data released on November 4. Approximately […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

As midterms near, clergy in Pennsylvania and other states preach politics and civics lessons

“God is greater than parties. If we catch some of that spirit, perhaps we can begin to heal the deep divisions that beset our nation and our world.”. Across America, faith leaders have squeezed in some final messages about the midterm elections during their worship services this weekend. Some passionately took stands on divisive issues such as immigration and abortion; others pleaded for an easing of the political polarization fracturing their communities and their nation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Senate needs to give Pennsylvanians a gift ban

It’s November. The time to think about gift giving, to make lists and budgets and plans. This year, what if we focused on drawing a line in the sand when it comes to gifts? Let’s stop the sleigh when it comes to Harrisburg’s elected officials. This year,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy