Is it Illegal to Put Leaves in Your Trash in Rochester?
The leaves are falling... EVERYWHERE! The other day I looked in our backyard and I couldn't see the grass, it was just all leaves. We do have a big tree in the back but still, it was kind of crazy to see. If you're working on raking all of those leaves up, where will you dispose of them? Are we allowed to put leaves in the trash in Olmsted County?
Enjoy Amazing Christmas Lights While On A Carriage Ride In Wisconsin
It's almost the most wonderful time of the year, and here is a wonderful event to add to the magic - a carriage ride to view the Rotary Lights in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, which is only about an hour from Rochester, Minnesota. Enjoy 3 Million Christmas Lights at the Rotary Lights...
5 Wonderful Rochester Airbnbs Perfect for a Romantic Getaway
Five Airbnbs In Rochester, Minnesota for That Quick Romantic Getaway. You'd love to get out of town and go back to when it was just you two and weekends were long and luxurious (even if you didn't know it at the time). But being far away from the kids makes you uncomfortable, especially around the holidays, so how 'bout you stay in town and still get away?
We Now Know When Rochester’s New Homeless Center is Opening
A building in Rochester, Minnesota that many visited when it was a pawn shop is opening up soon as a new day center for the homeless. And on Friday, November 11th, you can get a sneak peek!. Community Invited to Get a Sneak Peek of The Landing MN's New Day...
Here’s How To Register to Ring Bells in Southeast Minnesota
Get your loose change out of those couch cushions and throw them in your car because you are going to need them in Rochester, Minnesota starting on Friday. The Ringing for The Salvation Army Is Going To Start in Rochester, Minnesota on Friday. One of my favorite memories with my...
Young SE Minnesota Hunter Airlifted After Fall from Tree Stand
Nelson, WI (KROC-AM News)- A young hunter from Wabasha was airlifted from a Wisconsin property he was hunting at after he fell from his tree stand over the weekend. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the property east of Wabasha shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday. A news release indicates 16-year-old Garret Pavelka told first responders he fell about 20 feet after a limb he was holding while climbing into the stand broke off of the tree.
Nurse in Wisconsin Now Facing Charges For Amputating Man’s Foot
This is one of the most horrifically strange stories you've likely heard, especially when you check out what the nurse was allegedly going to do with the foot she amputated!. It's not every day you read about someone cutting off someone else's foot-- on purpose, and without their permission. And by a nurse, no less. But that's what allegedly happened at a senior living facility over in Spring Valley, Wisconsin (which is about an hour and a half northeast of Rochester.)
Busy Southeast Rochester Road Reopens
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A road construction project for a busy road in rural southeast Rochester has come to an end. Olmsted County Public Works announced Monday that County Rd. 1 Reconstruction project has finished. The road closed on June 27 to allow for resurfacing work, shoulder widening along with the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of County Roads 1 and 101.
Olmsted County Sheriff: Here’s Where You Should Stop for Stoplights
'There's A Chance You're Not Stopping At Stop Lights Correctly. UPDATE: This weekend I was out shopping all over Rochester, and on 4 separate occasions I couldn't make it thru the green light because the people in front of me were so far from the stop line most of us couldn't get thru in time. I thought it might be time for a refresher.
RPD: $6,000 in Property Stolen in Rochester Residential Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a costly residential burglary reported in a northwest Rochester neighborhood Monday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Zumbro Dr. Northwest shortly before 11 p.m. Monday. A 31-year-old man reported leaving the home around 9:30 p.m. and returning over an hour later to find someone had forced open a side door on the home’s garage.
Trial Starts Monday for Major Rochester Drug Bust
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A trial starts Monday for a Rochester man who was at the center of a large drug bust last year. 25-year-old Dahir Omar Dahir entered not guilty pleas last June to charges stemming from a February 2021 traffic stop in which Rochester police seized nearly 6,000 suspected Oxycodone pills valued at an estimated $180,000. The charges say he was stopped for speeding on Elton Hills Dr.
Rochester Man Charged for Shooting, Drug Arrest
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Rochester man, who was arrested after a shooting and drug discovery over the weekend. Bail for 28-year-old Demonterious Jackson was set at $100,000 Monday. He was charged with felony firearm possession and 2nd-degree drug possession. The criminal...
RPD: Three Kids Asleep in Home of Rochester Shooting, Drug Arrest
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing potential charges related to a shooting and a drug discovery that occurred in a residence with three sleeping children over the weekend. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of 1st St....
Temporarily Closed Sign Now Up at Favorite Store in Rochester
One of the saddest sights in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin just popped up in Rochester, Minnesota on North Broadway. The reason why it is sad is that it means that the freezing cold winter is just around the corner. A True Sign That Winter Is Coming Just Showed Up...
Rochester, MN 2022 General Election Races and Results
The 2022 Rochester, MN city general elections are on Tuesday, November 8. The results of the 2022 election for Rochester Mayor, School Board, City Council, Olmsted County, State Senate (Rochester) and State House (Rochester) races will be posted below as they come in on election night. Interviews with the school board and mayoral candidates are also included below.
Guilty Plea From Rochester Man Who Fired Gun Near His Daughter
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has worked out a plea agreement to settle charges stemming from a shooting that occurred in May of last year. 34-year-old Cleary Grubb has entered guilty pleas to a gross misdemeanor charge for transferring a weapon to an ineligible person and a misdemeanor count of carrying a pistol wall under the influence of alcohol. He was originally charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and child endangerment.
Rochester Man Caught With Thousands of Oxy Pills Pleads Guilty
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man's trial was canceled this morning when he entered into a plea agreement in a case involving a major drug bust last year. Jury selection for 26-year-old Dahir Dahir’s trial was scheduled to begin this morning at the Olmsted Courthouse. Instead, he admitted to a third-degree drug possession charge. In exchange, prosecutors have agreed to drop a first-degree drug charge. He was originally charged with two counts of first-degree drug sales.
Last Chance to See this in the Sky in Rochester for 3 Years
Plenty of amazing things happen in our skies with shooting stars, constellations, and being able to see planets if we're lucky. But one event that's going to happen in Rochester, MN (and across the country) will be the last chance we get to see this for another 3 years. Remember...
Pine Island Woman Injured in Southeast Rochester Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman was injured in a crash in southeast Rochester Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Subaru was traveling north on 40th Ave SE and a Saturn was traveling east on Highway 14 when the vehicles collided at the intersection just before 9:30 p.m.
New Restaurant Opening In Town About 20 Minutes From Rochester
Some big changes are happening in Southeast Minnesota for a few small towns not far from Rochester, Minnesota. Sadly, one business is closing by the end of 2022. It's not all sad news though because when that door closes for a final time, a new business will be getting closer to opening.
