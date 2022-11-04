Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soy, corn sag on worries about demand from China; USDA data ahead
CHICAGO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures declined on Monday, retreating after rising to a six-week high, on fears about export demand after top buyer China denied it was considering easing its zero-COVID policy. Traders were also adjusting positions ahead of monthly supply/demand reports due at mid-week from the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat rises on U.S. winter crop concerns; soybeans firm
SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Tuesday as supply concerns underpinned the market with the condition of the U.S. winter crop remaining at the lowest for this time of year in decades. Soybeans edged higher, while corn eased as traders adjusted positions ahead of monthly...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago futures ease as U.S. data awaited, China demand assessed
* Market eyes USDA's monthly supply-demand report for direction * China demand doubts hang over soybean market * Wheat market eyes Black Sea supplies, U.S. crop rating bounce (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures eased on Tuesday in cautious trading ahead of widely followed U.S. government crop forecasts and as investors assessed demand risks in China, the top soy importer. The wheat market was also grappling with Black Sea supply prospects as talks continued over prolonging a sea corridor from Ukraine. A firm dollar and political uncertainty in the United States, as voters cast ballots in midterm elections, also curbed grain futures. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.9% at $8.38 a bushel by 1200 GMT. CBOT soybeans were 0.4% lower at $14.45 a bushel, easing further from a six-week top struck on Friday. Corn also fell 0.4% to $6.73-1/4 a bushel. Traders are adjusting positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Nov. 9 supply and demand forecasts. The average of estimates for the U.S. corn and soybean yield among analysts surveyed by Reuters were unchanged from the USDA's October figures. Investors will also be watching for revisions to the USDA's world wheat projections given adverse weather ahead of harvests in Argentina and Australia, along with mixed signs about Black Sea flows. Ukraine's grain exports so far in the 2022/23 season are down 30.7% from a year ago, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday, illustrating how exports through the United Nations-backed shipping lane have only partly made up for disruption related to Russia's invasion. "We are still far from seeing any kind of return to normality," Commerzbank analysts said in a note. "It is still unclear whether (Ukrainian) grains exports will be able to continue." Worries about COVID-19 restrictions in China weighed on soybeans and other commodity markets including crude oil. Grain markets were also digesting weekly USDA crop progress figures. The data showed corn and soybean harvesting was winding down, while winter wheat conditions improved but were still the lowest for this time of year in records dating to the late 1980s. Prices at 1300 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 838.00 -7.75 -0.92 770.75 8.73 CBOT corn 673.25 -2.50 -0.37 593.25 13.49 CBOT soy 1445.00 -5.25 -0.36 1339.25 7.90 Paris wheat 335.50 -0.50 -0.15 276.75 21.23 Paris maize 329.00 -2.25 -0.68 226.00 45.58 Paris rape 640.00 -8.75 -1.35 754.00 -15.12 WTI crude oil 91.24 -0.55 -0.60 75.21 21.31 Euro/dlr 1.00 0.00 -0.27 1.1368 -12.10 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Rashmi Aich and Paul Simao)
Agriculture Online
U.S. farm exports rise 14% to record high
Boosted by large increases in most sales categories, U.S. farm exports mushroomed to a record $196.4 billion in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, according to newly released Commerce Department data. Sales were 14% higher than the previous mark of $172.7 billion, set one year ago in fiscal 2021.
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 2-4 cents, corn down 2-3 cents, soy steady-down 2 cents
CHICAGO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 2 to 4 cents per bushel. * Wheat seen lower for the third...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans drop after rally, China's pandemic restrictions weigh
SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans futures slid on Monday, dropping from last session's six-week high, after China denied it was considering easing its zero COVID-19 policy. Wheat eased, falling for three out of four sessions, while corn dropped to its lowest in two weeks. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active...
Agriculture Online
Russian wheat stable as Moscow sticks to Black Sea grain deal
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices finished last week steady after volatile trade inside the week as Moscow suspended participation in the Black Sea deal allowing Ukrainian shipments and then came back to it, analysts said on Monday. President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday reserved Russia's right to withdraw again from the agreement that allows Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea, after ending four days of non-cooperation with the deal. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports were at $312 a tonne free on board (FOB) on Friday evening, unchanged from a week earlier, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia's grain exports rose to 1.0 million tonnes last week from 910,000 tonnes a week earlier, the Sovecon consultancy said, citing port data. "The lack of grain railcars remains a big problem for exports, and demand for trucks is extremely high, especially for the Black Earth – Rostov/Azov route," Sovecon said, adding that infrastructure bottlenecks would be limiting the pace of Russian exports in the near term. Farmers have already planted winter grains on 17.3 million hectares, compared with 18.1 million hectares around the same date a year ago, the consultancy said. Overall weather conditions remain fine for development of the winter crops, though Russia's southern regions are a bit dry, Sovecon added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,775 rbls/t +175 rbls wheat, European part ($209.1) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 20,975 rbls/t -475 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 74,175 rbls/t +500 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 30,150 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,350/t +$30 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,230/t +$40 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $762.7/t -$27.7 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Nov. 3: All grains: Wheat Barley Corn Sunseeds Crop, mln tonnes 151.0 106.4 24.8 6.6 10.9 Crop, as of same 120.8 78.8 19.0 11.7 15.0 date in 2021 Yield, 3.33 3.59 3.09 5.75 1.80 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.74 2.81 2.38 5.15 1.62 date in 2021 Harvested area, 45.3 29.6 8.0 1.2 6.1 mln hectares Harvested area, 44.1 28.1 8.0 2.3 9.3 as of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish detailed harvesting data for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. ($1 = 61.1000 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Olga Popova Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-COP27: We're on a highway to climate hell, U.N. boss says
UAE, host of 2023 talks, says will keep producing fossil fuel. (Adds quote from Al Gore, paragraph 8) SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres told countries gathered at the start of the COP27 summit in Egypt on Monday they face a stark choice: work together now to cut emissions or condemn future generations to climate catastrophe.
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hog futures rally on bargain buying; cattle firm
CHICAGO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures jumped nearly 5% on Monday on bargain buying after the benchmark December contract on Friday dipped to its lowest in nearly three weeks, traders said. CME December hogs settled up 4.075 cents at 87.050 cents per lb, surging in...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-China's October soybean imports slide to lowest in eight years
BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's imports of soybeans fell 19% in October from a year earlier to 4.14 million tonnes, customs data showed on Monday, hitting their lowest for any month since 2014, after buyers cut purchases amid high global prices and poor crush margins. Imports by the world's...
Agriculture Online
China Oct soybean imports down 19% y/y to 4.14 mln T - Reuters calculations
BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in October fell 19% from a year earlier to 4.14 million tonnes, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data released on Monday, as it curbed purchases amid high global prices and poor crush margins. Soybean imports by the world's top buyer...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Taiwan to invest 10 mln euros towards chip production in Lithuania
VILNIUS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan, the world's biggest supplier of semiconductors, will invest more than 10 million euros ($9.98 million) towards chip production in Lithuania, the head of the Taiwanese representative office in Vilnius said on Monday. Taiwan's Industrial Technology and Research Institute will cooperate with Lithuania's electronics manufacturer...
Agriculture Online
Indonesia to import up to 350,000 tonnes of soybeans -trade minister
JAKARTA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia will import up to 350,000 tonnes of soybeans to ensure affordable supplies for the country's domestic tofu makers amid rising food prices, Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan said on Monday. Soybean products are an important source of protein for many Indonesian households and local producers...
Agriculture Online
Brazil's Raizen to sell second-generation ethanol to Shell
SAO PAULO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Raizen SA said on Monday it has agreed to sell second-generation ethanol (E2G) produced from sugarcane biomass to Shell until 2037, under a program that includes building five new E2G plants. Raizen, a joint venture between Shell and Cosan SA ,...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine grain exports down 30.7% so far in 2022/23
KYIV, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 14.3 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down 30.7% from the 20.6 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. Grain exports have slumped since Russia invaded Ukraine...
Agriculture Online
Argentina's reserves under pressure again after soy export bonanza ends
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Argentine central bank's already depleted reserves are coming under renewed pressure, as grains exports from the South American nation have stalled following a soybean sales bonanza and a drought that is hitting wheat and corn. The country's central bank sold some $150 million...
Agriculture Online
Turkey started local currency gas trade with Russia -energy minister
ISTANBUL, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Turkey's natural gas purchases from Russia have started to be paid partially in roubles, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Tuesday. In an interview with broadcaster TRT Haber, Donmez said that in the coming months the share of local currency payments in energy trade with Russia will increase. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)
airlive.net
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine 2022/23 winter grain sowing 90% complete, says ministry
KYIV, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine 2022/23 winter grain sowing was 90% complete at 4.3 million hectares as of Nov. 7, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. The acreage included 3.6 million hectares of winter wheat, accounting for 91% of the expected area, the ministry's data showed. Farmers have also...
Agriculture Online
Argentina's farmers notch sales of more than 70% of soybean crop
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers sold as of last week about 72% of the current soybean harvest, government data showed on Tuesday, a key crop especially important since it helps generate much-needed hard currency for the country's cash-strapped government. During the same time last season, farmers sold...
