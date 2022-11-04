ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

iredellfreenews.com

Miracle on Main returning to Mooresville for eight weeks

158 On Main — a popular craft cocktail bar in Downtown Mooresville — is preparing to once again transform into Miracle on Main, a holiday-themed, pop-up bar, for eight spirit-packed weeks. Miracle on Main will deck its halls and spread holiday cheer from November 17 to January 14,...
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Troutman Council approves Scouts’ pet pantry project

The Troutman Town Council unanimously approved a community pet pantry project to assist community members struggling to afford pet foods in these difficult economic times. The pet pantry be placed next to the Blessing Box at Town Hall,. Juliette Girl Scouts Layla Sudol and Sophie Maher are creating the pet...
TROUTMAN, NC
iredellfreenews.com

SFD Hazmat Response Team takes first place in statewide competition

Members of the Statesville Fire Department Hazardous Materials Response Team competed in the N.C. Association of Hazardous Materials Responders Hazmat Challenge this summer. Coached by Assistant Chief Kyle Bell, team members Captain Eddy Harpe, Captain Matt Thompson, Captain Danny Fisher and Firefighter Travis Akins took first place in the competition against eight other teams.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

City of Statesville offices to close in observance of Veterans Day

City of Statesville offices will be closed on Friday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day. There will be no garbage collection on this day. The revised schedule for November 7 – November 11 is:. ♦ Residential routes: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday routes will operate on a regular schedule....
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Rescue Ranch to host Outdoor Explorers Day on November 11

Rescue Ranch will host its Outdoor Explorers Day on Friday, November 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Throughout the day, families can enjoy the barnyard animal ambassadors, animal ambassador presentations, outdoor games, and the Waffle Chick food truck. In addition, guests will have access to the Ranch’s 10,000-square-foot inclusive...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Statesville Police Department honors Citizens Academy graduates

The Statesville Police Department completed its 15th Citizens Academy with a graduation ceremony and dinner at the Statesville Civic Center on November 3. Participants in the class met for eight consecutive weeks and learned about various units of the department including criminal investigations, forensics, patrol, community services, records and communications, crime analysis, traffic, K-9, Special Response Team, and administration.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Statesville Fire Department to conduct live burn training on November 10

The Statesville Fire Department will conduct a live burn training exercise on Thursday, November 10, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 203 Island Ford Road, just off Taylorsville Highway. “This type of training is invaluable to the continued mission of the Fire Department in maintaining proficiency in the mitigation...
STATESVILLE, NC
mynews13.com

Truck drivers still in demand in North Carolina and nationwide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North American commercial truck drivers are still in high demand due to a shortage, impacting the ability to get goods, merchandise and other items shipped around the country. What You Need To Know. The American Trucking Associations says the country needs 80,000 drivers. A Charlotte-area commercial...
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Carl Joe Fletcher

Joe Fletcher, 90, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on December 5, 1931, in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, the son of Carl and Pauline Fletcher. Mr. Fletcher was a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio,...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Mooresville nonprofit helping families in need

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Across the U.S. and right here in the Charlotte area, thousands of people are struggling to make ends meet every day. One in seven people lives below the poverty line. One in five students in Iredell County lives in poverty and one in three students in Mooresville schools lives in poverty. The Christian Mission, a nonprofit in Mooresville, is working to make a difference for people in need.
MOORESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

‘Heavy fire’ erupts at home on Cotton Grove Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A home in Lexington was significantly damaged in a fire Friday evening, according to the Lexington Fire Department. At about 6 p.m. Friday, firefighters responded to a house fire on Cotton Grove Road in Lexington. At the scene, crews found a single-family home covered in heavy smoke with visible heavy fire, […]
LEXINGTON, NC
newsnationnow.com

Pat Harrigan’s family ‘out to the four winds’ after shooting

(NewsNation) — A shooting at the Hickory, North Carolina home of Republican congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents is under investigation. Harrigan’s parents were watching Harrigan’s young children, ages 3 and 5, when a bullet shattered their laundry room window the night of Oct. 18. No one was physically injured.
HICKORY, NC
charlottesmartypants.com

“Light the Knights” adding ice skating, tubing and more to Christmas festival

The Charlotte Knights already knew how to turn their Trust Field into a beautiful holiday winter land, which they have done the past two years. Now they are upping the level of fun! This year’s “Light the Knights” festival in the picturesque Uptown baseball stadium will feature a snow tubing slope in left field, and regulation sized ice rink on the field, where the will also now serve food and beverages.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Concord Police charge man with robbing three local businesses

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department has charged a person responsible for three recent armed robberies of local businesses. According to police, Bradley Austin Barbee, 33, of Concord, has been charged with three counts of robbery w/ a dangerous weapon. Police say that on Sunday November 6, 2022,...
CONCORD, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

West Charlotte SWAT Standoff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After 8 hours, a SWAT standoff in West Charlotte has ended. It happened at a home on Credenza Road, near Elderly Road. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call around 4 am. Police found the suspect barricaded inside a home with a weapon. After 8 hours...
CHARLOTTE, NC

