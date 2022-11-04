Read full article on original website
Gaston County Salvation Army creates ‘one-stop’ resource center for people in need
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gaston County Salvation Army aims to provide a new center for people in the area to get help with a range of needs, from food and housing to mental health assistance. The program, called “One Stop,” is literally designed to be a one-stop shop for...
iredellfreenews.com
Miracle on Main returning to Mooresville for eight weeks
158 On Main — a popular craft cocktail bar in Downtown Mooresville — is preparing to once again transform into Miracle on Main, a holiday-themed, pop-up bar, for eight spirit-packed weeks. Miracle on Main will deck its halls and spread holiday cheer from November 17 to January 14,...
iredellfreenews.com
Troutman Council approves Scouts’ pet pantry project
The Troutman Town Council unanimously approved a community pet pantry project to assist community members struggling to afford pet foods in these difficult economic times. The pet pantry be placed next to the Blessing Box at Town Hall,. Juliette Girl Scouts Layla Sudol and Sophie Maher are creating the pet...
iredellfreenews.com
SFD Hazmat Response Team takes first place in statewide competition
Members of the Statesville Fire Department Hazardous Materials Response Team competed in the N.C. Association of Hazardous Materials Responders Hazmat Challenge this summer. Coached by Assistant Chief Kyle Bell, team members Captain Eddy Harpe, Captain Matt Thompson, Captain Danny Fisher and Firefighter Travis Akins took first place in the competition against eight other teams.
Josh's Farmers Market facing issues trying to relocate after being forced to close
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — For the past 30 years, Josh's Famers Market has been a staple in Mooresville, but that tradition is now being tainted with changes forcing the farmer's market to relocate to a permanent location due to a town ordinance. Owner Josh Graham said the business first began...
iredellfreenews.com
City of Statesville offices to close in observance of Veterans Day
City of Statesville offices will be closed on Friday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day. There will be no garbage collection on this day. The revised schedule for November 7 – November 11 is:. ♦ Residential routes: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday routes will operate on a regular schedule....
iredellfreenews.com
Rescue Ranch to host Outdoor Explorers Day on November 11
Rescue Ranch will host its Outdoor Explorers Day on Friday, November 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Throughout the day, families can enjoy the barnyard animal ambassadors, animal ambassador presentations, outdoor games, and the Waffle Chick food truck. In addition, guests will have access to the Ranch’s 10,000-square-foot inclusive...
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville Police Department honors Citizens Academy graduates
The Statesville Police Department completed its 15th Citizens Academy with a graduation ceremony and dinner at the Statesville Civic Center on November 3. Participants in the class met for eight consecutive weeks and learned about various units of the department including criminal investigations, forensics, patrol, community services, records and communications, crime analysis, traffic, K-9, Special Response Team, and administration.
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville Fire Department to conduct live burn training on November 10
The Statesville Fire Department will conduct a live burn training exercise on Thursday, November 10, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 203 Island Ford Road, just off Taylorsville Highway. “This type of training is invaluable to the continued mission of the Fire Department in maintaining proficiency in the mitigation...
mynews13.com
Truck drivers still in demand in North Carolina and nationwide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North American commercial truck drivers are still in high demand due to a shortage, impacting the ability to get goods, merchandise and other items shipped around the country. What You Need To Know. The American Trucking Associations says the country needs 80,000 drivers. A Charlotte-area commercial...
iredellfreenews.com
Carl Joe Fletcher
Joe Fletcher, 90, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on December 5, 1931, in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, the son of Carl and Pauline Fletcher. Mr. Fletcher was a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio,...
Mooresville nonprofit helping families in need
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Across the U.S. and right here in the Charlotte area, thousands of people are struggling to make ends meet every day. One in seven people lives below the poverty line. One in five students in Iredell County lives in poverty and one in three students in Mooresville schools lives in poverty. The Christian Mission, a nonprofit in Mooresville, is working to make a difference for people in need.
‘Heavy fire’ erupts at home on Cotton Grove Road in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A home in Lexington was significantly damaged in a fire Friday evening, according to the Lexington Fire Department. At about 6 p.m. Friday, firefighters responded to a house fire on Cotton Grove Road in Lexington. At the scene, crews found a single-family home covered in heavy smoke with visible heavy fire, […]
newsnationnow.com
Pat Harrigan’s family ‘out to the four winds’ after shooting
(NewsNation) — A shooting at the Hickory, North Carolina home of Republican congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents is under investigation. Harrigan’s parents were watching Harrigan’s young children, ages 3 and 5, when a bullet shattered their laundry room window the night of Oct. 18. No one was physically injured.
Wanted: Men held Denver bank teller at gunpoint, told customers to lie on the floor
Two suspects who robbed a bank with customers inside and held a teller at gunpoint are being sought, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said.
charlottesmartypants.com
“Light the Knights” adding ice skating, tubing and more to Christmas festival
The Charlotte Knights already knew how to turn their Trust Field into a beautiful holiday winter land, which they have done the past two years. Now they are upping the level of fun! This year’s “Light the Knights” festival in the picturesque Uptown baseball stadium will feature a snow tubing slope in left field, and regulation sized ice rink on the field, where the will also now serve food and beverages.
Oakboro K-9 wins national contest to help fund department
OAKBORO, N.C. — A very good boy just won a national contest. Joker, a K-9 for the Oakboro Police Department, just took home a grand prize. He won $2,500 from Aftermath Services, which provides crime scene and trauma clean up. A total of 50 other K-9s from across the...
Deadly head-on crash shuts down Catawba County road, troopers say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A deadly crash shut down a Catawba County road Tuesday morning and troopers are investigating its cause. Around 6 a.m., the North Carolina State Highway Patrol went to Robinson Road, south of Shuford Road. The area is near the Catawba Country Club. Troopers told Channel...
WBTV
Concord Police charge man with robbing three local businesses
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department has charged a person responsible for three recent armed robberies of local businesses. According to police, Bradley Austin Barbee, 33, of Concord, has been charged with three counts of robbery w/ a dangerous weapon. Police say that on Sunday November 6, 2022,...
wccbcharlotte.com
West Charlotte SWAT Standoff
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After 8 hours, a SWAT standoff in West Charlotte has ended. It happened at a home on Credenza Road, near Elderly Road. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call around 4 am. Police found the suspect barricaded inside a home with a weapon. After 8 hours...
