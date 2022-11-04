Read full article on original website
Related
How to Sign-Up for Toys for Tots in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois
You've probably heard of Toys for Tots, But do you know how to sign up and get on the distribution list?. Marine Corps Toys For Tots Serves over 5000 children in four counties in the Tri-State area and it’s time to do it again in 2022. While there are a number of distribution partners that help Toys For Tots reach all of the kids in need in our area, there are two main distributions that are open to the general public in the city of Dubuque.
Asbury Powerball Player Misses Winning Billions By One Number
Someone purchased a Powerball ticket in Asbury, Iowa, with five winning numbers but came within just one number of winning the $1.9 billion jackpot. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that a Powerball ticket purchased at Casey's General Store in Asbury matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball. Unfortunately, they won't be a newly minted billionaire, but reports indicate the Asbury, Iowa ticket will make someone $100,000 richer.
Help Assure Tri-State Kids Have Food in Their Bellies This Christmas
Many children in Dubuque and the larger Tri-State area rely on preschool/school lunch programs in order to get one of their few meals a day. When kids go on their annual winter break, those two weeks put an added strain on parents to make sure they have something in their bellies.
Dubuque to DC 2023 Honor Flight is Scheduled for Departure
Since 2014, hundreds of Dubuque area veterans have made the memorable pilgrimage to visit the national memorials. Veterans of World War II, the Korean Conflict, and the Vietnam War are welcome and encouraged to apply for the trips. The cost of a trip is $700 per person. However, area veterans...
Make A Big Difference By Serving On A Dubuque County Board
With Election Day upon us this Tuesday, there's likely to be a sense of relief, fatigue, and perhaps joy should your favorite candidate(s) emerge victorious. Although much of the mainstream media primarily focuses on Federal offices from the President, Senate, and Congress, the adage that "all politics is local" still rings true.
G.I.T. Improv Brings Laughs, Family Friendly Comedy to Dubuque
Improvisational comedy looks easy. You might think to yourself that you could do it, perhaps if you've watched an episode or two of Curb Your Enthusiasm, or the ever-popular Whose Line is it Anyway? But just watching G.I.T. Improv perform at the Bell Tower Theater this past Saturday night, I could tell I wouldn't be able to keep up.
Operation Christmas Child Sends Cheer Across Globe From The Midwest
I like to volunteer and give back when I'm able to in my local community. In that regard, I also like exposing my kids to acts of service and kindness we can do right here in the Tri-States; some even have an impact globally. This holiday season, and every year around this time, our local Cornerstone Church in Cascade becomes all hustle and bustle with gifts and giving during our annual shoe box packing party for operation Christmas Child, and my family always attends.
Holiday Tours Return to Mathias Ham Historic Site This Year
For me, the holidays are about traditions. Whether it's a trip to Grandma's house, a trek to a local tree farm to pick out the perfect Christmas tree, or simply hanging lights and decorations around the house. These are just a few of the must-do holiday traditions. And now another tradition returns for 2022.
Peek Inside: An Enormous, $2 Million Galena Mansion on 13+ Acres
I went down a Zillow rabbit-hole once again, eyeing homes I could never dream of affording. Thankfully, looks are free... and you have to see this immaculate Galena mansion!. Located at 200 Sioux Court in Galena, not far from the downtown shopping district, this mansion has everything: 13+ rolling acres, expansive grounds, privacy, and scenic beauty of one of the most attractive towns in all of Illinois! This house is relatively secluded, tucked away amidst trees and pastures you have to see to believe!
City of Dubuque Offering Free Rides to the Polls
It doesn't matter what political party you are registered under. In fact, you don't need a political party at all. If you are a registered voter, do your part and VOTE:. If you live in Dubuque and you're worried about how to get to the polls next Tuesday, November 8th, The Julee, Dubuque’s public transportation system, is offering free bus rides for voters on Election Day. The Jule’s fixed-route service and on-demand service will provide free “Ride to Vote” rides during hours of operation from 6:15 a.m. until 6:45 p.m.
Longtime Dubuque, IA High School Principal retiring
According to a Dubuque Community School release, a longtime school principal is retiring. Long-time Hempstead High School Principal Lee Kolker announced Friday, November 4th, his plans to retire at the conclusion of the current 2022-2023 school year. Kolker has dedicated his 30-plus-year career to the school, serving as its principal for 15 years after first serving as a math teacher and later as assistant principal.
Fly Dubuque’s Affordable New Airline Direct to Orlando for $59 Each Way
Put your seats in the upright position and fasten your seat belts. Dubuque is flying to Orlando, Florida, with Avelo Airlines!. Avelo Airlines announced Dubuque, Iowa (DBQ) as the newest city to join its network with exclusive nonstop service to Orlando International Airport (MCO). Avelo Airlines provides affordable, convenient, and...
Support Kids, Adults with Special Needs via Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen
When it comes to supporting local non-profits, there might not be an easier and more impactful program than Kwik Care. Kwik Care has helped raise both funds and awareness for local nonprofits. Each month, Kwik Stop and Dairy Queen help collect donations for a different organization. Donations can be made easily by requesting your total purchase at any of those businesses (including at the gas pumps at Kwik Stop) be rounded up to the nearest dollar.
17 Years of Service Leads to Beloved Principal’s Retirement
People often recall educators who made a profound difference in developing their intellect and character. Similarly, people are called to their vocation and leave a legacy throughout their careers. After 17 years of service to Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque, including nine years as the principal of Resurrection Elementary,...
Champagne & Chocolates… And Sting Rays!
Yes, you read that right. Champagne and Chocolates returns to the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium to provide a night of elegant relaxation and shopping fun for adults; all amongst the amazing animals and displays that only Dubuque's River Museum can provide. Sip some bubbly while you browse the many unique speailty and gift items perfect for filling out your families stockings!
An Acclaimed Comedy Group is Coming to Dubuque for One Night Only
In exhausting and unpredictable times, it's great to be able to laugh. Comedy and humor are like live performances and theater: essential to the human experience. Dubuque's Bell Tower Theater clearly believes that to be the case yet again as they are primed to welcome back an act that's been making a stop in Dubuque nearly every year since 2005!
Dubuque Manufacturer to Close: 85 Jobs Eliminated
According to our news partner KWWL, Georgia-Pacific will be closing its Dubuque facility at the end of the year. The plant is located at 2150 Kerper Boulevard. It's one of two locations the company has in Iowa, along with a gypsum operation in Fort Dodge. The company last month also...
Thousands Bask in the Glow of Galena’s Annual Halloween Parade
Saturday evening was another picture-perfect Halloween parade on Main St. in historic Galena, Illinois. The 43rd annual event is undoubtedly one of the longest-running and most popular Halloween parades in the Tri-States, if not the entire U.S., with thousands of young and old packing onto just a half-mile stretch of Main Street.
What Kind of Home Does $25,000 Buy You in Dubuque, Iowa?
That's not a typo where we forgot a zero. You can buy a home in Dubuque, Iowa, for $25k. As a result of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates as part of its stated effort to tame inflation, mortgage rates have skyrocketed to levels not seen for nearly a decade.
Battle For Solar; Wisconsin Looks To Iowa In Current Court Case
Wisconsin solar advocates are asking regulators to take a look at Iowa as an example while they consider the latest issues over solar arrays and projects, and how they are financed in the state. The Wisconsin Public Service Commission is considering two petitions which seek authorization for third-party owned solar...
Y105
Dubuque, IA
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT
Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://y105music.com
Comments / 0