Anne Arundel County, MD

thecampuscurrent.com

Students undecided on choice for governor

Students said in October they plan to vote for governor but don’t have a favorite candidate. In an informal Campus Current poll of 50 students on the Arnold campus, 56% said they plan to vote and 44% said they do not. But only 18% said they know which candidate they will vote for.
ARNOLD, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Opinion: It’s time to end one-party rule in Montgomery County

In Tuesday’s general election in Montgomery County, folks assume all the Democrats will win. Here’s a surprise: over the years Republicans have been elected all over the county – in Chevy Chase, Kensington, Laytonsville and other communities where the races are “nonpartisan.”. About 25 years ago,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore officials, community leaders urge support for Question H to make Baltimore Police Department a city agency after 162 years of state control

Elected officials and community leaders are calling on Baltimore residents to vote “yes” Tuesday on ballot Question H, which asks whether or not to “establish a Baltimore City Police Department.”. The measure is not about creating a new police department, as might be implied by its wording,...
BALTIMORE, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Boy Shot on 7th Street Northwest in D.C.

Police said medics took a boy to the hospital after someone armed with two guns shot him in Northwest D.C. on Nov. 4, 2022. Boy Shot on 7th Street Northwest in D.C. Police said medics took a boy to the hospital after someone armed with two guns shot him in Northwest D.C. on Nov. 4, 2022.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore man pleads guilty to storming U.S. Capitol, interfering with police during Jan. 6 insurrection

BALTIMORE -  A Baltimore man pleaded guilty Friday to felony charges for his role in the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.The breach of the Capitol disrupted a joint session of U.S. Congress and the meeting to address the count electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.Narayana Rheiner, 41, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Rheiner was part of a mob illegally massed on the Upper West Plaza of the Capitol.According to court documents, law enforcement officers at...
BALTIMORE, MD
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Alexandria Auction House to Offer Estate of Colin Powell

The Collection of the late General Colin L. Powell comes to auction Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. The Potomack Company auction house in Alexandria will host an in-person and online preview beginning Thursday, Nov. 3. The family is donating 100 percent of proceeds to America’s Promise Alliance, formerly chaired...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Wbaltv.com

I-Team previews recommendations reached by Baltimore Squeegee Collaborative

The Baltimore mayor's Squeegee Collaborative wrapped up its work on creating a comprehensive approach to eradicating the problem across the city. The 11 News I-Team on Thursday exclusively spoke with members of the collaborative who discussed what the public can expect to happen next. For many squeegee workers, their days...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Police escort Carroll County Republican leader from polling place

The vice chairwoman of the Carroll County Republican Central Committee had to be escorted away from a polling place in Westminster, according to a report. According to the Carroll County Times, Katherine Adelaide was removed after a conversation with election judges. Adelaide wanted to know why there wasn't a chalk line on the ground at the Westminster Senior Center to show where it was legal for candidates and supporters to electioneer.
severnaparkvoice.com

Severna Park Resident Honored With Naval Academy Award

Chartwell resident Doug Crowder had to interrupt a budget meeting at the Pentagon where three of the Navy’s top officials at the time were convening. The day was September 11, 2001. Crowder, then a Navy captain who had already been selected to receive his first star, had just watched...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegee kids 'blackmailing the city' and getting paid

Mayor Brandon Scott claims he has a solution to the squeegee kid problem, a solution he will release after the election. One aspect that has been heard, squeegee kids will come up with their own “code of conduct,” and receive a guaranteed income. Sean Kennedy, with the Maryland...
BALTIMORE, MD
92.7 The Block

Welcome To QuickSilva Way: Baltimore City Honors DJ QuickSilva With Street Renaming [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

  Welcome to QuickSilva Way! Congratulations are in order for our very own DJ QuickSilva as the City of Baltimore honors him and renames the street he grew up on as QuickSilva Way! The 1600 block of Shadyside Road in Northeast Baltimore was home to Quick for many years and now he is being recognized […] The post Welcome To QuickSilva Way: Baltimore City Honors DJ QuickSilva With Street Renaming [PHOTOS + VIDEO] appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
Outsider.com

Owl Slashes Washington Woman Twice Amid Rise in Unprovoked Attacks

Hansville, Washington, resident Kirsten Mathisen knows the importance of daily exercise and time spent in the great outdoors. So, every day, she ventures into the woods near her home for a walk and a dose of nature. Recently, however, these typically tranquil excursions turned into nightmare scenarios when she suffered not one but two unprovoked owl attacks.
HANSVILLE, WA

