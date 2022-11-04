BALTIMORE - A Baltimore man pleaded guilty Friday to felony charges for his role in the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.The breach of the Capitol disrupted a joint session of U.S. Congress and the meeting to address the count electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.Narayana Rheiner, 41, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Rheiner was part of a mob illegally massed on the Upper West Plaza of the Capitol.According to court documents, law enforcement officers at...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO