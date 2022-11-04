Read full article on original website
Related
thecampuscurrent.com
Students undecided on choice for governor
Students said in October they plan to vote for governor but don’t have a favorite candidate. In an informal Campus Current poll of 50 students on the Arnold campus, 56% said they plan to vote and 44% said they do not. But only 18% said they know which candidate they will vote for.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore attorney calls adjusted pension decision 'premature and unethical'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Council is poised to vote on a measure Monday that would speed up their pension eligibility from 12 years to eight years, if ballot measure Question K is passed by voters. The Question K measure would establish a two-term limit for mayor, council...
Hogan gets hero’s send-off at business group lunch — but national ratings aren’t so favorable
The governor's victory tour includes a stop before one of his favorite organizations. The post Hogan gets hero’s send-off at business group lunch — but national ratings aren’t so favorable appeared first on Maryland Matters.
'Folks want change': Early voting wraps up ahead of historic election Tuesday
Some key races we’ll be watching in just a few days are the race for governor between Democratic candidate Wes Moore and Republican candidate Dan Cox.
bethesdamagazine.com
Opinion: It’s time to end one-party rule in Montgomery County
In Tuesday’s general election in Montgomery County, folks assume all the Democrats will win. Here’s a surprise: over the years Republicans have been elected all over the county – in Chevy Chase, Kensington, Laytonsville and other communities where the races are “nonpartisan.”. About 25 years ago,...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore officials, community leaders urge support for Question H to make Baltimore Police Department a city agency after 162 years of state control
Elected officials and community leaders are calling on Baltimore residents to vote “yes” Tuesday on ballot Question H, which asks whether or not to “establish a Baltimore City Police Department.”. The measure is not about creating a new police department, as might be implied by its wording,...
dcnewsnow.com
Boy Shot on 7th Street Northwest in D.C.
Police said medics took a boy to the hospital after someone armed with two guns shot him in Northwest D.C. on Nov. 4, 2022. Boy Shot on 7th Street Northwest in D.C. Police said medics took a boy to the hospital after someone armed with two guns shot him in Northwest D.C. on Nov. 4, 2022.
Baltimore man pleads guilty to storming U.S. Capitol, interfering with police during Jan. 6 insurrection
BALTIMORE - A Baltimore man pleaded guilty Friday to felony charges for his role in the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.The breach of the Capitol disrupted a joint session of U.S. Congress and the meeting to address the count electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.Narayana Rheiner, 41, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Rheiner was part of a mob illegally massed on the Upper West Plaza of the Capitol.According to court documents, law enforcement officers at...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City FOP calls adjusted pension requirement 'egregious privileged class move'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — While the City of Baltimore extended the Fire & Police Pension System from a 20-year retirement plan to a 25-year one, a Baltimore City Council committee advanced a bill on Thursday to allow city elected officials to receive pension after eight years, rather than 12 years.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Alexandria Auction House to Offer Estate of Colin Powell
The Collection of the late General Colin L. Powell comes to auction Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. The Potomack Company auction house in Alexandria will host an in-person and online preview beginning Thursday, Nov. 3. The family is donating 100 percent of proceeds to America’s Promise Alliance, formerly chaired...
Washington City Paper
Side Hustle: A Well-Paid D.C. Government Employee Has Been Running A Private Business That Intersects Directly With Her Day Job
This story was supported by a grant from Spotlight DC—Capital City Fund for Investigative Journalism. Elizabeth Anderson can be a big help if you run a small business in D.C. Her company, Cadogan & Associates, specializes in helping new firms get off the ground, particularly if they’re looking to...
Wbaltv.com
I-Team previews recommendations reached by Baltimore Squeegee Collaborative
The Baltimore mayor's Squeegee Collaborative wrapped up its work on creating a comprehensive approach to eradicating the problem across the city. The 11 News I-Team on Thursday exclusively spoke with members of the collaborative who discussed what the public can expect to happen next. For many squeegee workers, their days...
WBAL Radio
Police escort Carroll County Republican leader from polling place
The vice chairwoman of the Carroll County Republican Central Committee had to be escorted away from a polling place in Westminster, according to a report. According to the Carroll County Times, Katherine Adelaide was removed after a conversation with election judges. Adelaide wanted to know why there wasn't a chalk line on the ground at the Westminster Senior Center to show where it was legal for candidates and supporters to electioneer.
severnaparkvoice.com
Severna Park Resident Honored With Naval Academy Award
Chartwell resident Doug Crowder had to interrupt a budget meeting at the Pentagon where three of the Navy’s top officials at the time were convening. The day was September 11, 2001. Crowder, then a Navy captain who had already been selected to receive his first star, had just watched...
'They’re not criminals': Roca Baltimore expanding into Essex
Baltimore County is partnering with Roca Baltimore to bring a youth violence prevention program to Essex.
Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball drawing
There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.
foxbaltimore.com
Squeegee kids 'blackmailing the city' and getting paid
Mayor Brandon Scott claims he has a solution to the squeegee kid problem, a solution he will release after the election. One aspect that has been heard, squeegee kids will come up with their own “code of conduct,” and receive a guaranteed income. Sean Kennedy, with the Maryland...
Welcome To QuickSilva Way: Baltimore City Honors DJ QuickSilva With Street Renaming [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Welcome to QuickSilva Way! Congratulations are in order for our very own DJ QuickSilva as the City of Baltimore honors him and renames the street he grew up on as QuickSilva Way! The 1600 block of Shadyside Road in Northeast Baltimore was home to Quick for many years and now he is being recognized […] The post Welcome To QuickSilva Way: Baltimore City Honors DJ QuickSilva With Street Renaming [PHOTOS + VIDEO] appeared first on 92 Q.
Educators 'physically and emotionally tired' as false school shooting calls surge
In August 2012, a sophomore student disassembled a shotgun at home, brought it to school in his backpack, reassembled it in the bathroom at lunch, and opened fire, injuring a classmate in the cafeteria. It was the first day at school at Perry Hall High School in Baltimore County, Maryland.
Owl Slashes Washington Woman Twice Amid Rise in Unprovoked Attacks
Hansville, Washington, resident Kirsten Mathisen knows the importance of daily exercise and time spent in the great outdoors. So, every day, she ventures into the woods near her home for a walk and a dose of nature. Recently, however, these typically tranquil excursions turned into nightmare scenarios when she suffered not one but two unprovoked owl attacks.
Comments / 3