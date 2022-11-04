ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

bethesdamagazine.com

Opinion: It’s time to end one-party rule in Montgomery County

In Tuesday’s general election in Montgomery County, folks assume all the Democrats will win. Here’s a surprise: over the years Republicans have been elected all over the county – in Chevy Chase, Kensington, Laytonsville and other communities where the races are “nonpartisan.”. About 25 years ago,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore officials, community leaders urge support for Question H to make Baltimore Police Department a city agency after 162 years of state control

Elected officials and community leaders are calling on Baltimore residents to vote “yes” Tuesday on ballot Question H, which asks whether or not to “establish a Baltimore City Police Department.”. The measure is not about creating a new police department, as might be implied by its wording,...
BALTIMORE, MD
cnsmaryland.org

Twelve Maryland school board candidates have faced tax liens

This story has been updated to include a tax lien filed against Grace Rivera-Oven, a Montgomery County Board of Education candidate in District 1 and her husband, Mark J. Oven. That $106,676.10 lien from 2016 was satisfied last year. At least 12 of Maryland’s 155 school board candidates have had...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore officials expected to release plan on long-running issue of squeegee workers

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City is working on changing its approach on how to deal with the long- running issue of squeegee workers on street corners. Baltimore's "Squeegee Collaborative" is expected to release its report next week.The Mayor's Office confirms some of the recommendations include enforcement zones with worker and driver accountability, a code of conduct for self- regulation and guaranteed income to get some workers off the streets.Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, on Friday, refused to talk about the report or the long- running issue of squeegee workers."When I release the Squeegee Collaborative is when I'll talk about the Squeegee Collaborative," Mayor...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

One man dead after officer shoots him in West Baltimore, commissioner says

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore police officer has shot and killed a man in West Baltimore, according to Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison.The man had been armed with a knife and was assaulting a female on the ground near the intersection of North Fulton Avenue and West Lafayette Avenue around 3:40 p.m., Harrison said.The officer had been sent to the intersection to investigate a report of an armed person and reacted to the sight of the man holding the female at knifepoint, Harrison said. The officer shouted a warning at the man and then shot him, Harrison said.An ambulance took a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Taneytown police chief resigns after personnel matter

TANEYTOWN, Md. — The mayor of Taneytown announced Thursday he accepted the police chief's resignation. Chief Jason Etzler resigned effective 6 p.m. Wednesday after he had been on administrative leave due to an "intra-departmental personnel matter." City officials did not elaborate. Mayor Bradley Wantz said in a statement that...
TANEYTOWN, MD
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Calvert County, MD

Visit the smallest county in the state of Maryland and experience a relaxing yet exciting escape at Calvert County. With its charming atmosphere, beautiful natural environment, and booming industries, it is no surprise that Calvert County is also called the Jewel of the Chesapeake. Many may not know that Calvert...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Maryland voters turn out for the last day of early voting

BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Early voting in Maryland wrapped up Thursday evening, and hundreds of voters turned up at the polls across Prince George’s County. Election officials said the turnout within the past 7 days was low, but that was mainly due to the various voting options Maryland offers. Many people showed up […]
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Controversy With Proposed Carter Farm Development In Centreville

CENTREVILLE, Md. - The hottest topic around Centerville in Queen Anne's County is a proposed development on the Carter Farm. If approved by the town, the development could bring in around 126 new residential homes. The development is also called an 'agrihood". It will incorporate residential homes with agricultural land...
CENTREVILLE, MD

