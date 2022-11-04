Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Political Profile: Al Larson, Candidate For Maryland State Senate District 27
DUNKIRK, Md. — In the upcoming midterm elections, a crowded field of candidates has emerged to run for the District 27 State Senate seat once held by the late Senator Thomas V. Miller Jr. While this seat has traditionally been a Democratic hold within the state, that has not...
City Council exploring changes to their pension system as term limits loom
This General Election, Baltimore City voters have the choice to impose eight-year term limits on their elected officials.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore attorney calls adjusted pension decision 'premature and unethical'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Council is poised to vote on a measure Monday that would speed up their pension eligibility from 12 years to eight years, if ballot measure Question K is passed by voters. The Question K measure would establish a two-term limit for mayor, council...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City FOP calls adjusted pension requirement 'egregious privileged class move'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — While the City of Baltimore extended the Fire & Police Pension System from a 20-year retirement plan to a 25-year one, a Baltimore City Council committee advanced a bill on Thursday to allow city elected officials to receive pension after eight years, rather than 12 years.
Prince George’s County residents and leaders discuss solutions to rent hikes
LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County residents are fed up with increasing rent prices. During a meeting on Saturday, tenants in Laurel and city council members sat down to discuss solutions. Kia Jefferson has lived in her Laurel apartment for more than 20 years. “I would love to be a homeowner. I […]
bethesdamagazine.com
Opinion: It’s time to end one-party rule in Montgomery County
In Tuesday’s general election in Montgomery County, folks assume all the Democrats will win. Here’s a surprise: over the years Republicans have been elected all over the county – in Chevy Chase, Kensington, Laytonsville and other communities where the races are “nonpartisan.”. About 25 years ago,...
'Folks want change': Early voting wraps up ahead of historic election Tuesday
Some key races we’ll be watching in just a few days are the race for governor between Democratic candidate Wes Moore and Republican candidate Dan Cox.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore officials, community leaders urge support for Question H to make Baltimore Police Department a city agency after 162 years of state control
Elected officials and community leaders are calling on Baltimore residents to vote “yes” Tuesday on ballot Question H, which asks whether or not to “establish a Baltimore City Police Department.”. The measure is not about creating a new police department, as might be implied by its wording,...
cnsmaryland.org
Twelve Maryland school board candidates have faced tax liens
This story has been updated to include a tax lien filed against Grace Rivera-Oven, a Montgomery County Board of Education candidate in District 1 and her husband, Mark J. Oven. That $106,676.10 lien from 2016 was satisfied last year. At least 12 of Maryland’s 155 school board candidates have had...
Baltimore officials expected to release plan on long-running issue of squeegee workers
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City is working on changing its approach on how to deal with the long- running issue of squeegee workers on street corners. Baltimore's "Squeegee Collaborative" is expected to release its report next week.The Mayor's Office confirms some of the recommendations include enforcement zones with worker and driver accountability, a code of conduct for self- regulation and guaranteed income to get some workers off the streets.Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, on Friday, refused to talk about the report or the long- running issue of squeegee workers."When I release the Squeegee Collaborative is when I'll talk about the Squeegee Collaborative," Mayor...
Cannabis dispensaries prepare for expanded business if recreational use ballot question passes
As voters are preparing to vote on a constitutional amendment ballot question that would let adults 21 and older use cannabis recreationally, medical marijuana dispensaries are readying their business plans to expand their customer base. A Washington Post University of Maryland poll found earlier this season that about 73% of...
Washington City Paper
Side Hustle: A Well-Paid D.C. Government Employee Has Been Running A Private Business That Intersects Directly With Her Day Job
This story was supported by a grant from Spotlight DC—Capital City Fund for Investigative Journalism. Elizabeth Anderson can be a big help if you run a small business in D.C. Her company, Cadogan & Associates, specializes in helping new firms get off the ground, particularly if they’re looking to...
WBAL Radio
An altercation happened on Wednesday at an Anne Arundel polling place
Blood was shed at a polling place in Anne Arundel County Tuesday night, according to reports. Police said a board of elections employee, Robert Jones Jr., wrestled with a YouTuber who was trying to shoot video inside the polling place in Annapolis. At one point, they apparently crashed into a...
One man dead after officer shoots him in West Baltimore, commissioner says
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore police officer has shot and killed a man in West Baltimore, according to Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison.The man had been armed with a knife and was assaulting a female on the ground near the intersection of North Fulton Avenue and West Lafayette Avenue around 3:40 p.m., Harrison said.The officer had been sent to the intersection to investigate a report of an armed person and reacted to the sight of the man holding the female at knifepoint, Harrison said. The officer shouted a warning at the man and then shot him, Harrison said.An ambulance took a...
Wbaltv.com
Taneytown police chief resigns after personnel matter
TANEYTOWN, Md. — The mayor of Taneytown announced Thursday he accepted the police chief's resignation. Chief Jason Etzler resigned effective 6 p.m. Wednesday after he had been on administrative leave due to an "intra-departmental personnel matter." City officials did not elaborate. Mayor Bradley Wantz said in a statement that...
'They’re not criminals': Roca Baltimore expanding into Essex
Baltimore County is partnering with Roca Baltimore to bring a youth violence prevention program to Essex.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Calvert County, MD
Visit the smallest county in the state of Maryland and experience a relaxing yet exciting escape at Calvert County. With its charming atmosphere, beautiful natural environment, and booming industries, it is no surprise that Calvert County is also called the Jewel of the Chesapeake. Many may not know that Calvert...
foxbaltimore.com
Former police commissioner says guaranteed income to squeegee kids would be extortion
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Removing squeegee kids from Baltimore street corners would mean a loss in money for those kids. One squeegee kid eluded to FOX45 News if this is the case, it's likely many would turn to committing crimes in order to make ends meet. “If you all...
Maryland voters turn out for the last day of early voting
BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Early voting in Maryland wrapped up Thursday evening, and hundreds of voters turned up at the polls across Prince George’s County. Election officials said the turnout within the past 7 days was low, but that was mainly due to the various voting options Maryland offers. Many people showed up […]
WBOC
Controversy With Proposed Carter Farm Development In Centreville
CENTREVILLE, Md. - The hottest topic around Centerville in Queen Anne's County is a proposed development on the Carter Farm. If approved by the town, the development could bring in around 126 new residential homes. The development is also called an 'agrihood". It will incorporate residential homes with agricultural land...
