‘Tis the season to be jolly, we all know that, but for everyone aside from the most introverted among us that means connecting in person with large groups of friends and family. Sure, you could have people over to hang out in your living room while snacking on takeout from one of Dallas-Fort Worth’s hottest restaurants right now. But that still requires cleaning up and having to figure out creative ways to get the last guest to leave so you can get some shut-eye. So, we recommend taking the gang out on the town—whether it’s a gaggle of gal pals, a group of guys, or a gathering with grandparents—so that somebody else can do all the hard work. All you have to do is select a wonderful place, be your charming self, and take all the credit for helping everyone create new memories over fabulous food and drink. Below are 11 of our favorite festive places for group dining across DFW.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO