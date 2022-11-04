I still like eating at this location the foods always hot and the staff and managers are super friendly, plus there's spaghetti, soup and chili,pudding, jello, and pizza desserts and they always make my favorite all meat pizza if it's not bc already on the Buffet. 🍕
Pizza Inn will do, I mean all pizza is good to a point just some is better than others.When my family relocated here from Long Island I remember we used to laugh about thier "New York " style I mean maybe they ment NewYork in east Texas lol . It's ok we still enjoyed the buffet and Beer. I Always kinda liked Mama's in Fort Worth. Serous pizza on Elm st in Dallas is my local favorite. Closest to that authentic East coast Italian American in the area. Over the years pizza in Texas has got better and better.
Used to love Pizza Inn. There’s a location in Duncanville as well, but neither the crust or sauce taste as I remember it. I wouldn’t call it bad, just different. I really miss Mazios pizza!
