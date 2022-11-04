ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 13

Astromanzombie
4d ago

I still like eating at this location the foods always hot and the staff and managers are super friendly, plus there's spaghetti, soup and chili,pudding, jello, and pizza desserts and they always make my favorite all meat pizza if it's not bc already on the Buffet. 🍕

Reply
4
Christian Van Cura
3d ago

Pizza Inn will do, I mean all pizza is good to a point just some is better than others.When my family relocated here from Long Island I remember we used to laugh about thier "New York " style I mean maybe they ment NewYork in east Texas lol . It's ok we still enjoyed the buffet and Beer. I Always kinda liked Mama's in Fort Worth. Serous pizza on Elm st in Dallas is my local favorite. Closest to that authentic East coast Italian American in the area. Over the years pizza in Texas has got better and better.

Reply
2
River
3d ago

Used to love Pizza Inn. There’s a location in Duncanville as well, but neither the crust or sauce taste as I remember it. I wouldn’t call it bad, just different. I really miss Mazios pizza!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pmq.com

Texas-Style Pizza on the Rise in Dallas/Fort Worth Area

The owner of Sauce’d Pizza and BYOB credits his dad for inventing Texas-style pizza, which is “like putting a crispy garlic breadstick at the top of a slice.”. Sauce’d now has two locations in the Dallas area and is opening a third store in Fort Worth. Various...
FORT WORTH, TX
havingfuninthetexassun.com

10 Amazing Holiday Events in North Texas

We started playing Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Jingle Bells, so you know the holidays can’t be more than 3-4 months away! There are so many things to do and see in the few short weeks of December, and it’s never too early to start planning for the events you just can’t miss!
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

30k Pounds of Smoked Meat at BBQ Fest

30,000 pounds of smoked meat was cooked at BBQ Fest at AT&T Stadium in Arlington over the weekend, showcasing some of the best BBQ from fellow Texans and other states. “This is our first year out here at the Miller LiteHouse at AT&T stadium. We’ve got 12 world-class pitmasters from all over the country, six local folks from all around Texas, and six other teams from all around the country throughout the weekend,” said Brady Archer, director of guest experience and event programming, speaking to The Dallas Express.
ARLINGTON, TX
Thrillist

Dallas-Fort Worth’s 11 Best Restaurants for Group Dinners

‘Tis the season to be jolly, we all know that, but for everyone aside from the most introverted among us that means connecting in person with large groups of friends and family. Sure, you could have people over to hang out in your living room while snacking on takeout from one of Dallas-Fort Worth’s hottest restaurants right now. But that still requires cleaning up and having to figure out creative ways to get the last guest to leave so you can get some shut-eye. So, we recommend taking the gang out on the town—whether it’s a gaggle of gal pals, a group of guys, or a gathering with grandparents—so that somebody else can do all the hard work. All you have to do is select a wonderful place, be your charming self, and take all the credit for helping everyone create new memories over fabulous food and drink. Below are 11 of our favorite festive places for group dining across DFW.
DALLAS, TX
havingfuninthetexassun.com

6 Events Not To Miss in Fort Worth this November

Grab your jacket before you head out the door, because there is so much to do this month in Fort Worth, and the cooler temperatures are calling! One of the nicest months in Fort Worth, November ushers in the Holiday Season with fantastic events all month long! In addition to Fall hikes at Eagle Mountain Park or a Girl’s Day Out at the Shops of Clearfork, here’s some of our family favorites to do this month!
FORT WORTH, TX
Gatesville Messenger

LEGACY COMES TO LIFE

EDITOR’S NOTE: The story of Cathryn Howard Coffman is told by her great-great-grandson Gerry Gieger. Gerry is a member of The Sons of the Republic of Texas and serves as President of the E.M. Daggett Chapter in Fort Worth. I am Cathryn (Howard) Coffman, daughter of Baldwin and Elizabeth...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Local bands compete, win in Super Regionals

Three Lewisville ISD schools and Argyle competed in in the Bands of America Super Regionals in San Antonio over the weekend, and will bring home championship hardware when they return. The Bands of America San Antonio Super Regional Championship featured 82 high school marching bands in preliminary competition. A panel...
ARGYLE, TX
fortworthreport.org

Where I Live: Benbrook makes Fort Worth feel like a small town

My maternal family line has been in Texas for five generations: on the coast, in logging camps in east Texas, rice fields in the south, but not one of those ancestors ever made it to the Metroplex. I myself grew up in a small, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it type of town near the...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Frisco Reveals Grand Park November 19

Frisco unveils the highly anticipated Grand Park on November 19 at 9 a.m. The City of Frisco purchased the land back in 2005. At the time, the park was little more than a dilapidated battery plant. After almost two decades and heavy cleanup, Frisco residents will be able to enjoy Grand Park finally.
FRISCO, TX
progressivegrocer.com

H-E-B Opens 3 Stores on Same Day

As it continues to grow its footprint across Texas, H-E-B has opened three stores on the same day in Plano and in the Houston area. “Today is a history-making day for H-E-B as we continue to grow across Texas,” said Stephen Butt, H-E-B board member and president – central market division. “In addition to the new Plano H-E-B, we’re also opening two new locations in the Houston area on the same day, adding to our strong network of stores.”
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

1 rushed to hospital in Fort Worth after shooting on I-30

FORT WORTH, Texas - An early morning shooting on I-30 in Fort Worth is causing serious delays for drivers. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The victim was apparently driving on I-30 near Cooks Lane, when they were shot. They were taken to John Peter Smith Hospital...
FORT WORTH, TX
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this week

Margot Perot is the richest woman in Dallas and perhaps also the most generous. This week Perot and her family foundation made $55 million in donations. The first was $5 million to the Sheila and Jody Grant Children's Park at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas. The park opened on Friday, free to the public, thanks to the donation. Also, this week the family foundation gave $50 million to establish a permanent endowment at UT Southwestern Medical Center to train medical researchers.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy