Related
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Greene urged Republican governors like DeSantis to "fight" and stay in office, "not to abandon their states and try to run for president."
Crucial Arizona Senate race tests Trump-era Democratic gains
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly is looking to hold on to the seat he won for Democrats two years ago, but he faces a vastly different political environment against Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters
2022 election live updates: Bellwether House race in Virginia goes down to the wire
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
Trump-backed Republican Russel Fry wins SC 7th House seat
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. Russel Fry, a Republican who toppled five-term U.S. Rep Tom Rice in South Carolina’s 7th House district with backing from former President Donald Trump, has won election to Congress. Fry, a state representative, handily defeated Democratic challenger Daryl Scott in the general election. The incumbent Rice had become a focus of Trump’s scorn for the congressman’s impeachment vote after the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots.
Tennessee GOP Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection bid
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has won his reelection contest, keeping Republican control of a top statewide office that hasn’t been in Democratic hands for more than a decade. Lee defeated Democrat Jason Martin on Tuesday to clinch another four-year term in office. The election comes amid a first term that has seen a global pandemic, inflation, uprisings over racial injustice across the country, mass shootings nationwide and the Supreme Court’s end to the constitutional right to abortion. Lee, a businessman and farmer, cruised through the primary without a Republican opponent, then sealed the win over Martin without agreeing to any debates. Capitalizing on a huge campaign cash advantage in a Republican state, Lee released TV ads before the election in which he praised the work of his administration. Lee pointed to economic growth in the state, tax rates and his focus on skilled trades in his main ad, saying he would be “honored to serve again.”
Democrat McGarvey wins Louisville-area congressional seat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Morgan McGarvey won a prized congressional district in Kentucky’s largest city on Tuesday, keeping the Louisville-area 3rd District as the lone Democrat-held U.S. House seat in the Bluegrass State. McGarvey, the minority leader of Democrats in the Kentucky Senate, beat back a challenge by Republican businessman Stuart Ray in the state’s most competitive congressional race in deeply red Kentucky. McGarvey was endorsed by outgoing Democratic Congressman John Yarmuth, who held the Louisville district for eight terms and left the seat open with his announced retirement. Ray, a businessman and former state Fish and Wildlife commissioner, had pledged to seek more economic development for Louisville and was critical on the campaign trail of Democrats’ efforts to curb inflation.
Judge denies Republican request to extend Maricopa County voting hours
A state judge on Tuesday evening denied a Republican coalition’s emergency request to extend voting hours in Arizona’s Maricopa County, casting doubt on allegations that some people were unable to vote. The judge, who ruled just minutes before polls’ scheduled closing time in the state, also said the...
Polis wins reelection in Colorado governor’s race
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) is projected to win reelection after defeating Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl. NBC News and ABC News both called the race for Polis shortly before 9:30 p.m. ET. Polis held a double-digit lead heading into Election Day and was the expected winner in the governor’s race....
Here is a list of all 36 governor races
Arizonans will vote for either Kari Lake or Katie Hobbs for governor. Voters in Georgia are choosing from Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp.
