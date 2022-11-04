Read full article on original website
Related
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
Zacks.com
5 Mid Cap Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q3 Earnings Results This Week
We are in the middle of the third-quarter 2022 earnings season. So far, corporate America has shown mixed results. Although the earnings growth rate has declined systematically, margin pressures has been less than expected. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the...
tipranks.com
Roblox (RBLX) Q3: Is User Growth Enough to Catapult this Stock?
Roblox is slated to release its Q3 earnings results on November 9, ahead of which analysts are cautiously optimistic. The company revealed strong user growth numbers for September which definitely might have bode well for the company, but a few concerns still remain. Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is on deck to report...
tipranks.com
Palantir Delivers Mixed Q3 Results
Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) delivered mixed Q3 results as the data analytics company posted revenues of $478 million, up 22% year-over-year and surpassing Street estimates by $2.8 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.01 per share, falling short of analysts’ estimates of $0.02. Alexander C. Karp, Co-Founder, and CEO...
tipranks.com
SunPower Shares (NASDAQ: SPWR) Surge after Earnings Beat
Shares of SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) are up over 8% in today’s trading session. This can be attributable to its earnings report for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.13, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.07 per share. In addition,...
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
1 Stock to Buy This Week Following Its Recent Earnings Beat
Biopharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences (GILD) reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and sales and raised its full-year guidance. Analysts see immense growth potential in the company's HIV and oncology franchises, which should...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
NASDAQ
Investors: Expect Dividend Hikes From These 3 Stocks Before Year-End
Dividend investors appreciate the value of getting cash back from their stock holdings. Whether you use that income to cover living expenses or reinvest it into additional shares of stock, dividends can give you confidence to get through hard times. That said, investors always like to see signs that their...
Don’t Hesitate to Buy This 1 Stock After Its Earnings Beat
Household name Coca-Cola (KO) delivered improved third-quarter results, defying macroeconomic headwinds. Given its well-rounded fundamentals and ability to perform steadily regardless of economic cycles, this stock might be a solid...
Zacks.com
Ginkgo (DNA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
DNA - Free Report) sales performance of its two business units when it reports third-quarter 2022 results. DNA’s surprise record has been dismal so far, as its earnings surpassed expectations in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining three occasions. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 185.00% on average. In the last reported quarter, Ginkgo delivered a negative earnings surprise of 720.00%.
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip
The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
NASDAQ
3 Rock-Solid Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
It's time to seriously consider investing in dividend growth stocks if you haven't already. There's a real possibility that a recession is on the way -- and guess which stocks tend to outperform during recessions? The answer -- according to investment firm Goldman Sachs -- is the stocks of companies that consistently increase their dividends.
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 31st
WIRE - Free Report) : This electrical building wires and cables company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days. Encore Wire Corporation Price and Consensus. Encore Wire Corporation price-consensus-chart | Encore Wire Corporation...
tipranks.com
Disney is set to report earnings after the bell. Here’s what Wall Street expects
Not all market giants have reported earnings yet. Once trading closes today, Disney (DIS) will take its turn to report its fiscal fourth quarter’s results. Ahead of the print, Macquarie analyst Tim Nollen has been looking at the central themes that are likely to determine sentiment on all things House of Mouse-based.
tipranks.com
SolarEdge Technologies Shares (NASDAQ:SEDG) Rally after Revenue and Guidance Beat
Shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) are up in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $0.91, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.47 per share. However, sales increased by 58.9% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $836.7....
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway likely boosted its Chevron bet last quarter. Here are 6 key insights from its Q3 earnings.
Buffett's company benefited from higher interest rates and a stronger dollar, and has ramped up its stock buybacks this quarter.
tipranks.com
Take-Two Interactive Shares (NASDAQ:TTWO) Plunge after Weak Earnings Report
Shares of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) fell over 15% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Earnings per share came in at -$1.54, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.37 per share. Sales increased by 63.1% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $1.4...
kalkinemedia.com
Northwest Pipe Co expected to post earnings of 78cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Northwest Pipe Co is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 9. * The Vancouver Washington Washington-based company is expected to report a 32.3% increase in revenue to $112 million from $84.64 million a year ago, according to the estimate from one analyst, based on Refinitiv data.
tipranks.com
Curaleaf (TSE:CURA) Misses Q3-2022 Earnings Estimates, but There’s Potential Here
Curaleaf reported Q3-2022 earnings that beat revenue expectations but missed EPS. Nonetheless, analysts are very bullish on the stock, and they may be right to be optimistic. Curaleaf (TSE: CURA) (OTC: CURLF), a cannabis retailer, recently reported its Q3-2022 earnings results. CURA’s results beat revenue expectations but missed earnings-per-share (EPS) estimates. Nonetheless, the company has positive cash flow, which can help sustain its growth, going forward. Please note that all figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.
Comments / 0