Zacks.com

5 Mid Cap Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q3 Earnings Results This Week

We are in the middle of the third-quarter 2022 earnings season. So far, corporate America has shown mixed results. Although the earnings growth rate has declined systematically, margin pressures has been less than expected. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the...
tipranks.com

Roblox (RBLX) Q3: Is User Growth Enough to Catapult this Stock?

Roblox is slated to release its Q3 earnings results on November 9, ahead of which analysts are cautiously optimistic. The company revealed strong user growth numbers for September which definitely might have bode well for the company, but a few concerns still remain. Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is on deck to report...
tipranks.com

Palantir Delivers Mixed Q3 Results

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) delivered mixed Q3 results as the data analytics company posted revenues of $478 million, up 22% year-over-year and surpassing Street estimates by $2.8 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.01 per share, falling short of analysts’ estimates of $0.02. Alexander C. Karp, Co-Founder, and CEO...
tipranks.com

SunPower Shares (NASDAQ: SPWR) Surge after Earnings Beat

Shares of SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) are up over 8% in today’s trading session. This can be attributable to its earnings report for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.13, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.07 per share. In addition,...
NASDAQ

3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November

In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
NASDAQ

Investors: Expect Dividend Hikes From These 3 Stocks Before Year-End

Dividend investors appreciate the value of getting cash back from their stock holdings. Whether you use that income to cover living expenses or reinvest it into additional shares of stock, dividends can give you confidence to get through hard times. That said, investors always like to see signs that their...
Zacks.com

Ginkgo (DNA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

DNA - Free Report) sales performance of its two business units when it reports third-quarter 2022 results. DNA’s surprise record has been dismal so far, as its earnings surpassed expectations in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining three occasions. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 185.00% on average. In the last reported quarter, Ginkgo delivered a negative earnings surprise of 720.00%.
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
NASDAQ

3 Rock-Solid Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

It's time to seriously consider investing in dividend growth stocks if you haven't already. There's a real possibility that a recession is on the way -- and guess which stocks tend to outperform during recessions? The answer -- according to investment firm Goldman Sachs -- is the stocks of companies that consistently increase their dividends.
Zacks.com

Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 31st

WIRE - Free Report) : This electrical building wires and cables company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days. Encore Wire Corporation Price and Consensus. Encore Wire Corporation price-consensus-chart | Encore Wire Corporation...
tipranks.com

Disney is set to report earnings after the bell. Here’s what Wall Street expects

Not all market giants have reported earnings yet. Once trading closes today, Disney (DIS) will take its turn to report its fiscal fourth quarter’s results. Ahead of the print, Macquarie analyst Tim Nollen has been looking at the central themes that are likely to determine sentiment on all things House of Mouse-based.
tipranks.com

SolarEdge Technologies Shares (NASDAQ:SEDG) Rally after Revenue and Guidance Beat

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) are up in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $0.91, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.47 per share. However, sales increased by 58.9% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $836.7....
tipranks.com

Take-Two Interactive Shares (NASDAQ:TTWO) Plunge after Weak Earnings Report

Shares of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) fell over 15% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Earnings per share came in at -$1.54, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.37 per share. Sales increased by 63.1% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $1.4...
tipranks.com

Curaleaf (TSE:CURA) Misses Q3-2022 Earnings Estimates, but There’s Potential Here

Curaleaf reported Q3-2022 earnings that beat revenue expectations but missed EPS. Nonetheless, analysts are very bullish on the stock, and they may be right to be optimistic. Curaleaf (TSE: CURA) (OTC: CURLF), a cannabis retailer, recently reported its Q3-2022 earnings results. CURA’s results beat revenue expectations but missed earnings-per-share (EPS) estimates. Nonetheless, the company has positive cash flow, which can help sustain its growth, going forward. Please note that all figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

